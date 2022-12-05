Travel etiquette: How not to be a jerk at airport baggage claim

A worker at Vancouver International Airport demonstrated the Tetris style game played every time a plane is filled with baggage before flights.

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

From security screening to aircraft disembarkation, travellers love the rush to wait. The scramble to check off the next step in the travel process might be considered efficient, but it is unlikely to make the journey any faster.

The airport baggage claim is another location where frenzied traveller behaviour is on show. Like clockwork, a human barricade forms around the carousel. Those late to the party are blocked by an obstacle course of trolleys and carry-on cases as their owners inch closer to the restricted standing area. All eyes are locked on the plastic flap before the bags roll out in their own little fashion show.

So what is the proper etiquette when waiting for your bag? Should you claim your patch and snap up your belongings as soon as they appear, or hang back and wait until the path is clear?

The process for your bag to move from the aircraft hold to the baggage carousel takes time. The airport handling staff need to offload the belongings from the aircraft, transfer them into baggage trailers and then transport them across the tarmac to the arrivals area before they even touch the conveyor belt.

Unless you are signed up for an airline’s priority baggage service, there is likely no benefit in rushing to the carousel. The best practice is to give fellow travellers some space and find a clear spot – away from tripping hazards and in view of the conveyor belt.

Auckland Airport advises to "definitely (wait) behind the line – that ensures everyone is kept a safe distance from the moving parts of the carousel or any other travellers getting their bags."

"And it’s always good to give everyone a bit of space around the carousel. At Auckland Airport we allocate the size of the flight to a correctly sized carousel, ensuring there is enough room for our passengers and their bags."

Those at the back should also remember not to make a mad sprint before their bag disappears through the curtain. It is not lost forever in the airport black hole - conveyor belts move on a loop and it will pop back out the other side within seconds.

The chaotic parking of baggage trolleys can be a big source of frustration when trying to access the carousel. Leave them with your travel partner clear of the accessway or find one after retrieving your bags.

"We recommend getting a trolley before getting your bags off the carousel – there’s always plenty in the trolley stands in the arrivals hall."

"It’s a good to park it a little bit back from the carousel so you give yourself and your fellow passengers space to get into the carousel to retrieve bags."

Travellers with children should hang back away from the crowds in the baggage claim area. The carousel looks like a magic carpet ride to kids, but treating it as a play thing can result in serious injury. Take the incident in 2018 when a 2-year-old boy was carried by a conveyor belt into Auckland Airport's baggage handling system. The boy was transported to hospital with a serious arm injury.

"For health and safety reasons we also don’t recommend kids riding on the bag trolleys. Unlike supermarket trolleys, they’re not designed to take children and there’s risk of a serious tumble."

There are ways you can avoid the hassle of the baggage claim. Avoiding checked luggage altogether is the most obvious solution. By thinking carefully and rationally about what you really need on a trip, carry-on only can be a practical and more affordable option.

Lucky travellers who qualify as an Air New Zealand Elite Airpoints members have the best excuse to be at the front of the line. Members benefits include priority baggage, meaning handlers place their belongings on the carousel ahead of economy travellers.

The national carrier’s Fast Bag service, available to Elite, Gold, Elite Partner and Koru members, also offers checked bag collection right beside the aircraft on regional domestic flights.

"It also pays to do quick double-check you have the right bag too. With everyone seemingly having the same black bag, it’s very easy to grab the wrong luggage."

