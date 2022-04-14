'Not much benefit': Are pre-departure tests now an unnecessary nuisance?

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

As Covid restrictions ease under the orange setting of the traffic light system and Air New Zealand ditches vaccine requirements on flights, one might wonder whether pre-departure tests to enter the country are still required.

They’re a logistical headache for international travellers; many countries have eliminated them, with Australia set to follow suit on April 18, and travel agencies are calling for New Zealand to do the same.

Peter Meecham Most travellers to NZ must show proof of a negative pre-departure test: Either a PCT test taken within 48 hours of travel, or a supervised RAT or LAMP test taken within 24 hours.

International airfares are more expensive than they were before the pandemic, and Travel Agents’ Association president Brent Thomas has argued that the competition needed to bring them down will not return in a meaningful way until pre-departure tests are scrapped.

Meanwhile, Flight Centre’s New Zealand managing director David Coombes said “unnecessary measures” such as pre-departure tests are putting some off visiting the country “as it’s an extra hurdle they have to jump over that they’re not having to do elsewhere.”

On the other hand, with airlines such as Air New Zealand dropping vaccine requirements, pre-departure tests provide overseas travellers with at least some reassurance that the people they’re confined to a cabin with for hours are less likely to be infected with the virus. The national carrier is axing vaccine requirements on both domestic and international flights, while Stuff understands Jetstar is dropping them on domestic flights. Qantas Group flights, including Jetstar Trans-Tasman services, will still require passengers travelling to and from Australia to be vaccinated.

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson said he thinks it is a mistake to drop both vaccine requirements and pre-departure tests, particularly on international flights where there is more time for passengers to infect each other with the virus, including potentially dangerous new variants.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air NZ is set to ditch vaccine requirements for both domestic and international flights.

With looser restrictions under orange, Jackson advocated upping the vaccine requirements for flyers to include three doses as an extra precaution.

“Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon, so it doesn’t seem sensible to remove restrictions that are easy to implement. Vaccine passes on flights are easy to implement – as shown over the last year – so should be kept.”

At present, only vaccinated tourists are allowed to enter New Zealand, while both vaccinated and unvaccinated Kiwis are able to travel here without having to isolate or quarantine. Most New Zealand-bound travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test when they check in for their flights. The test can take the form of either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken with 48 hours of travel or a rapid antigen test (RAT) or loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test taken with 24 hours.

Children under two are exempt, as are travellers from numerous Pacific countries including Fiji, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Antarctica, and people who cannot take a test for medical reasons.

Arrivals must also take two rapid antigen tests (RATs) when they get here: The first on day zero/one and the second on day five/six.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Epidemiologist Rod Jackson said it is a mistake to drop pre-departure tests and vaccine requirements on flights.

The experts Stuff consulted were divided on the continuing need for pre-departure tests, with one prominent modeller arguing that they are no longer necessary given New Zealand’s high prevalence of Covid-19 and immunity levels, while others said they remain an important protection against new variants.

Chris Billington, a disease modelling expert at the University of Melbourne who has been tracking the Covid situation in New Zealand, said he doesn’t think pre-departure tests provide much benefit to the country at present.

“New Zealand has high immunity from infections, (Covid-19) cases are on the decline, and prevalence in most other countries isn't significantly higher than in New Zealand.”

Pre-departure testing was very important when New Zealand had lower immunity to Covid-19 and fewer cases than most other countries because, at that point, cases coming into the country could have driven up the numbers here significantly, he said.

“Now, however, the dynamics of Covid in New Zealand are overwhelmingly driven by local spread… It's not about preventing Covid getting into the country any more, just about catching cases where they're more likely to exist… There's nothing special any more about travellers as a class of people, as they are no longer more likely to have Covid than anyone else.”

Billington said it might make sense to keep pre-departure tests for travellers from countries with a much higher rate of Covid per capita, of which there are relatively few. China, and specifically Shanghai, which is experiencing a significant upswing in cases, is among the rare exceptions, he said.

Post-arrival tests are about as effective as pre-departure tests in detecting new cases, he said.

“The only downside is that they don't prevent additional infections on the flight itself. If someone arrives from Shanghai at the peak of their outbreak, a pre-departure test will indeed help prevent infections on the plane. But those infections are less likely than the person infecting household members and colleagues in other, higher-risk contexts later. So the post-arrival test is still getting most of the bang-for-buck that a pre-departure test would get you.”

By contrast, Covid Modelling Aotearoa project lead Dion O’Neale said pre-departure tests are still needed to protect New Zealand against new variants.

“While we no longer have our strongest defence for slowing or stopping new variants at the border – MIQ for international arrivals – pre-departure tests are a relatively simple and low-cost way to somewhat decrease the risk of international arrivals being infected when they arrive in Aotearoa. This will slightly decrease the chance of them bringing in a new variant.”

O’Neale said pre-departure tests also make air travel safer.

“Anything that reduces the number of people who are actively infectious with an airborne respiratory disease, while spending an extended period of time in an enclosed space with other passengers, is desirable from that point of view.”

University of Auckland computational biologist David Welch said pre-departure tests are particularly important for New Zealand as a relatively isolated country as many flights are long-haul “and offer a good chance for the virus to spread on board - something that has been documented on many occasions.

“While individuals can take precautions to protect themselves, people are still stuck with others at close quarters for long periods of time and need to unmask to eat, drink, and possibly sleep. Flying is the only way to travel to and from New Zealand, so is a necessity for many people.”

As we are still in the pandemic phase of the virus, the nature and timing of new outbreaks remain unpredictable, he said.

“While pre-departure testing will not outright stop any new variant arriving here, it is likely to slow its arrival and provide valuable time to prepare and understand the threat. This is the same logic that applies to post-arrival testing on days 0/1 and 5/6.

“Like any restrictions, (pre-departure tests) will be under constant review, and it is hard to say exactly when it would be sensible to remove them. I would like to see them remain at least until we are past the depths of the winter flu season.”