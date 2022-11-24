Which type of White Lotus traveller are you?

The second season of The White Lotus is now available to stream on Neon. New episodes also debut on Mondays on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

They’re people we love to hate.

Filthy rich and largely full of themselves, the core characters of season two of The White Lotus are both appalling and appealing, reeling us in with their politically incorrect attitudes and inability to stay out of trouble for long.

While the sun-drenched social satire plays on stereotypes, you’re likely to recognise traits of someone you know among the core characters – if not (if you’re truly honest) yourself.

The gold digger

Greg Hunt (John Gries) is living the gold digger dream, swanning around Sicily courtesy of his financially blessed but emotionally fragile new wife Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

At times, he appears to be playing the part fairly well, on one occasion even agreeing to spend an entire day as she chooses (although it soon becomes clear he has an ulterior motive, and how hard is that really when it entails cruising coastal Italian roads on a Vespa and overdosing on aperitivos and pasta?).

It’s not long before the cracks begin to show. He fat-shames her after she eats the macaroons left in their hotel room, disappears to deal with his “swamp crotch” when she says she’s feeling antsy, has hushed phone calls in the bathroom in which he reveals himself as a traitor, and flies back home to “work” part way through their week-long trip. You were better off without him, Tanya. Better to fly solo than travel with a lying leech.

NEON/Supplied Daphne Babcock (Meghan Fahy) and husband Cameron (Theo James) are far from the picture-perfect couple they might seem.

The self-centred good-time girl

Bold and beautiful with a rich, real-life Ken doll for a husband, it’s no wonder Daphne Babcock (Meghan Fay) is relentlessly upbeat – the opening scene of the first episode shows her still fizzing when her time in the Italian idyl is up.

When she reveals she doesn’t read or watch the news and can’t remember whether she voted, it would be easy to dismiss her as dumb, but her failure to acknowledge the darker side of life could be seen as a clever, if not infallible, form of self-protection.

Her financier husband cheats on her, leaves her to look after the kids, and hangs out with a bunch of sociopaths – her (perhaps one) saving grace is that she has ridiculous sums of money at her disposal. She’s going to feel a lot better if she forgets the bad stuff and does her best to buy happiness. She clearly knows how to have – and show others – a good time. Who wouldn’t want to travel with a woman happy to shout them a night in a giant palazzo?

Supplied Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), pictured on the far left, comes across as a pretty good guy.

The woke wunderkind

Newly rich tech whizz Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) is perhaps the most likeable of the core characters, doing his best to keep things real, and despairing of how out of touch his new-money mates are with so-called regular Joes.

He’s patient (if often visibly exasperated) with his prickly, deliberately provocative wife; refuses to cheat on her with a prostitute when his friend Cameron pressures him to; and claims that the best thing about being rich is having the opportunity to help people.

There’s something winningly wholesome about his propensity to rise early for a run each morning – even if his post-sprint porn habit is anything but.

I worry for him though. Such an innocent will surely be corrupted eventually in this series. As his wife says, he’s “honest to a fault”.

Supplied Bert Di Grasso (F Murray Abraham) continually embarrasses his son and grandson with his lecherous ways.

The sleaze

He may look like a charming moneyed old man, but it soon becomes clear Bert Di Grasso (F Murray Abraham) is a sleaze.

Seemingly determined to prove his virility to his sceptical grandson, he shamelessly flirts with every female employee he comes across, most of whom are probably young enough to be his granddaughter.

As someone who believes Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is “the best American movie ever made”, it’s little surprise to learn he also agrees with its depictions of toxic masculinity. His view on male infidelity: “It comes with the testosterone”.

Sorry Bert, but you’re the one living in fantasy land. Ever wonder why the women you flirt with don’t respond in kind?

Supplied Prickly Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) can’t be an easy person to be married to.

The self-satisfied overachiever

Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) makes it clear she’s a difficult character from the start, refusing to join other guests in a toast, and overruling husband Ethan’s decision to order the “white fish” at dinner.

Unlike her frenemie Daphne, however, Harper has presumably worked hard for her money as a lawyer, and prides herself on her political awareness and altruism. She clearly believes she and Ethan to be superior to the entitled couple they’re holidaying with, but her jibes at the 1% inevitably come across as hypocritical.

Her constant criticisms also grate. Is it any wonder she and Ethan are having intimacy issues when she continually points out his flaws and belittles him in public? Someone send her to the spa so she can learn to relax.

HBO Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), pictured left, spends much of the early part of season two hiding from her overbearing boss.

The long-suffering employee

Much like hotel spa employee Belinda in season one, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is forced to serve as an emotional crutch to her boss Tanya, who leans heavily on her when needed and dismisses her when she doesn’t.

Used and emotionally abused, it’s little wonder Portia mopes about a lot – even when her work perks include hanging by the pool and eating buffet breakfasts on an ocean-view terrace.

Like many of us, she’s had a tough few years, saying “I feel like I’ve just been stuck at home, just doom-scrolling on my phone”. Ordered to stay in her room, she longs for an escape “from the discourse” in the form of “something real” as well as a “fun” man, but she seems relatively clueless about how to make her dreams a reality. Surely a description that would fit many early twenty-somethings.

Supplied Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) may not be travelling solo this season, but she’s no happier for it.

The emotional wreck

Living proof that money doesn’t buy happiness, Tanya McQuoid seems ever on the verge of a nervous breakdown she is ill-equipped to handle on her own.

As in season one, Tanya believes she can pay other people to solve her problems, hiring Portia to assist her both personally and professionally, and a tarot card reader to tell her whether her marriage will last – characteristically, she kicks the tarot card reader out when she tells her what she doesn’t want to hear.

Her hapless heartsickness makes one inclined to feel sorry for her, but Tanya is always primarily looking out for number one. Last season, she dropped Belinda when Greg appeared on the scene and, in season two, she banished Portia to her room when Greg said he didn’t want her around. Ultimately, she’s a user – but one who pulls at our heartstrings with her chaotic vulnerability nonetheless.

The boy in a man’s body

Flush financier Cameron Babcock (Theo James) may look like the ideal husband, but it quickly becomes clear he is anything but.

In addition to being a serial adulterer, he encourages Ethan to engage in insider trading, boasts about being mates with Jeff Bezos, and dismisses the “bunch of bogus [sexual assault] claims at his company as “a total time-suck” and “huge waste of money”.

On the upside, he’s affectionate to his wife when they are together, and seems like a fun guy to be around much of the time. Basically, he’s a boy in a man’s body who, like Peter Pan, one suspects might never grow up.

Supplied Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco), pictured second from left, defends women – but does he also think he can save them?

The hero without a cape

Thankfully Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco) doesn’t seem to have inherited his father’s and grandfather’s attitudes towards women.

By contrast, he often appears to be quite the gentleman, berating his father for cheating on his mum, and revealing himself as a feminist when his dad and granddad claim men can’t help but cheat on their partners.

His puppy dog eyes and Prince Charming demeanour are undeniably endearing, but some of his comments come across as a bit off. Is his attraction to “wounded birds” a sign he sees himself – and perhaps men in general – as women’s saviours?

Whatever the case, he appears to be the “sweet, sensitive young man” his mother says he is. For now at least.

The remorseful adulterer

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) can’t seem to help himself cheating on Albie’s mum – although hiring two prostitutes to hide in his hotel room on a family holiday suggests he isn’t trying very hard.

Less lecherous than his dad Bert, Dominic nonetheless has a lot of work to do on his relationships with women. He seems to want a good relationship with his (ex?) wife, but is unlikely to manage it unless he gets over his serial adultery and possible sex addiction.

But like most human beings, he’s not entirely bad. He appears to be trying to be a good dad most of the time, and is (mostly) happy to humour his ageing father.

Until he learns to be a good boy though, one can’t help wonder whether he will ever find happiness.