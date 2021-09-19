Five-time Paralympian Michael Johnson: 'Just because a hotel says it's accessible doesn't mean it's accessible'

Podcast host Olivia Shivas gives a tour of some accessibility features at a hotel in Dunedin for an episode about travelling with a disability.

With five Paralympic Games under his belt, and countless world championships, target shooter Michael Johnson is as much a veteran in travel as he is in his sport.

“It’s kind of funny because I’m a bit of a homebody,” he says on the phone from a managed isolation hotel in Auckland, having just returned from the Tokyo Games.

“I get a bit of that travel anxiety. I’ll spend the two weeks prior in this perpetual motion of packing. There’s always something else I need.”

Johnson was aged 22, and halfway through the recruitment process to become a policeman, when he became a tetraplegic following a car accident in 1996.

Supplied Michael Johnson has travelled the world for his target shooting career. He’s pictured here in Montenegro.

It was, as he puts it, “completely life changing”. But just as life changing would be his decision to pick up an air rifle a few years later.

What started out as a hobby has turned into a career that has seen him travel the world, ticking off the likes of Athens, Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and now Tokyo in pursuit of medals.

PHOTOSPORT Johnson was New Zealand's flagbearer at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

As memorable as each destination has been, it’s the bathrooms that stick in Johnson’s mind.

He recalls travelling to South Korea for one of his first international competitions in 2002, and checking into his hotel to discover his room had a step down into the bathroom.

In subsequent trips to Europe, he’d find many more hotel bathrooms have showers over a bath – making showering an “almost impossible” task for wheelchair users.

“Many times I’ve flooded out the bathroom and had to call the manager’s office,” he says.

“Or what I used to do was take a small paddling pool that you blow up. I’d put my shower chair in the middle of it and shower in that, then the paddling pool would have to be emptied into the bath by my helper.”

Over the past 20 years, he’s seen little progress in making travel and accommodation more accessible to those with disabilities. Instead, he says, he’s become more diligent in ensuring his needs are met.

Supplied Johnson at the Paralympic Village in Tokyo.

To plan his trips, he uses Google Maps to search for hotels within the vicinity of where he wants to be.

“I’ll go to each hotel that is closest, and slowly work my way out, finding out which ones give me the best rates, which have the best accessibility, and which services are at the hotel.”

Hotels with restaurants are a bonus: “It’s just another thing I won’t need to worry about.”

He also recommends contacting accommodation in advance to see if they can send detailed photos of the room. That is one thing that would have improved his stay in MIQ, he says – while he had been assigned a room with what was supposed to be an accessible bathroom, he was surprised to discover it had a bath in it.

“Just because it says accessible doesn’t necessarily mean it’s accessible.”

Johnson has found some destinations to be much better than others. He points to the United Arab Emirates as being ahead of the pack when it comes to accessibility.

Supplied Johnson visiting the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building - in Dubai.

“They are way more set up for looking after people with disabilities,” he says.

“It’s really good. And they don’t say ‘people with disabilities’ – it’s ‘people of determination’.”

Johnson says he’s also generally run into fewer issues while travelling in New Zealand as a wheelchair user.

“You can get an accessible hotel or motel room or bathroom so much easier than you can overseas,” he says.

“We’ve also got lower curbs, so you can wheel up on them, whereas you might go somewhere like Korea and the curbs are twice the height.

“It’s by no means perfect. It’s just that little bit better.”

Supplied Visiting Cape Reinga.

On his travels in New Zealand, Waitomo Caves had been one of the unexpected highlights.

“They’ve got an accessible path all the way down through the cave.”

While Johnson, who lives in Waiuku, has no immediate travel plans once he gets out of MIQ, he is keen to eventually tick Queenstown off his list.

“That’s the funny thing, I’ve travelled all these different places around the world, but I haven’t seen all of New Zealand.”

He acknowledges it takes a lot of courage to travel with a disability. But he is encouraged by the growing number of resources out there – blogs, articles and Facebook groups on accessible travel – and says as long as you put in the research and make sure you have everything you need, it can be done.

“I’m a big chicken when it comes to this sort of stuff – but I actually do it,” he says.

“When you can be a little bit brave and go outside your comfort zone, it will make you realise there’s so many other things out there – the world is not such a scary place. So just go for it.”

