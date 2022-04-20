Air NZ's Koru Hour is back: Is it safe to take your mask off to eat and drink?

Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

Air New Zealand’s decision to bring back snacks and drinks on domestic flights and resume Koru Hour from Wednesday has reignited the pandemic-old debate over the safety of removing masks to eat and drink.

Passengers have been legally required to wear a face mask on domestic flights in New Zealand since November 2020. Many, however, remain baffled by a loophole that allows passengers to remove their mask to eat or drink on board.

Some argue that serving snacks on short domestic flights is both unnecessary and irresponsible while Covid-19 case numbers remain relatively high. Others contend that it’s time to remove the mask mandate as other Covid-related restrictions ease – and that a mini Cookie Time is essential to the domestic flight experience.

Now Air New Zealand has ditched vaccine and testing requirements for domestic passengers and will allow the unvaccinated onto international flights from May 1, one might wonder whether it’s even more important for passengers to wear masks for the duration of their flights. Particularly when you consider Koru Hour passengers are likely to spend longer sipping their plastic cups of wine or beer over cheese and crackers, than they would downing a cup of tea or coffee before it gets cold.

So should we still be wearing masks on flights? And if so, does allowing passengers to remove them to eat and drink render them less effective, or even pointless?

The airline industry has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, so it makes sense that it is in favour of removing flying-related restrictions. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines worldwide, has called for mask mandates on planes to be lifted, saying that as countries loosen health restrictions in their communities, they should do the same for air travel.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland are among the countries to have ditched masks altogether, and some airlines have followed suit. British Airways and easyJet no longer require passengers to wear masks if they don’t have to be worn at their destination, while Virgin Atlantic and Icelandair have made them optional on certain flights.

Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS Studies have found a sharp increase in possible Covid-19 transmission during in-flight meal services, when passengers remove their masks to eat.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of US health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Zealand, masks are required on domestic flights under all settings of the traffic light system, while airlines set their own policies on international flights. At present, Air New Zealand requires all passengers to wear masks. Jetstar also requires passengers to wear masks, although there have been multiple cases of people refusing to do so.

The IATA says the risk of Covid-19 transmission in modern aircraft cabins is low, saying hospital-grade air filters make the risk of infection much lower than in most indoor environments on the ground. Most modern jets, including Air New Zealand’s, are fitted with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which have been shown to be more than 99.9% effective at removing viruses, bacteria and fungi.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline has stringent protocols in place to protect customers and employees on board. In addition to the HEPA filters, crew wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and aircraft are deep cleaned with anti-viral cleaner.

Forward-facing seats with backs that act as barriers and the top-to-bottom airflow are among the other reasons the risk of contracting Covid-19 in modern cabins is low, the IATA says.

But low risk doesn’t mean no risk. And some are unhappy that airlines aren’t doing everything within their power to reduce the risk of transmission on their planes.

In an October 2020 report, researchers at Harvard University said the risk of in-flight transmission could be reduced to very low levels through a “layered approach”, which included an aircraft’s ventilation system, cleaning procedures and, crucially, passengers wearing masks.

Removing masks to eat or drink “should be kept to an absolute minimum”, and if one passenger briefly removed their mask to eat or drink, others nearby should keep their masks on, the report said.

Even the IATA has acknowledged mask use on planes has been proven to be effective. In a March 2022 summary of key scientific findings on Covid-19 related air travel, the association noted that recent studies found few instances of suspected transmissions when passengers wore masks.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Air New Zealand is set to bring back Koru Hour on Wednesday April 20.

“Universal face coverings appear effective against spread via aerosols generally”, the association said, adding that a Japanese study “suggested significant protection in those who wore them throughout”.

Other studies have also found a sharp increase in possible spread during in-flight meal service when passengers take their masks off.

A University of Greenwich in London research team found a 59 per cent higher risk of viral transmission during a one-hour meal service on a 12-hour trip compared with masking up for the whole flight.

Published in the Journal of Travel Medicine last spring, the study said that if all passengers wear masks for the duration of a 12-hour flight, the average infection probability can be reduced by 73% with high-efficiency masks such as P2 and N95 varieties and 32% with low-efficiency masks.

If food must be served, the researchers suggested staggering meals so only half of passengers eat at once, with those seated next to them remaining masked.

University of Auckland aerosol chemist Joel Rindelaub said masks remain an effective tool in the fight against Covid-19, especially the high-quality varieties which can filter more than 95% of airborne particles.

“From investigations conducted here in New Zealand, we know that Covid can transmit to people in adjacent rows during air travel, even if it is a short duration flight. While restrictions may be easing, the nature of air travel – where large groups of people are brought together in tight areas – means it is a high-risk activity for aerosol transmission. Thus, wearing a mask through all aspects of airline travel is always the safest practice.”

The chance of transmission increases any time a mask is removed in close quarters, he said.

“For the safest experience, I would recommend wearing a mask for as much as possible during travel.”

University of Otago Wellington epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig said masks add an extra layer of protection on board that is needed when people are so close together.

“Mask wearing is very effective protection against airborne viruses and good practice around mask wearing will be especially important as international travel picks up – this time we won’t have MIQ as a shield between us and the next Covid variant.”

Masks should be worn throughout a passenger’s journey, also including on shared transport to and from the airport, in the airport, and when embarking and disembarking the aircraft, she said.

“It’s important to remember that although some places are past their Omicron peak, there are still thousands of infections happening each day around the country. Outbreaks can have a very long tail, and Omicron more than most, with ongoing infections and reinfections seen in many countries. Lifting protections at this stage is a high-risk decision.”

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson said masks are even more important now Air New Zealand has removed its vaccine mandate.

“It is now the only line of defence. So, yes, while we still have a lot of Covid in the community, a lot more than the reported numbers, it is essential that we keep masks on planes.”

Jackson did not agree with Air New Zealand removing its vaccine mandates, and believes serving food and drink on New Zealand domestic flights is “completely unnecessary”.

In his view, the mask mandate should be removed only when the number of active cases is so low the chances of being seated next to an infected person are “very low”. At present, he is unsure “how low is low enough”.

The best things passengers can do to protect themselves while flying then are to remain masked throughout their journeys, and to remove their masks to eat and drink only when those seated next to them have theirs on.