I booked an overseas holiday and now have massive regret

Here's how you can experience the Maldives cheaper than a holiday in Fiji.

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: The last thing you’d expect a travel reporter to be telling you is that they regret booking an overseas trip.

It’s like a beef farmer telling you they’re a vegetarian, or doctor saying they don’t like blood.

But I have pre-holiday regret, and I’m certain a fair few others are probably in the same boat (or jet, to be precise).

I’ve booked my dream trip to the Maldives, my first overseas non-work trip in six years. I’ve been there before, and I think it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. Despite what many think, it’s not just a playground for the rich and famous.

READ MORE:

* The best expert travel hacks for 2022

* 'We're dreaming of...': The countries we want to return to in 2021

* Maldives: the best snorkelling on Earth



The resort I’m staying at ran a big special for NZ$300 a night, all inclusive. You can even do even cheaper, grabbing a night for less than $100.

I booked the trip in March, as soon as it started to look safer to travel. But since then, five big problems have emerged which make me regret booking the trip.

1) The NZ dollar has plummeted

I booked the trip when the New Zealand dollar was buying around .70 US cents. As of this morning (October 14) it’s buying just .56 cents – our money doesn’t go anywhere near as far. Alongside the $300-a-night accommodation, we also booked a nicer place on another island that is much more expensive. With everything being charged in USD when we check in, our trip is now $1437 more expensive than it was when I booked in March.

Don’t despair, my colleague Lorna Thornber has done an excellent piece on New Zealand dollar-friendly places to travel that is well worth a read.

BROOK SABIN Brook Sabin regrets booking an overseas holiday.

2) The squeeze is coming

March this year (when I booked the trip) was a very different time. Interest rates were still modest, and the cost of living crisis really hadn’t hit. Since then, costs have skyrocketed and so have mortgage rates. Looking through life with an October lens, I wouldn’t have booked the trip.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Maldives is full of small islands with overwater villas.

3) A recession is looming

Not only is the squeeze hitting many people hard at the moment, but it could only be just the beginning. Almost three-quarters of economic commentators surveyed expect New Zealand to enter a recession before 2025, which could put even more pressure on consumers. Instead of dumping money on an expensive holiday, I should be saving a war chest.

4) Travel is packed

Not only is travel getting more expensive, but it’s a very busy and understaffed time to be out exploring. Given all of the above, we looked at changing our holiday, and perhaps going to Fiji instead. But everything is incredibly booked up, and fares with Air New Zealand are about $1500 return for last-minute travel to Nadi. It’s a jammed time to travel.

Brook Sabin/Stuff With huge demand and airlines struggling to keep up since pandemic restrictions lifted, airfares have skyrocketed.

5) Covid is still an issue

I haven’t had Covid-19, and with new potentially even more contagious variants continuing to emerge, it seems overseas travel - where mingling with lots of people is inevitable – is a risky business. Getting Covid on an overseas trip could be a nightmare, depending on what isolation rules apply. In the Maldives, it would mean spending seven nights in complete isolation – at full cost.

If, like me, you haven’t had Covid, expensive holidays seem like a ticking time bomb.

So, with all of that, I have a bit of holiday regret. I’m not asking or looking for sympathy; I know complaining about my holiday is an enormous privilege - especially with the troubles many are facing around the world.

I’m sharing my experience because I know a lot of other Kiwis are probably looking to sink some serious cash into the trip of a lifetime. But I think the question has to be: is now the right time?

What do you think? Have you booked an overseas holiday? Will you? Let us know in the comments.