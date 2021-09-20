'Not much I can't do': The disability advocate who's travelled the world in a wheelchair

Three wheelchair-users Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and Grace Stratton fly from Auckland to Dunedin to show what it's like travelling with a disability.

Umi Asaka’s global travels have cemented her desire to dedicate her life to helping bring about equality for disabled Kiwis, particularly young people who might be feeling alone and undervalued.

Originally from Japan, the 25-year-old was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), a condition which affects the body’s production of collagen, resulting in extra-fragile bones. She’s broken her bones 15 times in her life and gets around in a wheelchair, but the condition hasn’t stopped her travelling to 18 countries, often in the name of advocating for the disabled.

Umi Asaka/Supplied Umi moved to New Zealand with her mother Yuho when she was 15 years old.

“As long as there are people around to support me, there’s not much I can’t do,” she says.

Umi inherited both the condition and her affinity for advocacy from her mum Yuho, who campaigned for disabled people’s rights in Japan after being subjected to ineffectual medical procedures that left her feeling more like a medical experiment than a child. Until 1996, many disabled people in Japan were forcibly sterilised so, for Yuho, giving birth to Umi was at once a personal and political act.

Yuho told her daughter that she had had her so she could change the world and, while that’s a lot for anyone to live up to, Umi is doing a pretty incredible job so far.

A University of Otago social work graduate, she now works as a junior research fellow at the Donald Beasley Institute in Dunedin, helping to ensure New Zealand meets its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. She has interviewed more than 100 disabled New Zealanders in an effort to identify rights violations, and co-authored a book about diversity.

She has also been involved with not-for-profit groups such as CCS Disability Action and the Lucy Foundation, which aims to empower people with disabilities by working with local communities to promote inclusiveness.

Umi Asaka/Supplied Yuho’s advocacy work took her and Umi around Japan as well as overseas.

While she sounds like a natural-born advocate, Umi says she didn’t want a bar of it in her early teens.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really know what it was all about. But when I grew up I realised I don’t really have a choice because this society still isn’t equitable, and there are a lot of things that still need to be changed.”

Umi began travelling as a young child as a result of her mother’s advocacy work.

“She was invited to speak in different parts of Japan since I was very young, and she always take me with her. Sometimes she would go to overseas conference to talk or be part of conference and so I’ve been to the US about 10 times.”

Umi Asaka/Supplied With the right support, Umi says there’s not much she can’t do.

Umi and Yuho moved to New Zealand in 2011 after the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan triggered a tsunami which killed more than 18,000 people and sparked a major disaster at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Yuho’s hometown.

It was in Aotearoa that Umi’s interest in advocating for disabled people really took flight, leading to yet more flights overseas.

One of her standout travel experiences was travelling to Pluma Hidalgo, a remote coffee-producing village high in the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico, with the Lucy Foundation in 2017. There, she met locals involved in all aspects of the coffee-producing process, from farming to roasting.

“People think Mexico is a dangerous kind of place, but it was very safe and peaceful,” she says. “I really loved how people in the village lived. They kept the lifestyle from a very long time ago: So slow-paced and it was really nice.

Umi Asaka/Supplied Umi says she feels she has no choice but to speak up for the disabled community as there’s so much work yet to be done.

“The people had never met Asian person in a wheelchair before, so they were as curious about myself as I was about them. We couldn't really speak to each other because I couldn’t speak the Spanish language, but I felt like we had a connection just spending time with each other.”

After visiting Mexico, Umi travelled to Cuba and Colombia where she says connecting with locals was again “the best thing”. In Cuba, they were invited into the home of a deaf woman and her daughter, who was in a wheelchair, and they communicated as best they could with sign language.

“Their sign language is different from Japanese sign language, so I don’t know how clear our communication was. But being able to spend time with them was really nice.”

As in Mexico, Umi also enjoyed bearing witness to other ways of living.

Umi Asaka/Supplied Umi with her mum and aunt.

“In the middle of town, there was a park and a lot of people were hanging out and dancing and praying, and it was really peaceful. I feel like we don’t have too many spaces like that in Japan or New Zealand, so it was nice to see another kind of life that exists.”

As Umi is able to walk short distances, she says she doesn’t have many problems getting around on her travels, but she does rely on others for support.

“It means I always need to be around people, but it’s good at the same time because I get to spend time with people. For the Mexico trip, I went by myself on the plane and was picked up at the airport. I get passed onto people from one destination to another. To coordinate and organise these things can be challenging, but it can be done.”

Umi is a firm believer in asking for help when you need it, noting that everyone – disabled and able-bodied alike – relies on others in some respects. In a recent article on the All Is For All website, Umi explains how her mum taught her “to define independence on her own terms”.

“In reality, disabled or not, we are all dependent on each other. For example, without someone producing the food we eat and the clothes we wear, we would be starving and naked. However, we don’t take these things into account when we talk about independence. Instead, we call people independent when they can do most of the things around them by themselves.”

Umi Asaka/Supplied Getting around sometimes requires the help of multiple people.

As a seasoned traveller, Umi feels comfortable exploring unfamiliar environments, but has felt vulnerable on the odd occasion. One of the few times she felt scared was in Colombia, where a taxi driver overcharged her after taking her on a roundabout route to her hotel.

“It was pretty scary because I can’t really do much in that situation. I can’t run away or get out of the car.”

Umi’s favourite places in New Zealand include Rotorua which, with its hot springs, reminds her of Japan, and the Catlins – the rugged stretch of coastline between Balclutha and Invercargill.

“There’s a little cliff by the ocean, and it’s really beautiful to look down, and there is a forest walk with waterfalls and stuff. It’s a nice combination of a forest and a beach nearby each other. And sometimes you get to see whales and other sea creatures.”

Umi, who lived in Whitianga in the Coromandel before settling in Dunedin, is a big fan of New Zealand’s natural environment in general, but says it is often difficult for people with disabilities to access.

“Unfortunately I cannot access very well. If I want to access nature, I have to have lots of people who can push my chair so that people won’t get tired. So that’s a challenge because I would love to see more. But I haven’t been able to do as much as I’d like to.”

Umi would like to see more organisations take disabled people into nature, saying that improving the physical accessibility of places only partly solves the access problem. “Human resources”, she says, are the other side of the equation.

She has also had problems finding suitable accommodation, saying she has arrived at places to find rooms that were said to be accessible actually aren’t. As she is relatively mobile and small of stature, she says she often fares better than others with disabilities would – which is both a blessing and a curse. If she is able to be carried up a flight of stairs, for example, an accommodation provider may be less inclined to make changes after her visit.

“So it doesn’t help people in the wider community. But for myself it’s pretty OK.”

The travel restrictions in place since the pandemic struck have prompted Umi to rethink her stance on travel. While she believes travel is immensely important in that it exposes you to different perspectives and ways of living, she worries about the impact on the environment.

Visiting impoverished communities in South America where disabled people don’t have the same opportunities she does also made her think she is perhaps better focusing her attention on what she can do for the disabled community in New Zealand.

“Tourism has brought good things, but some difficult challenges too. So there is a cost to travelling. When I went to South America, we saw the inequality that exists in the world, and I just didn't feel right to visit places where they don't have enough to live on and for me to just come and go.”

If she could do more for these communities, she says she might think differently. But for now she’s content to keep exploring New Zealand while continuing on with her life’s work.

“In many ways I think travelling is a really good thing because you learn about (other countries and cultures) through your experience, and it becomes part of you.”

