Kiwi couple find newfound freedom on budget 'bikepacking' tour through Europe

Bikepacking around Europe, Jo and Mike Everard discovered it’s often best to ignore the directions on Google Maps.

Cycling to Nantes in the Pays de la Loire region of northwestern France, the Kiwi couple were almost bowled over by trucks barrelling past them on main roads until they changed their destination to Angers and found themselves pedalling along quiet country lanes to the fairytale-like town of Vitré.

Dominated by a mediaeval castle with a twin-turreted gateway and drawbridges overlooking the River Vilaine, the town is an atmospheric tangle of cobblestone streets lined with traditional half-timbered buildings.

“It was surreal,” Jo said. “We love the feeling of getting up in the morning and knowing a new adventure awaits. We don’t do a lot of advance research, so neither of us know what’s coming up for the day, and most times we don’t even know where we are going, just that we’re going somewhere. And the magical little towns we stumble across take us completely by surprise.”

The couple, who quit their jobs in 2007 to travel the world, hadn’t cycled regularly for about a decade when they set out on their DIY pushbike tour shortly after New Zealand’s borders reopened. But that didn’t stop them from turning it into an even more ambitious adventure than originally planned.

When the Covid-19 pandemic rendered their initial itinerary impossible, they tinkered away at it until it became a 3000km “grand tour” beginning and ending in the Normandy town of Cherbourg, an arrival point for ferries from the UK, and taking in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

SUPPLIED Mike and Jo Everard have walked, cycled and driven on their travels, but prefer active trips.

Carrying their tents, cooking and vlogging equipment, clothing, coffee and “emergency meals” in their bike panniers, Jo said they spent no more on the trip (save their airfares) than they would have staying at home. Spending their nights in basic campgrounds helped them keep costs down, as did eating typical backpacker fare such as dried pasta when need be.

Aside from its affordability, particularly when you use your own 20-year-old bikes as they did, one of the best things about bikepacking – essentially backpacking on bikes – for the Everards is the sense of freedom it offers.

“I think the main thing that appealed was the simplicity of it,” Jo said. “There’s no wondering what to do for the day, we just pack up our stuff and cycle into a new adventure.

“The slower pace of travel enabled us to see more and immerse ourselves in the surroundings. For example, we saw otters munching on weeds in the rivers, a snake blocked our path one day, and a deer bounded across the road in front of us another. We probably wouldn’t have seen these things travelling by car.”

Supplied The Everards covered almost 3000km on their bikepacking tour through France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Not super fit when they set out, the couple found it tough going at first, with Jo suffering from a sore knee until she got herself a knee brace. Slowly increasing their daily distance, their fitness improved and, before long, they were whizzing up hills that would have initially defeated them.

The couple found local people often set them down the paths to their most memorable experiences. Stopping to check which road they should take while cycling through Normandy one day, a woman approached them and asked if they needed help.

When they told her where they were going, she instructed them to turn around and head back the way they had come unless they wanted to miss out on one of the best coastal rides in France. They followed her advice (and directions), pedalling into their increasingly close-up view of the famous gothic-style island abbey at Mont Saint-Michel.

Rising at 6am the next morning, the couple headed toward the Unesco-listed abbey to find it enshrouded in mist and almost completely devoid of visitors.

Supplied The couple had cycled in Europe before their latest trip and found it a cheap way to travel.

“Walking around the narrow streets and winding staircases dating back to 957 was surreal, especially before the crowds arrived,” Jo said.

She is reluctant to name favourite places, but said they particularly enjoyed cycling along the canals of the Loire Valley, famed for its fairytale châteaux and fine wines. The Everards though indulged in simpler pleasures, “watching the boats go through the locks and marvelling at the perfect reflections”.

Surprises were a regular occurrence, one of the best of which came as they climbed out of the Loire town of Saumur to find themselves in a hidden cave community. The epicentre of troglo living in France, many of the caves in and around Saumur have been transformed into homes, restaurants, museums, art galleries and even wineries.

“The cooling air was like natural air conditioning, and not only was there a picnic table, but a pizza oven, public toilets, and a charging point for electric bikes,” Jo said.

Supplied Cycling along the canals of the Loire Valley was one of the couple’s favourite experiences.

There were plenty of challenges along the way, the first of which came on day one when they discovered they couldn’t ride up the hill from their starting point of Cherbourg. A combination of pushing and rest breaks got them to the top eventually, but the experience proved a painful illustration of how unfit they had become.

“However, it would have been rideable if we’d encountered it at the end of our tour,” Jo said.

Google Maps and their Garmin cycle computer sent them down rutted gravel paths and over sand dunes and overgrown, sheep-filled paddocks entirely unsuited to their bikes’ skinny wheels, prompting them to trade them for old-fashioned road signs in the Loire Valley.

“These had their moments too, but were much better behaved than the gadgets,” Jo said.

Supplied ‘There was a sense of freedom in having everything we needed with us,” Jo said.

A heatwave in France which saw temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius forced them to seek shelter in an air-conditioned hotel in Tours for two days and, whatever the weather, they tended to end each day utterly drained.

“Adrenaline has kept you going but as soon as you stop, exhaustion sets in,” Jo said. “The tent has to be put up and food needs to be found, but there is no shop! We’d reach into the far depths of our panniers and find a packet of pasta carried all the way from England – our emergency meal. We’d add water and simmer it on our miniature stove. Once cooked, we’d eat it straight from the pot with our sporks, grimacing with every mouthful. Okay, every day wasn’t like this, but a fair few were!”

Now back in New Zealand, Jo said the trip reminded them both of how much they enjoy active holidays. In recent years, they have walked a couple of caminos of about 800km each, but their cycling adventures hold a special place in their hearts.

“At times I loved (cycling) so much I didn’t want it to stop,” Jo said. “I even said to Mike “why don’t we just keep cycling back to New Zealand?” It’s always been a dream of mine to cycle across the world, but it would probably involve too much planning. And we prefer to just hop on our bikes and ride.”

The Everards vlog about their travels on their YouTube channel Nomad Life Kiwi.