Plane seat etiquette: How where you sit determines the rules you should follow

Ever spent 15 hours stuck in the middle seat in economy class? If so, this guide's for you. (Video published September 2019)

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

On a recent flight to Japan, I had what is surely the worst seat you can get stuck in on a long-haul journey – the middle seat in a middle aisle in the middle of an economy class cabin.

With no window to play a game of ‘spot the shapes in the clouds’ and no way to get to the toilet without asking someone to get up, I consoled myself with the thought that at least I had first dibs on the armrests.

Why? One of air travel’s many unwritten etiquette rules is that the middle seat passenger gets priority over both central armrests as compensation for being the middle seat passenger. There’s a reason these seats are unpopular on airline seat selection services – being able to dominate the armrests is pretty much their only perk.

The window seat passenger gets a view, can rest their head on the see-through plastic, and, as controller of the window shade, can dictate whether Malcolm in the middle actually gets to see his movie or is forced to squint at it through the glare on his seat-back screen. Meanwhile, the aisle seat passenger gets uninterrupted access to the overhead compartment and toilets and the first glorious glimpse of the drinks and meal carts. Surely the least they can do is give poor old Malcolm some elbow room.

Unfortunately, neither of my seatmates seemed aware of the rule, both occupying the central armrests at some point. But it got me thinking: Why shouldn’t they?

Supplied Some argue that window and aisle seat passengers shouldn’t have to keep their arms folded or pinned to their sides.

With economy class seats smaller than ever, no one at the back end of an aircraft is travelling in comfort. Like reclining your seat on a short domestic flight, claiming both armrests – even as an unfortunate middle seat passenger – could be seen as selfish and entitled. Refuse to relinquish them and you could become one of the most annoying types of plane passenger out there: an armrest hog.

Like many matters of plane etiquette, armrest ‘rules’ are highly controversial. Some subscribe to the view that it’s first-come, first-served.

In 2017, an armrest sparked a massive argument between two Monarch Airlines passengers, both of whom claimed to be lawyers. Footage from the incident showed a male passenger telling a flight attendant that he and his female seatmate were arguing over the armrest, and that he wouldn’t budge.

A 2020 USA Today article argued that the armrests are shared space, saying access to them often requires careful negotiation, compassion and compromise.

“The middle seat armrests belong to no one,” airline analyst Timothy O’Neil-Dunne said. “It’s common space, and you better treat it that way.”

The polite way to deal with the issue would be to ask your seatmate whether they mind you using the armrest before pinning your forearms to it, and refraining from hogging it for the whole flight. There’ll no doubt be times you need propping up – but there’ll be times your seatmate does too.

Middle seaters must also take care not to impinge on their fellow travellers’ space. Each passenger has paid to occupy their seat and the space directly in front of them – deprive them of it by spreading your legs too wide at your peril.

There are unofficial rules for window and aisle seat passengers too, all of which are naturally subject to debate.

Conventional wisdom (and logic) dictates that the window seat passenger has control over the window shade because they’re seated next to it and are most likely to have the sun shining straight into their eyes and obscuring their seatback screen. Leaning over them to open or shut it or control the level of tinting is an invasion of personal space and plain rude.

Again, communication and conscientiousness are key. A kind window seat passenger would check with their seatmates before adjusting the shade, knowing it will stand them in good stead for when they need to get up for the umpteenth time to use the toilet.

Considerate window seat passengers also take care to ensure they have everything they need for the flight in their seat pocket or a bag under the seat in front of them, and do their best to time their toilet breaks with others in their row.

It’s also best to avoid this seat if you have a micro bladder, upset stomach or restless legs syndrome – even the most obliging of travellers is bound to get irritated if they have to get up 10,000 times to let you get past.

The aisle seat passenger, meanwhile, is the gate-keeper to their row – a position best suited to those who will remain awake for much of the flight and let their seatmates in and out without a fuss.

An interest in community service is also desirable: you should be happy to help pass things across to your seatmates such as meal trays, drinks, rubbish and arrivals cards. The payback: You get as much freedom as a person can in a cattle class cabin. Get up to stretch your legs 20,000 times if you must and no one, bar perhaps cabin crew with food and drinks carts, will care.

Do you agree with these unspoken rules of plane seat etiquette? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.