Lost luggage: Why you could be out of luck if you bought items to tide you over

The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

So you’ve become another victim of “airmageddon” and your luggage didn’t turn up on the airport carousel.

It’s been more than 24 hours since you arrived at your destination, there’s still no sign of your bag, and you can’t spend another minute in your sweat-drenched clothes or wait any longer to wash your face or brush your teeth.

You’ve heard airlines compensate customers for items they need to buy to tide them over if their bags go missing while they’re away from home, so you get yourself some new stuff. You don’t go crazy, buying only a couple of cheap t-shirts and pairs of pants plus a few toiletries to freshen up. And then, a couple of days later, your bag shows up. Do you still get to claim for the new stuff you bought? Or are you no longer entitled to compensation?

If you were on an international flight, you’re likely to be in luck, but if you were flying within New Zealand the situation is less clear-cut.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker said the amount of compensation you receive for lost, delayed or damaged bags will depend on whether you were travelling domestically or internationally.

“In an international scenario, if your baggage is delayed, a person could still claim for essential items even if their luggage turns up later,” she said. “However, the key is the items must be essential.”

123RF A person could still claim for essential items even if their luggage turns up later, as long as the items were deemed essential.

Airlines must compensate passengers for lost luggage, but there are limits to how much they will pay out.

Lost bags on international flights are covered under the Montreal Convention, which caps the amount an airline has to pay for lost, delayed or damaged bags to about $2700 per passenger. The airline only has to cover the cost of essential items, typically refusing to accept liability for consequential losses, Walker said.

This means you would be entitled to compensation for the items you bought to tide you over while your bag was missing, provided the airline accepts they were essential.

You must file a claim for a delayed bag within 21 days of it going missing, while claims for damaged bags must be made within seven days of getting your bag back. Make sure you include receipts for all essential items bought while you were without your bag.

If you were travelling domestically, your rights are set out under the Contract and Commercial Law Act (CCLA), which says airlines are liable for loss or damage ofup to $2000 per bag.

Ross Giblin/Stuff An Air New Zealand spokesperson said customers may be entitled to emergency expenses if they’re away from home and their bag has been missing for more than 24 hours.

The legislation doesn’t contain specific rules about what will and will not be covered, Walker said.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said customers may be entitled to emergency expenses if they are without either bags for more than 24 hours while away from home in a domestic as well as an international context.

“There are factors that influence how much a person would receive in compensation, like what port they are in (for example, New Zealand domestic or international ports) and how long the bag has been missing for,” she said.

Under the CCLA, you have 30 days to make a claim, but the airline can specify a shorter timeframe in its contract, Walker said.

Air New Zealand gives customers 21 days to report lost or damaged luggage, while Jetstar allows 21 days to report lost luggage, but only three days to report a damaged bag or issues with carry-on luggage.

Again, make sure you include receipts for items bought while waiting for your luggage to be returned to you when making a claim.

If the amount you receive from the airline won’t cover your losses, lodge a claim with your travel insurer. Many insurance policies will cover the difference between the amount you received from the airline, if anything, and the value of your lost items. As always, take the time to read the fine print as you may have to pay extra for high-value items to be insured.

Essentially then, you are legally entitled to compensation for essential items you bought to tide you over while your bag was missing after an international flight. In a domestic situation, the airline is liable to compensate you if your bag goes missing, but the legislation doesn’t specify what will and will not be covered. It’s a good idea to take out travel insurance that covers you for the full cost of your luggage and its contents in both cases – both for peace of mind and added protection.

Walker said most travellers would be covered if their bag goes missing, at least to some extent, either by the Montreal Convention, CCLA or their personal travel insurance.

Still, she said it’s a good idea to keep pricey items with you while travelling rather than stashing them in your checked luggage to be on the safe side.

You can also minimise missing bag woes by ensuring you pack your carry-on bag wisely, and those of your children.