Globetrotting Kiwi family's post-lockdown adventures in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

The Steiners quickly fell into the rhythm of daily life in the village of Ekduaria.

Sarah and Gavin Steiner deliberately didn’t tell their family and friends they were taking their two young boys to Pakistan until they’d already arrived in the country.

Mindful of many westerners’ media-driven misconceptions about countries with names ending in ‘-stan’ - the suffix comes from the Persian root istan (land) - they didn’t want to risk others putting them off a trip they’d been itching to take since the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to put their globetrotting lifestyle on hold.

The couple had been travelling with their sons Harry and Oscar for just over a year when the virus started its catastrophic spread around the world, forcing them to make the “heartbreaking” decision to return to New Zealand.

Using their savings and funds from selling their house in Auckland’s Māngere Bridge and reinvesting outside the city, they had visited dozens of countries in Asia, travelling along the Silk Road to Middle Eastern nations such as Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt.

Grateful to have safe harbour in their homeland but reluctant to put down permanent roots, they toured the North and South Islands in a campervan before moving to the Cook Islands in December 2020, basing themselves in Rarotonga and exploring little-visited other islands such as the ultra-remote Pa Enua, spread over two million square kilometres, and Mangaia, where fossilised coral cliffs encircling a lush interior have created one of the most remarkable landscapes in the Pacific.

As soon as Covid-related travel restrictions eased though, they set off on their ongoing world tour, visiting countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Deciding to leave the “paradise” that is the Cook Islands was one of the hardest decisions they’ve ever made, Sarah Steiner said.

“It was an emotional day the day we left Rarotonga, but it had to be done. We were all itching to get back out to full-time travel together again.”

Away with the Steiners/Supplied The Steiners in Saudi Arabia, which Sarah said provided ‘a huge cultural learning for all of us’.

So, in May 2022, they set out for Bangladesh, excited to explore a country where tourism was still in its infancy.

“One of the main reasons we had such a strong desire (to visit) was because it is so undiscovered and we realised we knew so little about it,” Steiner said of the country, which the New Zealand Government advises Kiwis to “exercise increased caution” when visiting.

“It seemed like a whole new kind of paradise to explore and culture to learn about right from scratch.”

The tigers of the Sundarbans mangrove forest are among the country’s best-known attractions, while more under-the-radar sites include the Unesco-listed 15th century mosques and mausoleums of Bagherat, Buddhist remains at Paharpur, and the some 700 rivers that wind their way through supercharged cities - Bangladesh is said to be one of the most densely populated countries on Earth - and landscapes so lush they look like they’ve been digitally enhanced.

A highlight for the Steiners was staying with a family in the remote rural village of Ekduaria, set amid rice paddies and lakes in the district of Narsingdi.

Days were spent helping the family harvest fresh fruit and vegetables and cook breakfast in the mud kitchen, and generally getting into the rhythm of village life.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied Harry and Sarah in the rural Bangladeshi village of Ekduaria, where they stayed with a local family.

“Harry and Oscar fished in the village ponds, catching fish by hand with the local boys and playing soccer on the dried rice fields, Steiner said. “Gavin helped the farmers carrying hay for their cattle, carrying it balanced on his head as they did. And I spent time in the local primary school talking with all the kids.

“We harvested jackfruit; drank chai in the village; milked the cow for breakfast; and had a cooking competition in the mud kitchen with our host, Jafar.”

As seasoned travellers who pride themselves on their adaptability, the Steiners had no problems adjusting to their new lifestyle. One of the most valuable lessons the boys have learnt from their travels is to take things as they come and people as they are, Steiner said.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied Gavin helping carry hay in Bangladesh.

“Kids are naturally amazing as travellers as they have no pre-judgement of how others will be or should be. If they see kids playing with a ball, they join in and play with the ball regardless of the surroundings or barriers of culture or language. Kids are amazing like that and inspire and remind us constantly to adopt that philosophy as adults and human beings ourselves.”

Steiner said they were blown away by the hospitality they received throughout their time in the country.

“If we had accepted every single invite for tea or coffee we received throughout Bangladesh we would still be there!”

They received an equally warm welcome in Pakistan, which they travelled to on foot after a brief stay in India, receiving spontaneous invitations to stay almost wherever they went.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied Oscar in the Pakistani city of Lahore.

While the New Zealand government advises against travel to parts of Pakistan and recommends avoiding non-essential travel elsewhere in the country, Steiner said they never felt unsafe, going so far as to describe their time there as “one of the best family travel adventures we have had to date”. This was, it should be noted, before the floods which have affected some 33 million people and killed at least 1314, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Agency.

The family explored the cultural and artistic hub of Lahore and the “beautiful green” capital of Islamabad before catching an overnight train to the southern megacity of Karachi.

“The train took 24 hours and was an impressive way to see the countryside of Pakistan,” Steiner said. “We met families on the train and shared a meal as we headed south.”

Staying with a local family of travellers they had been in touch with for two years, they tried traditional dishes such as nihari (a rich, slow-cooked meat stew flavoured with spices and bone marrow) on the famous food strip Burns Road; rode horses along Arabian Sea-side Clifton Beach; and visited sites such as the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam, a dome-topped marble monument to Pakistan’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

As western tourists, they were such a novelty they were invited to appear on national news channel 92 News.

A highlight for Steiner was celebrating Eid al-Adha with their host’s extended family. She accompanied the women to the local bazaar to shop for the feast they shared, while Gavin went with the men to the mosque for morning prayers.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied The family were asked to appear on a national news channel in Pakistan.

As in Bangladesh, they were invited into people’s homes wherever they went – for cups of tea, meals and sometimes even to stay.

“Pakistan absolutely surprised us and outdid itself in hospitality and friendliness. We are already planning to return early next year,” Steiner said.

After a brief stay in Kuwait, they headed to Saudi Arabia which, essentially closed to tourism until 2019 and then again during the pandemic, has only recently begun to welcome foreign visitors.

The largest country in the Middle East, the kingdom surprised the Steiners with both the diversity of its landscapes and – again – hospitality. The New Zealand government advises Kiwis not to travel within 30km of the border with Yemen, to avoid non-essential travel to certain other areas, and to “exercise increased caution” elsewhere.

The family road tripped from coast to coast, visiting Hegra, the ruins of the second city of the ancient Nabatean Kingdom, which bears a startling resemblance to its celebrity sister city Petra in Jordan, and the port city of Jeddah with its luxurious beach resorts.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied Oscar at Hegra, the ruins of an ancient city in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Again, serendipitous encounters with strangers who soon became friends provided many of their most memorable experiences.

Celebrating Gavin’s birthday at a restaurant in the city of Dammam, the family was not only surprised with local cakes, dessert and a hearty rendition of Happy Birthday by the owners and staff, but also an invitation to a sprawling camel farm, where they were presented with an entire sheep to eat.

In the small mountain village of Al Habala, they crossed paths with a man returning from prayer who invited them to lunch at his house.

While he spoke no English and they no Arabic, they ended up staying two days with his family.

“He proudly showed us around the misty mountain villages where he grew up, high above the desert,” Steiner said.

Away with the Steiners/Supplied With their blonde hair, the boys sometimes proved as big attraction as the famous sites they visited.

All the while, the boys have kept up with what Steiner calls their “worldschooling” – the learning “that happens naturally as we travel through languages, culture and geography.

“We support daily learning with reading and mathematics and both boys keep a journal. Each of the grandparents is involved in their worldschooling through phone calls and reading sessions and the boys write letters and postcards home.”

As well as the uninterrupted time together, Steiner said the best things about their nomadic lifestyles include adapting to different cultures and ways of life.

“The world is made up of so many different people and different cultures and beliefs, but when you strip it all down we are not all that different. This is always our greatest reminder of how people are connected.”