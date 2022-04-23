How to pack light to cut carbon emissions (and save on checked baggage)

When I was micro-breaking my way around Europe while living and working in London, I’d only every travel with carry-on luggage.

My prime motivation then was to avoid having to pay for checked bags and getting caught out by Ryanair’s strict weight limits, but it turns out this tightness also made me a more eco-friendly traveller.

Anna Sullivan/Unsplash Travellers can do their bit to cut emissions on flights by packing light, offsetting emissions, and opting for sustainable accommodation and activities.

As Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said on Tuesday when asking passengers to do their bit to cut carbon emissions when flying, packing light helps reduce the weight of an aircraft. And lighter aircraft generally pump less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“The heavier your luggage, the more fuel is required to get you to your destination,” Foran said, going onto outline the airline’s plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. “By leaving a few things at home, you’ll be helping us fly lighter, and reduce our carbon emissions.”

With that in mind, we’ve put together 10 of our top tips for travelling light. Steel yourself if you have a big shoe wardrobe or cringe at the thought of a fresh outfit every day.

Get a smaller bag

There’s no getting around the strange law of packing physics that the contents of your bag will expand to fill the available space. If you’ve got a big bag, you’re going to want to fill it. Start with a small one – ideally carry-on size – and you’re off to the right start. And don’t go hard case – soft bags and suitcases tend to be lighter.

Fold and roll

One of the biggest dilemmas facing any traveller-in-preparation is ‘should I fold or should I roll’? The smart do both. Fold your clothes first and then roll them up as tightly as possible. It’s best to go with crease-free fabrics if you don’t know if you’ll have access to an iron or don’t want to spend your break at the iron board.

123RF If you fold your clothes before rolling them, they should take up less room.

Commit to one pair of shoes – or two tops

Savvy packers often get by with just one pair: Stylish yet comfy sneakers that’ll take you from the high street to tramping track and won’t look out of place in a restaurant (stick to smart casual establishments and you’ll be sweet). If you’re off to the Cook Islands, Fiji or somewhere similarly sultry, you’ll probably also need a pair of jandals (we Kiwis are renowned for making them work anywhere). My feet donned only my Havaianas on a recent week-long trip to Fiji. If you’re heading somewhere cold or on a hiking trip, swap the jandals for boots or other appropriate footwear. Wear your heaviest pair of shoes on the plane, and you’ll lighten your load considerably.

Consider the 1-2-3-4-5-6 Rule

Unless you’re a very sweaty Betty (or Bert), you can probably get away with fewer items of clothing than you think. ‘Just in case’ items have no place in a light packer’s suitcase. A general guideline is to pack one hat, one or two pairs of shoes, three bottoms (pants or skirts), four tops, five pairs of socks and six pairs of undies. This should last you at least a week given you’ll be wearing one pair of undies when you set off, and longer if you wash stuff on the road. In a pinch, you can use shampoo or hand wash to clean clothes in the hotel sink – at the end of the day they’re all cleaning products.

Choose light, quick-drying fabrics

Fabrics that breathe well, keep moisture away from your body, dry fast and don’t wrinkle are a traveller’s friend. Think moisture-wicking performance fabrics, other synthetics, merino, and down. At the opposite end of the spectrum, jeans are heavy and take up a lot of space – leave them at home or stick to one pair. If you need to pack bulky items like sweatshirts and jackets, use compression bags or straps to downsize them. Just be sure not to add extra weight by packing more of them.

Choose your colour palette wisely

Kiwis’ fondness for dressing in black could be an advantage here – the more clothing items you have in the same colour or in hues that work well together the better. Neutral colours are a good option but really, as long as your items don’t clash you’re all good (unless that’s the look you’re going for). Generally, darker colours look cleaner for longer than light colours and can look smarter if you need to scrub up for dinner. Add a dash of colour with a necklace, scarf or bandanna.

Use reusable bottles for toiletries

Big bottles of shampoo, conditioner and cleanser will sabotage your #packinglight goals, but store-bought travel-sized toiletries aren’t cost-effective or kind to the planet. For a DIY eco-friendly version, tip your toiletries into small, reusable bottles. Or, if you’re staying somewhere you know supplies them, just use theirs – some say it does your hair good to switch up your shampoo every now and then.

Ditch the laptop

It can be tough to part with the device you spend so many hours with I know but, if you’re not heading away for work, you can probably get by without it. Most of us have smartphones that do many things a laptop does, and an e-reader or tablet loaded with movies and music will keep you entertained. Although deep down you know you shouldn’t be wasting your precious holiday time staring at a screen anyway.

Opt for items that do double duty

Each item should have to earn its space, and those that can multitask get extra credit. Think a wrinkle-free little black dress that looks just as good on the beach as the dance floor, and smart-casual pants that can take you from sightseeing to dinner out. Many flight attendants swear by pashminas scarves and shawls, which can also be used as blanket. Sarongs are similarly versatile, standing in for a blanket, towel, sunshade and even changing room in a pinch. Synthetic towels that pack away to nothing are also a good idea, as are lighter scarves, bandannas and even Frisbees. Among the latter’s many non-traditional uses: bottle opener, plate and cutting board.

Wear your bulkiest items

In its extreme form, this can involve wearing six layers of clothing, cramming items into pockets and even removing the stuffing from a neck pillow to stash more stuff in there. Remember though that the objective is to travel light, not simply to avoid having to pay for checked baggage, so don’t take more than you really need. Wearing bulky items such as jackets and boots on the plane makes it easier to get by with a smaller suitcase. And if you’re layering lightweight clothing, you’re really doing it right.