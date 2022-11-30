Travel writer reveals the weird way he packs wine in a suitcase

Travelling with wine in a suitcase is risky business. Use this easy technique and you won't spill a single drop.

Ready to see a bottle of wine disappear in a pair of shoes?

I'm not talking about the gross Australian drinking tradition where you neck booze from your own or someone else's footwear. This is a different kind of shoey; one to use the next time you need to carefully move a bottle of wine on your travels.

Unless you invest in a purpose-built carrier, bringing wine back home in a suitcase is risky business. Take your bottle of plonk through airport security and you might be forced to leave it at the screening point. Pack it into your checked luggage and one rough handling incident can see your belongings become a potent soup of fermented grapes and shattered glass.

My own experience collecting wine from cycle tours and hotel stays has resulted in a proven technique for transporting fragile bottles in your suitcase, beyond the common suggestions of bubble wrap and duct tape.

All you need is a second pair of footwear. The technique uses the outer shell of fabric and foam to protect the wine in its own little nest. Only loose fitting footwear like running shoes, hiking boots and slippers will suit. My size 10 sneakers are the perfect fit. Jandals and stilettos will look like mutton dressed as lamb.

First, take the bottle and twist the base into the body of one shoe. Then, pick up the second shoe and place it over the more fragile neck, inserting it up to the shoulders of the bottle. For additional protection it pays to stuff some of your undergarments around the neck. There’s no harm in tying the laces for additional security.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Spot the wine.

The end result creates a sturdy shell to absorb the impact of handling.

When shown the DIY technique, Auckland-based wine merchant from Cahn’s Wine & Spirits, Tristan Colenso, agreed that it has potential as a solution when you have no other way of transporting wine.

He added his own expert packing advice, “Wrap the wine in socks and place it in a plastic bag in the event of breakage. Make sure it is wrapped again in a towel and pack it in the middle of your bag.”

Other tips to avoid an unfortunate break include creating layers with thick clothing and, if travelling with several bottles, not packing them right next to each other.

Colenso recommends purchasing inflatable wine bottle protector travel bags as an affordable way to protect wine in checked baggage. The lightweight plastic sleeves come with multiple air columns which can be inflated for impact protection.

The WineSkin is another option. The bottle-shaped bag features a bubble wrap interior that secures 750ml (or smaller) bottles with an adhesive strip and zip locking seal.

WineSkin/Facebook WineSkin bottle protector.

Inflatable pillars, bubble wrap or tired shoe cushioning – including a protective layer is the best way to store wine in your luggage if you want to travel with confidence.

Do you have a failsafe technique for transporting wine? Let us know in the comments.