NZ dollar-friendly travel: The best-value destinations for Kiwis right now

It’s supposed to be the year of the Big Travel Comeback, and for some lucky globetrotters it has been.

But for us Kiwis it hasn’t been easy, with the weakened New Zealand dollar, higher cost of living and inflated airfares making overseas breaks extra expensive.

Still, House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas said many of us haven’t been put off, with sales for September and early October on par with pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Choose your destination wisely and you’ll find the kiwi dollar can still go a pretty long way. Countries with similarly or even more troubled currencies or a low cost of living are your best bet.

READ MORE:

* Samoa: The paradoxical Pacific isle beloved by film crews

* The countries unashamedly selling themselves to rich (and responsible) tourists

* 'No rush and no rush hour': Couple swaps 'unliveable' Auckland for Northern Territory 'paradise'



Booking early, visiting places in their shoulder seasons, and preloading a Travelex card when the exchange rate is at an optimal level could also make your trip easier on your bank balance.

Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney recommended booking land packages and activities in advance as well as flights so you’re not caught out by a rising US dollar.

Here are five destinations where the kiwi dollar should still stand you in good stead.

Japan

123rf The struggling Japanese yen has made the country more affordable to visit.

Widely regarded as an expensive country to visit, Japan has become a more affordable destination for many with the decline in the Japanese yen.

The New Zealand dollar has been performing well against the yen in 2022, making it a great time for Kiwis to visit, especially now Air New Zealand has brought back its direct passenger flights to Tokyo.

The national carrier said it had seen a “huge surge in interest” in travel to Japan as the country reopens to tourists, resuming visa-free entry enabling independent travel for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

It’s relatively easy to keep costs down when you’re on the ground, with many of the country’s top sites – including shinto shrines, temples and its world-famous cherry blossoms – costing nothing to visit, and free festivals taking place year-round.

They might be lacking in personality, but business hotels offer some of the best value private rooms, with single rooms priced from as little as ¥6000 (NZ$73) a night. Stay outside cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto for the lowest prices.

If you’re not claustrophobic, Japan’s famous capsule hotels, where “rooms” are essentially bed-sized pods, could be an option, or opt for the country’s many guesthouses and hostels.

The Japan Rail Pass represents excellent value for money, allowing holders unlimited trips on the country’s super-fast trains, including the famous shinkansen (bullet train). Meanwhile, budget carriers such as Jetstar, Peach and AirDo offer cheap domestic fares.

You can also eat very well in Japan with very little money. Bowls of ramen noodles can cost as little as ¥300 (NZ$4), while bento boxes can be picked up for under ¥1000 (NZ$12). Keep your eye out for shokudo too – mum-and-pop and hole-in-the-wall style eateries offering inexpensive traditional dishes. Meals typically cost between ¥500 (NZ$6) and ¥1500 (NZ$18), with common offerings including noodle and rice dishes such as udon and donburi, and set meals including a main dish such as grilled fish with rice, miso soup and pickles.

Hoi An, Vietnam

123rf Southeast Asian destinations such as Vietnam represent particularly good value.

A longtime favourite with budget travellers, Southeast Asia offers potentially even better value in 2022.

“The New Zealand dollar goes so far there,” Thomas said. “You can get some great hotels at affordable prices with breakfast included. When eating out there are so many choices – you can eat at some really affordable places or as extravagantly as you like.”

Vietnam is becoming pretty popular again, both for “stay-put” holidays in and around the historic town of Hoi and more extended tours, he said.

Hoi An emerged the best-value long-haul destination on the UK Post Office’s list of the best-value countries to visit this year.

The Post Office found that prices had gone up in 85% of destinations it looked at, with Hoi An proving one of the rare exceptions. Visitors could expect to pay 10% less for common holiday items than in 2019, it said.

Expect to pay about $4 for a coffee and $3.50 for a beer, while a family meal out will set you back about $85 – although you could pay considerably less if you eat at markets.

Walking around the well-preserved Old Town with its Japanese merchant houses, Chinese temples and ancient tea houses is perhaps the best free activity in Hoi An, although be mindful that some venues charge entry fees. The night market offers authentic cheap eats, and rice paddy-dotted countryside and beautiful beaches are just a short drive away.

Other Southeast Asian destinations representing great value for money right now include Bali and Thailand, Thomas and Courtney said.

Turkey

iStock The troubled Turkish lira has made Turkish holidays more affordable.

With ancient ruins, Aegean olive groves, sun-kissed Mediterranean beaches, and the east-meets-west vibe of Istanbul, Turkey has much to reward the long-haul traveller and, with the lira in a bad way, it’s an especially good value time to visit.

XE Currency Convertor figures show NZ$1 would buy you 10.4 lira on October 11, while the same amount would have bought you just 6.2 lira a year ago.

Obvious places to splash bonus cash include Istanbul and buzzing Turquoise Coast resorts such as Bodrum and Marmaris, while Patara – with its 18km beach and Lycian ruins – and Cirali – with its nesting sea turtles and the ruined city of Olympus – are more laidback, budget-friendly options.

If you’re into hiking, the Lycian Way is an excellent – and free – way to explore the Turquoise Coast. Stretching 540km from Fethiye to Antalya, it winds its way along clifftops, through traditional fishing villages, past ancient ruins and into the mountains.

If that sounds a bit too much like hard work, make use of the cheap extensive bus network and domestic flights.

Samoa

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Recently reopened Samoa offers some of the best-value beachfront accommodation anywhere.

This laid-back palm-studded Pacific Island paradise has recently reopened to overseas visitors, and Thomas said it “provides an authentic South Pacific holiday for everyone at some great rates”.

The beach fales that line the long stretch of white sand that is Lalomanu beach offer particularly good value, costing as little as 70 Tala (NZ$40) a night.

For that, you’ll get a private open-air fale overlooking the fish-filled lagoon, along with breakfast and dinner.

They’re not luxurious by any means, but if you like the sound of falling asleep to the sound of waves gently lapping the shore and spending your days swimming, snorkelling and snoozing, you’re likely to be in heaven.

Many of the major attractions on the main island of Upolu are either free or cheap by New Zealand standards. Highlights include the Instafamous To Sua Ocean Trench, a turquoise-watered saltwater swimming hole accessed by a steep ladder; Vavau Beach, where palm trees lean lazily into a lagoon protected by an offshore island; the lovingly-restored Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, where the prolific Scottish author spent the last years of his life; and Nourish Cafe, where organic, locally grown produce shines in traditional dishes such as ika mata (raw fish in coconut cream) and international favourites such as poke and fish and chips.

Athens, Greece

123rf The UK Post Office named Athens the best-value European city for 2022.

Continuously inhabited for more than 7000 years, the Greek capital is a living museum with a modern makeover – and it’s a particularly good-value time to visit.

Athens emerged the best-value European city to visit on the UK Post Office’s 2022 City Costs Barometer, which compared the costs of short breaks across the continent.

According to the barometer, visitors could expect to pay about $410 for two nights’ three-star weekend accommodation, an evening meal for two with a bottle of wine, transport, sightseeing and other typical holiday expenses – less than half what you would pay for the same in Paris.

Athens and Krakow in Poland were the only European cities where accommodation is cheaper than it was at the same time last year, while Athens was also said to offer the best-value dining out in Europe.

Not the prettiest of cities at first glance, Athens nevertheless boasts some of the most spectacular ruins you’ll find anywhere (the Acropolis anyone?) and a largely pedestrianised city centre which, with its bougainvillaea-draped walls and vibrant cafés, retains much of its old magic.

Head down the Attica peninsula to find more spectacular ruins, such as the site on Ancient Eleusis, and some pretty incredible beaches.

Let us know your favourite budget destination in the comments or email travel@stuff.co.nz.