The truth about a Covid-era London OE, according to Kiwis who live there

For Clint Heine, one of the best things about living in London is the freedom to pursue even your wildest dreams without falling victim to Tall Poppy Syndrome.

Originally from Nelson, Heine arrived in the UK capital in 2003 with very little money, initially sleeping on couches and scrounging down the backs of them for coins for bus fares and job interviews.

"My first impressions of London were of everything being so tightly knitted together and grey,” he said. “It looked really ugly."

Now, by contrast, he thinks of the city he plans to spend the rest of his life in as the centre of the universe (or at least the tiny part of it we human beings call home), championing it for its career and travel opportunities, “unbeatable lifestyle”, diversity, “incredible” food scene, and constant buzz.

“You can reinvent yourself in London with a new career path and succeed thanks to the never-ending opportunities you can grab,” he said. “You can relax and take more chances in your career with the anonymity that a huge city provides. Plus, you can tick off all the countries and festivals you ever wanted to visit easy.”

A former careers advisor, Heine reinvented himself as an online entrepreneur after being made redundant, turning his attention to the Kiwis in London Facebook page he had founded as a side hustle in 2010. Now boasting more than 92,000 followers, the page and companion website offer advice on moving to London along with flat and job listings.

After nearly two decades in the city, his roots there are so entrenched he knew he would never join the thousands of other Kiwis who fled the city when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, seeking safety in their homeland.

“Like many of us that stayed in London, we were simply unable to walk out of expensive rent agreements, sell up everything and leave jobs to hide back home, especially as no country was immune to a pandemic no matter how long they had their borders closed,” he said. “I felt more valuable to the community and was able to assist more people by staying put.”

Now, he feels London holds more opportunities for ambitious, hardworking migrants than it has in a long time.

“It’s never been a better time in decades to find a job here, and it’s dead easy to relocate thanks to the support of the Kiwi community here. If you find yourself wondering what’s next in life or wanting to expand your horizons, then London will answer a lot of your questions.”

Plenty of Kiwis have been hedging their bets on a better – or at least different – life overseas, with Statistics New Zealand figures showing a mass exodus is already underway. Some 64,500 people left the country in the year to July 2022, leading to an annual net migration loss of 12,400.

In April, the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) estimated that about 50,000 citizens could emigrate over the next year, saying the figure could climb as high as 125,000 if pent-up demand for that Kiwi rite of passage that is the Big OE was completely unleashed.

While Stats NZ no longer collects data on where those who leave the country permanently are heading, economists and anecdotal evidence suggest London remains a popular choice for Kiwis keen for greater career and travel opportunities.

Wellingtonian Henry Cooke had been toying with the idea of moving to London for years when the pandemic struck, so when borders reopened and the MIQ system was axed, he wasted no time in making plans for his big move.

Heading over in July 2022 at the age of 29, Cooke, Stuff’s former chief political reporter, hit the ground running, having already sorted both a job and flat.

Living in Brixton with his partner Alex and two other couples (one Kiwi and one British), he bikes to work in Soho, appreciating the city’s extensive network of cycling lanes, and enjoying a better work-life balance than he had in the Kiwi capital.

“I work 9am to 6pm and leave at 6 on the dot, something I never really managed back home,” he said. “I also tend to take proper lunch breaks instead of eating at my desk. That said, my old habit of checking and replying to emails out of hours has slowly returned.”

While he’s still finding his way in the city, he loves that it is essentially a living, breathing, continually evolving museum with a mind-boggling array of things to do every night of the week.

“There’s always something happening, even if that "thing" is just a classic movie you've always wanted to see at the BFI (British Film Institute), or a talk by an author you love.”

One of his most memorable days in the city so far saw him set out on a seemingly ordinary walk through the Georgian streets of Marylebone and equally elegant – and expensive – neighbouring suburbs which, thanks to the sights, sounds and smells he soaked up en route, became a truly extraordinary experience.

“I visited this beautiful bookstore Daunt Books, had an amazing coffee, and then some incredible food down in Mayfair, then biked around Hyde Park and lazed around on the grass reading,” he said. “It was the part of London I could never afford to live in but was very, very nice to visit.”

At weekends, he tries to get away as much as possible, both within the UK and to Europe, and is planning some longer breaks.

The novelty of this new lifestyle has prevented homesickness from setting in, particularly as he is without the friends he grew up with for the first time in his life.

The cost of living has also been a challenge, with Cooke describing it as “far worse” than in Wellington.

“Groceries are considerably cheaper, but everything else is more expensive, particularly energy bills, normal transport costs, and eating out. So you end up cooking a lot.”

Fleur Mealing and her partner have had a bumpier transition to London life, struggling to find jobs and a place to live.

A shortage of housing and a rise in demand have driven up rental prices across the UK. Trade organisation Propertymark found that the number of homes to let had halved since 2019, largely thanks to a mass exodus of private landlords during the pandemic.

The latest data from Rightmove’s Rental Price Tracker, which looks at prices for new listings, found the average London rent had climbed to £2257 (NZ$4350) a month, a record high for any UK city. Those looking to live with flatmates pay less, but still more than they did in 2021. Statistics from the Spareroom Rental Index, which looks at room rentals, showed the average rent in London had reached £815 (NZ$1580) a month, 15 per cent more than the average rent of £708 in 2021.

“We arrived at possibly the worst time for finding a flat in London,” Mealing, who lived in Auckland before heading off on her OE, said. “The Kiwis In London Facebook page was just overrun with people desperate for somewhere to live due to the influx of Kiwis and other foreigners.

“The first week we spent almost every day applying to view different flats only to be told they were already gone. We quickly learnt that if a flat was half decent you almost had to contact the agent within an hour of listing because otherwise it would be gone.”

Not having jobs has put the couple on the back foot when flat hunting, but Mealing said many employers are unwilling to consider applicants not yet in the country.

“And of course the corporate machine works slowly, so once you are here it may be another month until you get employment.”

The cost of living in general is proving a challenge, with Mealing describing it as “a real shock to the system” after seven weeks travelling around Asia. A “very average” Airbnb or hotel room will set you back about $200 a night, while a “decent” one-bedroom flat costs about $3000 to $4000 a month, she said.

“The other big cost here is electricity, which is only going to get more expensive as we head into winter. The average power bill is looking to be around £300 (NZ$600) a month and rising. This was dominating the news before the Queen died, but I’m sure it’s likely to continue to be a hot topic. On the flip side, buying food from the supermarket is far cheaper than in New Zealand.”

Like New Zealand and many other countries, the UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis, partly as a result of the war in Ukraine. In the UK, inflation topped 10 per cent for almost a year before dipping to 9.9% in August, which is still more than three times higher than the 3.2% recorded in August 2021 and almost five times the official 2% target.

Like Cooke, Mealing and her partner postponed their OE because of the pandemic, scrapping their original plan to leave in mid-2020 when it became clear the virus was no mere flash in the pan.

They started thinking seriously about it again in early 2022, once MIQ had been axed, and arrived in London via Asia and Paris in the last week of August.

“We both liked the idea of London because of the new and exciting career opportunities it gave us in our respective fields,” she said. “We also already had friends here, which made it more appealing.”

Despite their challenges on the job and flat fronts, Mealing said they’re loving the city’s vibrancy and spending every day exploring a new part, piecing together its history and culture as they go.

“The thing we both love the most is the options we have at our fingertips. Concerts, museums, galleries, theatres, restaurants, monuments and of course the rest of Europe! Someone said to us that they had been living in London for 15 years and still were not even close to experiencing all that the city had to offer and I think that’s completely true. I’m looking forward to giving it my best go though!”

For Lily McDougall, the cost of living crisis in New Zealand provided added incentive to move to London as soon as she could.

“I always wanted to move to London, and with the cost of living in New Zealand, and rent prices, I thought there is not too much point in staying in New Zealand for much longer,” the soon-to-be-24-year-old Otago University graduate from Wellington said. “It was kind of a matter of no time like the present!”

McDougall had originally planned to head to London right after finishing university, but the pandemic put paid to that – something she is grateful for in hindsight.

“The extra year and a half in New Zealand allowed me to get some good work experience (in policy in a government department) and save some money. I have definitely come over a lot less naive than I would have if I had left New Zealand straight after university.”

Moving over at the same time as a group of friends, McDougall has settled in much more quickly than she’d expected, saying the culture is very similar, and the entire experience “not as scary as some might think”.

Like Cooke, she said she has a good work-life balance in London, appreciating the flexible start times and prevalence of “hybrid working”, which enables her to work from home for part of the week. She feels the work experience she gained in New Zealand gave her an edge when job hunting, as well as while negotiating her salary.

She hasn’t found relief from the rising Wellington rents in London, saying she is paying more than she was, and that eating out is now almost beyond her means.

“The prices on the menu look the same as in New Zealand, but then you remember it's double (when you convert them into New Zealand dollars). Vegetables are cheaper which is nice - lettuce doesn't cost $5. It's definitely a bit more expensive, but not unliveable, and there are ways around it. Like going to happy hours, and not going to fancy places to eat.”

The high cost of living hasn’t prevented her from embracing travel opportunities and getting out and about in London - she and her friends spent two months travelling around Europe before settling in the city, and have spent their free time “doing fun activities like watching the football at the pub and trying out the curry that everyone says is so good in London”.

“There’s always so much to do and see. It is just fun feeling like you can get lost in a huge city. I have been here for a month and don't feel like I will ever know every inch of London. But coming from a small city like Wellington, I love this feeling.”

Aside from delaying their OEs, Cooke, Mealing and McDougall all said the pandemic had not affected their experience. Heine is adamant that, unlike some so-called “hermit nations”, London learnt to live with Covid a long time ago by and large.

“We got back to work and play like it never happened,” he said. “You may see a few more people voluntarily wearing masks but overall Londoners do what they always do, by keeping calm and carrying on. It’s not just a catchy phrase, it's a way of life. I still travel Europe often and go out to enjoy the social aspects of London as much as I can.”

His advice to Kiwis contemplating a London OE is to “stop dithering” and book a one-way ticket.

“A few years overseas will change your life for the better and, if you return home, you’ll bring back knowledge and skills you’d never get at home. Just do it!

