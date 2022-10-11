The hidden costs of staying at a hotel in the US

“Your card has declined, sir. We need US$750 to secure the room.”

Becoming hot and clammy at the idea of spending my first night in a foreign city curled up on a park bench, I apprehensively transferred another NZ$700 from my mortgage account and slid my debit card back into the payment terminal.

It was the small hours of the morning, following 20 hours of air travel, and I was too distracted ensuring I had all the correct paperwork to get through immigration to even consider bringing a credit card for the trip. Let alone calculate the figure from one currency to another.

Thanks to the plunging NZ dollar, the temporary US$750 deposit rang up to more than NZ$1300 just to hold the room and cover any incidental purchases. This time, I could count myself very lucky that I had funds available in my bank account for contingencies like this. I just needed the money back to pay the bills once back on home soil.

It’s not the first time I’ve had to part with hundreds of dollars for pre-authorisation while staying at a hotel, but this particular figure did seem excessive. Temporary deposits vary between accommodation providers and can sit anywhere from $50 to $300 on top of room rates – that you’ve likely already paid. I didn’t realise the charges can increase every night you are in the hotel.

Hotels add the charges to deter guests from walking off without settling incidental charges. It also helps them sniff out illegitimate credit cards. But even if I’d raided the minibar, signed up for a spa treatment, spent every night in the hotel bar and walked away with some of the property’s fresh cotton sheets in my luggage, surely it still wouldn’t ring up to the grand total.

The lesson is that if you plan on using a debit card on holiday it’s wise to make sure that you have enough money to cover not just room rates and taxes, but any hidden costs like resort fees and incidental purchases like room and laundry services, minibar use, and any damages which might happen during your stay. You could also be prepared and ask the hotel about additional costs before your arrival.

The desk clerk assured me that once I’d checked out of the room, the funds would appear back in my account after four working days. But It could take as long as ten before being released from limbo. The duration of release is in the hands of the card issuer.

If your trip is an extended one, hopping from one hotel to the next, it could stack up as an expensive holiday, dipping into the travel expenses you might otherwise need at the time for meals, souvenirs and travel activities.

To avoid money actually changing hands with a temporary deposit, remember that debit card transactions are taken from your account right away, while credit cards transactions are put on temporary hold and taken off your account once you check out. Another simple solution is to use cash to cover the full amount. You’ll be given a receipt and paid back in full minus any charges at the end of your stay.

Hotels in the US also have a habit of adding sales tax, which vary from state to state, to the base rate so you should be prepared to pay more than the advertised price. And then, there are destination fees for properties in sought-after tourism locations and daily resort fees to cover amenities like pools, wi-fi and sun loungers.

Be sure to do your research and read the fine print before booking.

Have you been tripped up on a holiday in the US? Share your stories in the comments.