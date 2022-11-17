The Crown locations you can actually visit - and a glimpse of one you can't

The first season of The Crown to air since Queen Elizabeth’s death has been dissed by critics, but royal mania will ensure many of us tune in – especially since it features scandals those of us around in the 90s should remember well.

If you don’t stream the hit Netflix series for the storylines though, do so for the settings. Think fairytale British castles and posh country piles, and exclusive retreats in the likes of Malibu and Mallorca.

Below are six of the best-looking locations from the latest season - most of which even we plebs can visit. Even without a king-sized bank balance.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh, Scotland

Season five opens with the public unveiling of the floating palace the late Queen once described as “the one place I can truly relax”.

Netflix/Supplied Season five of The Crown sees Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana embark on a second honeymoon to Italy on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The 412foot (126-metre) yacht sailed more than a million nautical miles to 135 countries during its more than 40 years in royal service, enabling the Queen to feel at home and play host wherever she went.

In an earlier season of the show, the Queen said in a speech that she hoped that “like your brand-new queen, (the ship) will prove to be dependable and constant, capable of weathering any storm”.

John Young/Unsplash Ardverikie Estate stands in for Balmoral Castle.

It has proved dependable - if not entirely constant. Decommissioned in 1997, the ship now serves as a tourist attraction. Permanently moored in Edinburgh, its state apartments, five decks, crew’s quarters and engine room can be explored on a self-guided tour. A highlight is tucking into sandwiches, scones or “champagne cream tea” in the room where the royal family would have played deck games and entertained their famous guests.

Mallorca, Spain

This Mediterranean magnet for sun-starved Brits poses as Italy, where a press-hounded Charles and Diana spent their second honeymoon in 1991 - children in tow.

The film crew spent time in the seaside town of Puerto Andratx, where the clifftop Villa Castillo de Mallorca stands in for the St Tropez “love nest” Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, holed up in before their fatal car crash in 1997.

Perched on a private peninsula with its own beach and cave perfectly positioned for watching the sunset, the buttercup yellow villa can be hired out for holidays at a price available “on request”.

Sleeping up to 12 in six bedrooms, it also boasts a pool, spa, sauna, fitness room, piano lounge, Mediterranean-style gardens, and space to park your 30-metre yacht.

Other Mallorca filming locations include the fishing village of Sant Elm, sandwiched between the olive grove-skirted Serra de Tramuntana mountains and the sea. Attractions include lounger-studded sandy beaches, ancient watchtowers built to protect the place from pirates, and a hike through maquis and pine trees to an abandoned Trappist monastery.

Netflix/Supplied Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II standing amid the charred remains of ‘Windsor Castle’, filmed at Burghley House, in The Crown.

Ardverikie Estate, Kinloch Laggan, Scottish Highlands

Unlike much of the core human cast of season four, Ardverikie Estate returns for season five, once again standing in for the Queen’s summer home, Balmoral Castle.

The 19th century gothic estate sure looks the part – its “pepper pot turrets” are the stuff of Disney movies and fairy tales, and the equestrian prints spotted in the interior scenes look like they would have been the Queen’s cup of tea.

Something of a celeb for some time, the 38,000-acre estate has also featured in BBC series Monarch of the Glen and historical fantasy Outlander.

These days, the estate touts its sustainability credentials as a hydroelectricity producer, and hosts guests in holiday cottages and an “eco pod” harnessing solar and wind power.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire, England

Commissioned by Queen Elizabeth I’s Lord High Treasurer, this Tudor mansion has a starring role in the latest season of The Crown, standing in for Windsor Castle at the time of the “great fire” that started in Queen Victoria’s private chapel in 1992 and went on to wipe out 115 rooms.

Another treat for fans of posh country piles, Burghley is one of the largest surviving 16th century homes in Britain, and still occupied by the family that brought it into existence.

They’re happy to show it off too. You can tour the house and “Garden of Surprises” during the warmer months, visit the world-famous Burghley Horse Trials, or book a stay in accommodation including a 19th century residence dubbed “The Dairy”, a room in a pub with a popular open-air cinema, and a glamping-style tent.

Matthew Lloyd Waddesdon Manor stands in for the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Dodi’s Paradise Cove home, Malibu, California

In season five, Dodi Al Fayed tells his dad he thinks he’s found “the perfect house” in the celebrity magnet of Malibu in southern California, saying “I have to put a deposit down today or I lose it to Michael Douglas”.

In real life, Dodi’s agents bought the 7500 square foot Tuscan-style villa just two months before his and Diana’s deaths. Architectural Digest, which featured the home in a 1998 issue, reported that Dodi had bought it to share with the princess.

Built on five secluded acres overlooking the Pacific, the villa - formerly owned by Julie Andrews and her husband Blake Edwards - featured a master bedroom with walls lined with raw silk, a giant wrought iron, four-poster bed and a wardrobe “as large as a good-sized New York apartment”.

This one’s not open to the public, so you won’t be able to have a nosy unless you’re lucky enough to visit when it’s up for sale and you can convince the real estate agent you have an Al Fayed-sized bank balance.

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, England

Built by a Rothschild in the style of a French château, this 19th century manor home stood in for The Ritz hotel in Paris, which Mohamed Al Fayed picked up for a cool US$30 million in 1979, spending another US$250 million on renovations.

Baron Ferdinand only used his oversized “bach” when entertaining family and friends on summer weekends, making it a bone fide pleasure palace - the mirrors and marble in the dining room are said to evoke a mini Versailles.

If you pay a visit, keep your eyes peeled for a gilded mechanical elephant with its own Twitter handle, and wall panels carved with dragons and monkeys masquerading as human beings. The Victorian-style gardens with their ornate fountains and woodland playground are also worth a wander, while the gift shop offers fine wines produced by the Rothschilds and other prestigious family-owned estates. You might need a bottle or two to make it to the end of the series…