The extra weight of travelling when you're gay

OPINION: I forgot to pack one important thing when I left New Zealand to go travelling: a reminder that queer people never stop coming out.

Jake McKee is a UK-based Kiwi journalist.

OPINION: I forgot to pack one important thing when I left New Zealand to go travelling: a reminder that queer people never stop coming out.

Backpacking as a solo traveller is great and the nature of it means you bond with people very fast; a singular conversation can lead to hanging out for a few days - maybe even weeks - and quickly forming a friendship.

When you’re on the move so often, one of the main constants in life is the bonding conversation and how it builds. How long have I been travelling? Just over two months. Siblings? Two sisters. Job? Journalist. Worst first date? Being taken to a nudist beach when I was told we were going to a pub.

Conversations get deep and personal fast.

Until this year, the last time I was backpacking was the summer of 2017 and 2018 and, for the most part, was barely open about my sexuality and used to hiding it. But I’m proud to be a gay man and it’s not something I feel confronted by anymore.

Then I was in Italy.

Jake McKee Kiwi traveller Jake McKee at the Parthenon in Greece.

I was travelling with a friend, also a gay man, and shortly after checking into a hostel at Lake Como we befriended a girl from Florida. Yes, the same American state that this year passed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws.

My friend and I somewhat-jokingly questioned between ourselves if this woman would be a supporter of that law. We correctly decided not, but before either of us mentioned our sexuality the Floridian hit us with this: “Are you guys a couple?”.

We’re not, but the same happened again each of the next two days. Same hostel, new people - our sexuality front and centre of the conversation. I don’t remember the last time I so explicitly had to come out to someone, especially in an unfamiliar environment.

I then spent weeks coming out to people in England, Greece, Albania, Slovenia, Austria, and Spain as I moved about between hostels and cities after no longer than a week. No longer than a week before coming out to someone.

This doesn’t mean I came out to every person I met. It was only if I felt comfortable and usually happened as conversations steered towards it happening organically.

Jake McKee Jake McKee says travel comes with a concentration of homophobic interactions.

An often-easy segue was visiting one of Europe’s abundance of old religious buildings. At St Stephan’s Cathedral, in Vienna, an Australian told me about how, as a child, her family suddenly stopped going to church because members of the congregation were trying to get her gay uncle sent to conversion therapy.

Backpackers came out to me too, like the Canadian who chose the midday prayer inside Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica as the time to talk about their parents not knowing they were queer. On both occasions it was fitting to be open with them in return and on a quick count I’ve been coming out to people at least twice a week.

However, the concentration of coming out unfortunately comes with a concentration of homophobic interactions. It’s never been linked to my coming out - thankfully - but it resulted in how I interacted with some people.

On that same day in Vienna, a group of Irish lads in the dorm room casually complained there too many “gay boys” working at the hostel.

In Athens, Greece, a young British man was hopping around the hostel bar telling anyone who’d listen about how he thought queer people have too many rights and that trans women aren’t women (they are) but just men wanting to perve on women. He was so homophobic I regret trying to engage in a conversation to educate him.

There are also destinations with a history of homophobia, like Albania where anti-discrimination laws exist, but outside the capital, Tirana, queerness is hidden.

Out of interest, in Greece, I opened Grindr and set the location to Himarë, a coastal town I was soon visiting on the Albanian Riviera, to grasp some concept of how open people were with their sexuality. There were three accounts, all either with nothing or the Albanian flag as their profile picture. The next closest were all in Corfu, a Greek island more than 20-kilometers offshore.

I didn’t experience any issues in Albania but the idea that something could go wrong stuck to me like a shadow. Out of instinct, I only mentioned my sexuality once.

Travelling has taught me that I’m happy carrying the weight being queer adds to the luggage of my life - it’s just my choice how heavy that feels.