Meet the retired Kiwi couple using Airbnb to fund their holidays

David and Christina Chemis, from Rotorua, have won the Airbnb 2023 award for host of the year.

Tucked down the back garden of David and Christina Chemis’ Rotorua home, is their beloved Airbnb that provides them with a travel and holiday fund.

The Cabin is an architecturally designed space, complete with a private outdoor bath and designed to be a retreat for travellers in a secluded piece of paradise.

And now, the Rotorua couple has won Airbnb’s 2023 Host of the Year award, taking them by surprise.

“We didn’t even realise there were awards. Finding out we were finalists was cool enough... (The award) that’s a bonus. It’s quite cool, we must be doing something right,” David Chemis said.

The initial idea was to turn the end of their two-acre property into The Cabin, where family could stay.

“We got an architect involved and we just let it get bigger and bigger,” he said.

Both David and Christina worked in education for over 30 years before retiring and the income from renting out the retreat “takes the pressure off”.

Chemis said The Cabin is all about people. Having stayed in Airbnbs around the world, there was one thing that stood out to them – and that was service.

“By travelling we get to stay in Airbnbs and that’s where we figure out what works...We went to Japan for a month and I only met one of the people that hosted. It just made a huge difference really, they’re the ones you remember.”

Anna Laskaris/Supplied David and Christina Chemis have been running their Airbnb, The Cabin, for four years.

Whenever guests book The Cabin, Chemis is first to look at where they’re coming from, so he can do his own research and talk to them when they arrive.

“It’s only a 10-minute meet but it’s quite personable... I want them to think ‘wow this is special’,” he said.

A fond memory the couple cherish was when a guest asked them to help set up a proposal. David and Christina got straight into decorating the table, setting up fairy lights and providing petals for the outdoor bath.

“I said to him after we set up ‘well you’ve got to come into the house the next day, I need to know what happened’. I can still picture the couple sitting here [in the house] and a woman showing us her engagement ring. He lit 200 candles on the path and proposed to her.”

Anna Laskaris/Supplied The Cabin is an extra fund for the retirees to travel and make holiday plans.

At the beginning of the venture, the couple faced delays with the build, but it eventually opened up on October 1, 2019. Their first booking came through on October 3 and has been going strong ever since.

Throughout the Covid-19 period, The Cabin received 80 cancellations but they still managed 160 nights booked.

This year they’ve had 240 nights booked, where Chemis said about 85% of the guests were from overseas.

“We stayed one night [in The Cabin] at the beginning. I’m surprised. I’m still surprised we still get 5 out of 5 reviews.

“I’m really grateful and blessed that we’re able to do this.”