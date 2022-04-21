'Family is very precious': Eight siblings can finally plan a reunion

It is a Boyce family tradition to raise a leg, "it used to be much higher" said Toni. From left Peter Boyce, Jacqui Lee, Sue Yorke, Toni Gillan, Tan Mcnabb, Shelley Ryde, Helen Hinz and David Boyce.

Last time Blenheim woman Toni Gillan (born Boyce) was reunited with her seven sisters and brothers was for a family wedding in Australia five years ago.

And this was seven years after their last reunion for their mother's funeral in Christchurch.

With two siblings living in Australia and the six others spread around New Zealand, the family didn't get a chance to gather together since Covid hit.

"My brother Peter in Darwin kept saying as soon as the border opens we are coming," Gillan said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

READ MORE:

* UK-based Kiwi who caught Covid-19 last year urges New Zealand to stay safe

* From property to wine: the couple who saw Blenheim's business potential

* Terry Gillan: Biography from London to Blenheim



Since February 27, New Zealanders and other eligible travellers coming from Australia have been able to arrive here without going into MIQ.

The government announced in March that the border would fully reopen for Australian tourists on April 12, and then visa-waiver countries in May.

Gillan said her brother felt it was time to travel again.

"In fact, we are saying we don't want to be gathering for another funeral, we'd rather be gathering for this in case something happens to one of us.

"Covid has taught us that family is very precious," she said.

The family have 15 years between them, with the oldest Tan, 77 and the youngest, David, 62.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express “Covid has taught us that family is very precious,” said Toni Gillan, here with her husband Terry in their apartment in Blenheim.

Three of the siblings have caught Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We consider ourselves extremely lucky as a family of eight with that age range that we are all alive and enjoy relatively good health," Gillan said.

Chatting on what they called their 'sibling channel' on Messenger, Gillan asked her brother in Australia to come to Blenheim at the end of May for the musical production, Les Miserables.

"So I gave him the dates, and it had to be weekend because one of my sisters is a secondary school teacher in Auckland and my other sister-in-law is a clinical psychologist, and she travels all around the country, so we had to fit in everybody.

"But if fit it in very well and then once we had six out of eight then the other two went, ‘Oh no I have to come’, so suddenly we are a full house."

Gillan's family will come to Blenheim at the end of May for a long weekend and will all go to see Les Miserables on May 28 at the ASB Theatre, one of the biggest stage productions the region has ever seen.

"Two are going to stay with me, two are staying with my sister Tan and the other two are staying in the Waterfront motel next to me.

"It is going to be quite exciting, a full contingent of Boyces, eight siblings plus partners," Gillan said.

The whole Boyce family will have dinner at Gillan's place on Saturday and a brunch at Tan's Blenheim vineyard on the Sunday.

"After Covid, it’s a great way to celebrate our lives and to remember our parents Eve and Allen Boyce, tell stories and have a good laugh," Gillan said.

After the reunion, Gillan and her husband Terry are planning to go to the UK to visit her daughter and grandson in London in June.

"We used to go every year during winter, and we hadn't been able to go for the last two years,” Gillan said.

"We'll see if we can make it. It is nice to talk about it even if we don't do it."