The 8-year-old inspired by mum's cancer journey to start NZ's new 12-hour ski challenge

For Luke and Lochie Win, the ski field chairlift has become a bit like Forrest Gump’s bus stop bench.

The Cromwell father and son have organised yearly ski challenges to raise funds for the Cancer Society since Rebecca Win – Luke’s wife and eight-year-old Lochie’s mum – was diagnosed with a rare form of adrenal cancer four years ago, raising more than $40,000. They’ve become familiar faces on ski slopes up and down the country as a result, often inspiring others to share their own struggles.

Last year, the pair hit up every ski field in the country over a period of five weeks and, in 2020, they skied for 40 days straight at Cardrona to mark the resort’s 40th anniversary.

This year, they’ve co-ordinated a “12-hour ski challenge” at Cardrona which today has seen teams of skiers and snowboarders compete for a swag of prizes. More than 60 people registered to take part and, with plenty of support from local businesses despite Covid-related staff shortages, Luke is hoping it will become a bi-annual event.

One of the best things about the challenges for Luke has been the meaningful connections they have prompted with other skiers.

“I consider the chairlift at a ski field like a bench waiting for a bus,” he said. “It’s a bit like Forrest Gump sitting there with his box of chocolates. You meet some really cool people. The amount of times we’ve got to the top of the chairlift and stood around having a yarn with people we’ve just met, and are still standing there when people who got off at the same time have done a couple of laps around us. It’s a very awesome culture up there on the mountain.”

The number of people who have approached them to talk about their own experiences with cancer keeps growing, he said.

“Somewhere a while back someone started sharing their story of cancer with us and then they said “I haven’t talked about this with anyone for so long”. We’re pretty shocking at bottling things up, especially in New Zealand, so I think it’s pretty special when a complete stranger feels they can approach you to have a yarn and get things off their chest.

“When someone comes up to us and starts talking about the passing of a family member and they get a bit emotional and Lochie’s giving them a hug and telling them he’s sorry for their loss, it’s pretty powerful to watch.”

Both Luke and Lochie have trained hard for this year’s challenge, but Luke admits he wondered whether he’d bitten off more than he could chew. While he’s done a lot of cycling and been off the booze, he said Lochie is streets ahead of him on the skis these days.

“We’d done about eight or nine hours of decent skiing in one go before, but that was with breaks so I knew it was going to be hard yakka,” he said. “To be fair, Lochie was probably better prepared than me. He’s got the legs for it. He just keeps going and going, and we’ve had him in ski training this year too. Each year he gets further and further ahead of me and I can’t keep up with him now. Watching him pull away yesterday and carve off way up into this rough stuff and back onto the field was pretty cool to watch.”

A big part of Luke’s motivation for quitting alcohol several months ago came from reading research linking it to different types of cancer.

“I took that on board,” he said. “I thought “heck”. It just gives me the heebie-jeebies that bloody disease, with what it does to people.”

A strong believer in the healing power of skiing, Luke hopes the challenges will help dispel the notion that it is “a top-end sport” solely for the rich. He sets aside money each year to take Lochie skiing - Rebecca hasn’t joined them so far this year but plans to - in the belief that the benefits are priceless. As well as providing a bonding experience like no other – both with his son and “the big family” he has found the New Zealand ski scene to be – it has offered respite from the “emotional roller coaster” the family has ridden since Rebecca’s diagnosis.

“One of the big things about skiing, especially for us, is it’s a feeling of freedom,” he says. “You can have all the worries in the world and then suddenly, when you’re at the top of a mountain in New Zealand, they're all gone. Because all you’re worried about is taking in that awesome view and what line you’re going to take as you’re cutting down that hill. It’s pretty blimmin’ special.”

Now they’ve skied every field in Aotearoa, Luke and Lochie are often asked which is their favourite, but neither can decide on just one.

“Lochie will go “all of them,” Luke said. “He says “they all have their own special wee bit to them and you’ve got to go to them to see it”. And I’m the same.”

That said, there’s a special place in his heart for the club fields.

“They run on shoestring budgets and a lot of volunteer hours go into making them tick, so they’re pretty special,” he said. “If you want the unique experience of New Zealand skiing that feels like you’re going back in time, you need to visit the club fields.

“A lot of clubbies will tell you about overseas visitors who come and are like “heck” because they’d been expecting big chairlifts, and they’re pretty basic. But at the end of the day they’re blown away. I can’t recommend enough putting a few on your bucket list.”

While this year’s challenge has required a lot of organisation and was delayed by a week due to bad weather, Luke said it is stories of others affected by cancer that keep him going.

“This time around, there’s been a lot of moving pieces and Lochie’s just like “that’s what I’ve got to do, that’s my job”. Whereas I was finding it really tough and thinking “how are we going to pull this one off?”. I was starting to doubt myself, and then I came across a photo of this really awesome lady called Amanda who used to work with Rebecca.

“Cancer beat her in the end, but she fought it and fought it and did not want to die. She was way too young and had two young boys. So that photo of her was all I needed. I was like “right, we’ve just got to keep going.”