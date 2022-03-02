Overseas travel: Is it time for New Zealand to scrap pre-departure tests?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brings forward the timeframe to reopen the border, and will end the requirement to self-isolate on arrival.

ANALYSIS: The barriers to overseas travel are coming down (see ya later quarantine and self-isolation for fully vaccinated travellers), but costly pre-departure tests remain a sticking point for some.

Many countries, New Zealand and Australia included, require inbound travellers to return a negative Covid-19 test before boarding their flights. In New Zealand, the Government does not fund Covid-19 tests for travel, so doctors and medical practices set their own prices, in some cases charging more than $350 for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. With the surge in Omicron cases, many laboratories are struggling to process tests in time, forcing travellers to opt for the more expensive, fast-turnaround services.

While some countries, again New Zealand and Australia included, now accept supervised rapid antigen tests (RATs) as pre-departure tests, these have been difficult to come by in New Zealand for those wanting to travel overseas. The Ministry of Health website states that “international travel pre-departure testing is not currently offered by community pharmacies so travellers will need to go to commercial providers for this testing”.

Some overseas destinations – such as the UK, France, Switzerland and Iceland – have done away with pre-departure tests for vaccinated arrivals altogether, while others – such as Singapore – have scrapped them for fully vaccinated travellers from certain destinations.

The UK has axed both pre-departure and post-arrival Covid tests for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals and under-18s. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in January that Omicron had become “so prevalent these measures have a limited impact on the growth in cases while continuing to pose significant cost to our travel industry”.

In the US, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents some 290 airlines, and travel industry groups have called for federal officials to drop the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated arrivals.

A February letter to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients signed by the IATA and other groups claims the pervasiveness of Covid-19, increased immunity levels, rising vaccination rates, and new therapeutics all point to dropping pre-departure testing for the fully vaccinated.

IATA director-general Willie Walsh said travel restrictions have had little to no impact in terms of preventing the spread of Omicron in the US.

“Moreover, as Omicron is already broadly present across the US, fully vaccinated travellers bring no extra risk to the local population,” he said. “International travellers should face no additional screening requirements than what is applied to domestic travel. In fact, at this stage of the pandemic, travel should be managed in the same way as access to shopping malls, restaurants or offices.”

The group pointed to research by consulting companies Oxera and Edge Health, commissioned by Manchester Airports Group, which found travel restrictions have “very limited impact” on the spread of cases and hospitalisations when a variant is already highly prevalent within a country.

The letter stated that removing the pre-departure test requirement for the vaccinated “will greatly support the recovery of travel and aviation in the United States and globally without increasing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants”.

So now the New Zealand Government has decided to scrap self-isolation for overseas arrivals, could we soon see the back of pre-departure testing too?

The case for keeping pre-departure tests in New Zealand

The experts Stuff consulted did not think it would be wise to drop pre-departure tests, largely because of the risk of dangerous new variants entering the country.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa project leader Dion O’Neale said there are three key reasons for keeping the tests: they help prevent overseas arrivals from pushing up the case numbers in the country even higher, they help protect plane passengers from infection, and they could stop – or at least stall – the arrival of dangerous new variants into New Zealand.

“The third reason is to my mind the most important,” he said. “You’d like to stop cases coming in from overseas in particular because that’s going to be where the new variants of concern show up first.”

New Zealand is more vulnerable than other countries to dangerous new variants as it lacks the resources to quickly characterise them itself, he said.

“So if something shows up here, we are going to just sit here and suffer from it until another country can do the research and say ‘hey, this new pathogen has this generation time, it has this severity…’ Even if you say it's inevitable that these new variants will show up in New Zealand, we’d like them to show up in New Zealand as long as possible after the rest of the world if we can. Because we can use everything from the rest of the world to be safer here.”

Testing arguably more important than ever

While controversial, Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) has served New Zealand well in delaying the introduction of new variants. But with fully vaccinated travellers no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate upon arrival from 11:59pm on Wednesday, testing will arguably become even more instrumental.

Incoming travellers will still be required to take RATs within 24 hours of arrival and on day five/six after arrival, but experts were adamant pre-departure tests are necessary as well.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa lead researcher Emily Harvey said both pre-departure tests and tests on and after arrival play an important role in protecting New Zealanders from Covid-19.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa project leader Dion O’Neale said he can imagine a future where airlines require passengers to take rapid antigen tests just before boarding.

“The pre-departure test means hopefully fewer infected people get on the plane in the first place. But there’ll still be some, especially with travel to New Zealand often involving long stopovers…a lot of people have been getting infected in transit, and so that’s where your arrival tests are really important. If there are people in the country infected with a different variant, we want to know that as soon as possible.”

O’Neale said it’s important for New Zealand to prevent large numbers of positive cases coming in at the border, which could overwhelm the health system. Having 100 positive cases arrive and each infect one person is far worse than having one person arrive and infect 100 people as “separate people are much harder to contact trace”, he said.

O’Neale predicted New Zealand will make more – rather than less – use of pre-departure tests in future, and not only for Covid-19.

“Because RATs are so cheap and effective – and we can make them for other airborne pathogens as well – I can almost imagine a future where airlines scan your bags and rather than just take your temperature, they’ll say “hey, do a RAT before you get on the plane”. And if the RAT confirms you have a dangerous respiratory illness – say Covid, measles or even some of the nastier strains of influenza – maybe you’re not allowed to travel.

“As that technology’s becoming available, we have the ability to make air travel safer. It would seem to be going backwards if we chose to use less of the technology rather than more.”

Timing of tests crucial

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Because RATs are “superfast”, O’Neale said you can be a lot more confident those who return a negative test just before departure are not infectious.

New Zealand requires most travellers to return a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the scheduled departure of their first international flight, or a supervised RAT or loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test within 24 hours.

Harvey said PCR tests are a great option for pre-departure tests as they’re so sensitive “you’re doing quite a lot to make sure someone’s not going to be infectious on the plane”. Timing, however, is crucial. Some countries, such as Australia, allow pre-departure PCR tests to be taken up to 72 hours before departure, which could render them useless in some cases.

Said O’Neale: “There’s a risk with PCR tests that if you have three days after you’ve taken it to go out and catch something, you could be at peak infectivity with Omicron by the time you get on the plane.”

However, requiring PCR tests to be taken within 48 hours of departure can cause other issues. In New Zealand, laboratories processing community tests are so overstretched you are likely to have to go to a private provider to get a PCR test for travel purposes, and they tend to be – as Harvey says – “pretty expensive. So there are some big equity issues around that”.

One solution, O’Neale said, would be for passengers to be able to get PCR tests at the airport, with the results returned before they get on the plane – although this would be costly and could require passengers to get to the airport much earlier.

While RATs are not as sensitive as PCR tests, he said their quickness makes them a good alternative option.

“RATs are superfast. Having it really close to departure, you can be a lot more confident that people getting on the plane don’t have any of these particular diseases.”

The case for stepping up post-arrival tests

With self-isolation for travellers scrapped, Harvey would like to see overseas arrivals take more Covid tests during their first few days in the country.

“We want to detect those cases because of that new variant risk, and that means you need more frequent tests than day zero and five if you’re using RATS, which have a much smaller window of when they’ll detect a case.”

She would prefer travellers to take a RAT each day for their first five days in the country. This, she said, “will massively increase the likelihood of detecting those infections”.

Like O’Neale and Harvey, University of Auckland computational biologist David Welch said he expects pre-departure tests to remain in place for some time.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Pre-departure tests help prevent passengers from catching Covid-19 on their journeys.

“One good reason to keep them is that flights themselves are very close contact environments. New Zealand research has shown multiple instances of transmission on flights. With flights to and from New Zealand often being very long-distance, and with no other options, it is important that we keep them as safe as possible for everyone on board.”

He also highlighted their role in border security and keeping out dangerous new variants for as long as possible.

“Multiple testing points – so pre-flight, arrival, and a few days post-arrival - is much more effective at doing this than a single testing point.”

Tests for travellers help protect our most vulnerable

University of Otago immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu said New Zealanders should bear in mind that we are still in the process of protecting vulnerable members of our community, including children under five who are not vaccinated, children aged five to 11 who haven’t yet got all their jabs, and those who have not yet received their booster shots.

“New variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to develop and spread while issues with unequal global COVID-19 vaccine coverage, availability, accessibility and distribution persist, and remain unaddressed.

“Monitoring for new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains a sensible measure moving forward particularly at our borders in Aotearoa New Zealand, and will be especially important for managing potential future outbreaks caused by any new variants arising overseas.”

Sika-Paotonu said the risk of new variants will reduce with improved Covid-19 vaccination coverage globally.

“Right now, we need to do everything we can to slow down Omicron’s spread while we help our children and tamariki get vaccinated, and people to get boosted as well.”