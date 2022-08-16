'The memories will last forever': Kiwi travellers share favourite winter experiences

Chris Chase said his brother Mark (pictured), visiting from the US, was blown away by both the beauty and scale of Mt Ruapehu and the chance to snowboard on an active volcano.

New Zealand winters can be bleak at the best of times, but this one’s proving particularly tough, with the “twindemic” and cost of living crisis darkening our days all the more.

Frigid temperatures and freak storms are even more insufferable when you’re drowning in snot and can’t afford to turn on the heat pump, let alone take a ski (or tropical) holiday.

Last week may have been one of the coldest of the year, but a flurry of photos of snow-sprinkled landscapes on social media over the weekend serve as a reminder that we probably shouldn’t complain too loudly.

Many parts of these fair isles of ours are at their most photogenic when the mercury drops and, in many cases, you don’t need to have the funds for a ski holiday to experience them. Here, nine Kiwis share recent experiences that reminded them what a winter wonderland New Zealand can be.

Memories to last a lifetime in glacier country

Glenn Davies and a co-worker were helicoptered to the top of the Tasman Glacier on a tour with MtCook.com’s owner and chief guide Charlie Hobbs.

Landing on untouched fresh powder with a view stretching from the mountains to the Tasman Sea, they skied for some eight kilometres, stopping to check out some ice caves and falls before hopping back into the chopper.

Glenn Davies/Supplied Glenn Davies skied fresh powder and saw amazing ice formations on a glacier tour.

A 10km downhill run was followed by some adventurous zigzagging down a steep, rocky section of the glacier’s eastern side before heading back to the helicopter for a hot drink and lunch.

“Our last run was over into the Murchison Glacier, where only Charlie has a concession to land and do tours,” Davies said. “We skied for a good 15-minute run on fresh, untouched snow.

“Our pilot Mark Hayes, brother of legend Hannibal Hayes, was an awesome friendly guy and expert pilot who gave us a close-up view of the mountains and scenery. We all had a fantastic day with massive smiles from ear to ear. The scenery and quiet of the mountains was surreal, and the memories of this trip will last forever.”

Meghan Maloney/Supplied Meghan Maloney was struck by the contrasting colours above the Main Divide.

Fire and ice in the Main Divide

Soaring above the Southern Alps on a scenic flight with Air Safaris, photographer Meghan Maloney was struck by the contrast between the bright white of the snow and the flame-coloured clouds as the sun set over the peaks dividing Canterbury and the West Coast.

“This time of day is magical to be up in the air capturing with the camera as the colours and light are stunning,” she said.

‘Blown away’ by the chance to snowboard on an active volcano

With his brother Mike visiting from the US for the snow season, photographer Chris Chase decided to take him on a road trip from Auckland to Wānaka, where he will base himself for seven weeks while covering the New Zealand Winter Games.

Their first stop was Mt Ruapehu and Chase said his brother was “totally blown away” both by the beauty and scale of the maunga and the chance to snowboard for the first time on an active volcano.

“It was a hard adjustment coming from snowboarding at resorts on the east coast of the US to going right to an active volcano, but he loved it and slowly got more comfortable through the day.”

Ruapehu is a favourite spot for Chase, providing respite from the “hustle and bustle” of Auckland, while being within fairly easy reach.

”The fact that it's a World Heritage Site as well adds to the beauty and intensity of the place and makes the fact that we can snowboard and ski on it all the more special. It has been my home mountain for the past four years since I moved here from New York and I have loved going since.”

Gena Remoroza/Supplied Gena Remoroza said she and her hiking partners ‘were literally dancing on ice’ at Lake Sylvester.

Dancing on ice at Lake Sylvester

Gena Remoroza arrived at Lake Sylvester in Nelson Tasman’s Kahurangi National Park with her partner, friend and 12-year-old son to find it had been turned into an outdoor ice rink.

“We were literally dancing on ice,” she said.

They’d been to the glacial lake before and loved it so much they wanted to return to explore properly.

“I felt amazing up the mountain – just so peaceful,” she said. “It’s a cool spot where you can just relax when you’re up there.”

Zibin Jiang/Supplied Zibin Jiang in Kaikōura.

Finding zen where the mountains meet the sea

For Zibin Jiang, Kaikōura provided all the key ingredients for a restorative winter break: snow, mountains, rugged beaches and “cute seals”.

Rois Royce/Supplied A snow-sprinkled Hooker Valley provided a magical setting for a winter walk for the Royce family.

Winter walks with the family

For Rois Royce, trekking through a snow-sprinkled Hookey Valley with his family was a “wish come true”.

It took the family of four about five hours return to complete the walk, which follows the Hooker River to a glacier lake via icebergs, glaciers and three swing bridges.

“Tiring but all worth it,” was Royce’s verdict.

Anna Grechikhina/Supplied Anna Grechikhina was as glad to reach the top of Peak Hill to catch her breath as for the views.

A winning combo of sunshine and snow

Visiting the friend in Christchurch who’d introduced her to hiking, Anna Grechikhina found herself huffing and puffing her way up Peak Hill.

Relieved to reach the top, the pair spent about half an hour soaking up the views from the summit.

“Honestly speaking, I was also enjoying a bit of a break and a chance to catch my breath,” she said. “My friend is annoyingly fit, so he was perfectly fine and didn’t seem to need any stops.

“The scenery was totally worth the effort though. A really enjoyable and rewarding climb, but I’d highly recommend using sunscreen. Winter sun can be tricky is all I’ll say.”

Anna Loren/Supplied Hamilton Gardens made for a picture-perfect birthday trip for Anna Loren.

A birthday treat at Hamilton Gardens

Aucklander Anna Loren decided to take herself off to Hamilton Gardens for her birthday this August.

It was, she said, “a beaut winter day and the new ancient Egyptian garden (pictured) is gorgeous”.

Thomas Robinson/Supplied Looking out the Two Thumb and Jollie ranges from Mt Guy.

Pre-Antarctica adventuring in Hakatere Conservation Park

A modern-day adventurer, Thomas Robinson aims to experience as much of the New Zealand wilderness as he can before heading off to Antarctica for a year or so.

He took advantage of the window of good weather over the weekend to scale Mount Guy in Canterbury’s Hakatere Conservation Park, which he described as a “nice easy day walk with microspikes”.

His next mission: a multi-day tramp on Stewart Island. You can catch more of his adventures on his YouTube channel.