Welcome home! Kiwis reunite with families - without MIQ or border restrictions

For the first time in three years, New Zealanders have been able to come home for Christmas without border restrictions or MIQ lotteries. Christchurch Airport expects 1 million passengers through the holiday period, while Auckland Airport is forecasting “about 50,000” people flying in and out on December 23 and Christmas Eve alone. Alice Peacock documented the return of four Kiwis living abroad.

‘He just wants a t-shirt with a surfing Santa on it’

On a summer’s evening in 2019, the last time Dana Nearey was in New Zealand, her Scottish boyfriend Alastair Roxton got down on one knee on Wellington’s waterfront and proposed.

Almost four years later, the pair was flying to Wellington from their home in Edinburgh for a Kiwi Christmas and to finalise preparations for their January wedding in the Wairarapa.

“It’s really exciting but I’m also super nervous,” Nearey said before their arrival.

“I’ve found it quite difficult to plan from abroad. But it’s super exciting and we’re really happy to celebrate with the whole family. We feel really privileged and really lucky to be able to do that.

Nearey, 33, a retail order manager, has been living in Edinburgh for eight years and is now a Scottish citizen. She met Alastair, an engineer, seven years ago through mutual friends on a night out during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She hasn’t spent Christmas at home the whole time she has been living abroad, while Alastair hasn’t yet had a summer Christmas.

Supplied Dana Nearey and her partner Alastair Roxton on their way home to NZ from Edinburgh.

“He is really looking forward to experiencing a New Zealand Christmas, having a barbecue and being able to go to the beach.

“Normally he and I will do a Christmassy photo where we’ve got matching pyjamas but this year he has said that he just wants a t-shirt with a surfing Santa on it - just to make sure that people know it’s a summer Christmas rather than the winter holiday that he’s used to.”

Nearey said she and Roxton would “definitely” have made a trip home over the past three years had the pandemic not stopped them.

“I really struggled over Covid, purely due to the fact that we couldn’t get over there. We were really lucky that none of my family members were affected by it badly… but I really struggled with the fact that if anything happened, I wouldn’t be able to get home.”

Having finally been able to make the journey, Nearey was looking forward to “proper” Kiwi fish and chips and a Subway chicken fillet, as well as an airport reunion with her mum, Anita.

“I would be really surprised if there were no tears, I think there definitely will be.”

Nearey and Roxton’s wedding was just the start of their celebrations.

In 2023 they were having a second wedding in Scotland for all of their UK-based friends and family.

“New Zealand has come first because we’ve missed out on seeing my family and friends back home,” Nearey explained.

“We’re lucky - we get to do it twice.”

Olly Davidson/Stuff Brittany Campion meets her nephew in Auckland, Jack, after coming home from Edinburgh.

‘I’ll just be grateful to finally get a cuddle’

Walking through the arrivals gate at Auckland International Airport for the first time in three years, Brittany Campion was looking forward to some vitamin D and a cuddle with her new nephew, Jack.

The 28-year-old paralegal-turned-nursing student left a grey Edinburgh at the beginning of December, to fly back to Auckland for her first summer Christmas in four years.

Campion was being picked up by her mum at the airport before being taken to her family home in Takapuna, to see her brother Ryan and his partner Olly, and meet eight-month-old Jack.

Speaking to Stuff from her home in Edinburgh, Campion had a feeling Jack was going to cry at first - or just stare at her blankly.

“I have actually only FaceTimed him a handful of times so he may recognise me or my voice, but probably not,” she said. “I honestly don’t mind though, babies are so unpredictable so I’ll just be grateful to finally get a cuddle!”

Brittany Campion meets her mum at the airport after years living in Edinburgh.

Campion left New Zealand about five years ago and embarked upon a year of travel before settling in Edinburgh.

Because Campion has an Austrian passport and moved to Scotland before Brexit kicked in, she is able to live there without a visa and has tapped into the country’s ‘home fees’ for her nursing degree.

She said the city had a homely feel to it - it’s easy to get around and she would frequently go into a restaurant or cafe and be sat at a table next to someone she knows.

“It’s a really nice community, I settled here quite quickly and Scottish people are just a hoot and a half - they’re super fun.

“I’ve got easily half and half Kiwi and Scottish friends, the Scottish are just as much involved in my life as New Zealanders are over here.”

Over her month-long holiday, Campion was looking forward to soaking up some sun, getting some of the “parental advice” she had been missing and the “nice big shindig” her family had planned for Jack’s first Christmas.

“When you’ve got a baby there, it makes it a bit more magical - Santa is a bit more of a thing.”

After Christmas and New Year, Brittany would be heading to Kāpiti with her family for a weekend and planned to catch up with friends.

“There’s so much of New Zealand I miss over here - the weather is one of the obvious ones but also the local culture, the beaches and everything like that.

“When you’re stuck in a cold city in the middle of winter it really pounds down on you how lucky we are back home.”

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Gaylene Phillips hugs her son for first time in six years at New Plymouth Airport.

‘It’s been many years since mum has had all three of her boys at home at the same time’

Flying home from Amsterdam for a summer break, Lindsay Schrader was ready for some Christmas festivities - after he mucked in with his dad on the family dairy farm.

“Typical dad, haven’t seen him in years and he’s already got work lined up for me,” he laughed.

It had been about five years or so (his mum thinks six) since Schrader had been home; the 33-year-old left to put down roots in Amsterdam, where he works in electrification and sustainability.

Schrader flew into New Plymouth Airport on Friday following a holiday in Bali with his girlfriend, Spanish national Elisa de la Peña Barroso, which broke up the journey.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Gaylene Phillips waits with for son Lindsay Schrader, who flew in from Amsterdam after having not seen his mum for several years.

Several days later Barroso would fly in to meet him and was “super excited” as well as “a little nervous” for her first time meeting Schrader’s family, as well as her first visit to New Zealand.

The pair was planning on exploring New Zealand’s landscape, with a hike around Lake Taupō on the cards as well as Mount Taranaki.

“I’ve been thinking about how I would view my country through a tourist's eyes, and thinking about where to go and what to do and see.”

Schrader was looking forward to a “textbook Kiwi gathering” with his parents, brothers and more than a dozen of his cousins on Boxing Day, at his grandad’s bowling club in Ōakura.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Gaylene and Lindsay embrace after years apart.

“It will be a barbecue lunch with maybe a couple of games of lawn bowls afterwards and we’ll walk down to the beach for a surf at some point.”

Another much-anticipated reunion was with his grandad, who was a “Dutchy” himself, Schrader said.

“It’s going to be cool heading back and talking to him about the Netherlands. I understand the Dutch culture a lot more now so I appreciate that side of my heritage.”

Flights to get home had been “ridiculously expensive,” Schrader said, but once he had decided to make the journey, he budgeted accordingly.

“My brothers and I have organised to come home at the same time, and it’s been many years since mum has had all three of her boys at home together,” he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Kaleb embraces Wayne after five years away due to Covid restrictions.

‘Does Wild Bean still exist?’

Approaching their first New Zealand summer break in six years, Jo Dougherty and her son Kaleb are holding out for some classic Kiwi cuisine; fish and chips as well as a pie and a V.

“Does Wild Bean still exist?” she asked.

Dougherty, 43, an operations manager selling slaughterhouse equipment, has been based in Calgary with Kaleb and her husband Sean since 2017 when they were transferred there for his work.

The week before Christmas she and Kaleb left Sean in Canada as they flew to Auckland, where her parents were waiting to drive them to their family home in Cambridge.

Christmas day would be at Dougherty’s sister’s home, also in Cambridge, where they would spend the day enjoying a ham and a barbecue before hanging out by the pool.

“My son will be able to go swimming with his cousins and just hang out like you do with a traditional family Christmas,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Jo Dougherty arrives back into Auckland from Calgary, Canada after five years away due to Covid restrictions. She’s met by her parents Glenda and Wayne Scott.

“It’s quite different [in Canada], you’re either inside on Christmas, or you go outside and it’s about 35 below.”

Dougherty had “mixed emotions” about her return; while she was excited for a reunion with family members, she believed the opinions of New Zealanders around Covid and the Government’s messaging around the pandemic differed from the reality on the other side of the world.

“I think the Covid thing has split a lot of people and I know just from talking to my family, that I’m going to have to shut my mouth a bit.”

Dougherty would be celebrating her dad’s 70th, after his birthday earlier in December, as well as taking Kaleb to see his grandma in Wellington, where she was hoping to enjoy some good coffee.

“Only Starbucks knows how to make a decent flat white over here and I think the coffee is actually weaker,” she said.

“You kind of need to do a four-shot to get the equivalent of a decent coffee shot. I think I’ve become used to it, so it’ll be interesting. I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle it.”