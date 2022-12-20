Travel etiquette: Can economy passengers use the business class toilets?

Getting novelty stamps in your passport is a mistake, with an official warning airlines or some countries might not accept your passport if it has them.

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

As a big (water) drinker with a micro bladder, I’ve been tempted on more than one occasion to skip the queues for the economy class loos and make a beeline for a better one in business or first class.

I’ve never actually done it, being too much of a goody-two-shoes to risk a telling off from cabin crew, but was I putting my bladder at risk of bursting unnecessarily? Is there anything wrong with using a toilet in another class? Especially if you’re not sure if you can hold on?

Saving yourself from a potentially embarrassing situation aside, who wouldn’t rather relieve themselves in a bigger bathroom with better amenities? If you make it to a first-class loo on an Emirates A380, you could even treat yourself to a shower.

Every so often, a “travel hack” surfaces online claiming that economy class passengers are either perfectly entitled to use business or first-class loos, or can get away with doing so if they’re smart about it.

In late 2021, Kat Kamalani, who said she was a flight attendant, shared a video on TikTok offering three hacks to make an economy flight more comfortable. Tip number two: using the first-class toilets.

Emirates/Supplied The bathrooms in first-class Emirates A380 cabins feature showers and Bvlgari amenities.

The comments make it clear I was not alone in my confusion about on-board toilet etiquette.

“I’ve literally been on flights where they announced that the first class restrooms were for the first class passengers only,” one person said. “Does this maybe vary?”

“Try pulling that on most carriers and it won’t go over so well,” another wrote.

Aviation expert Irene King said economy passengers generally can’t use the business and first-class toilets, but there might be times when it is acceptable.

“You pay for what you get, however there are exceptions, particularly if there’s an urgent need. The crew manager or crew member responsible for the particular area will normally make the call if they are aware of passengers moving between classes.

“On occasions, of course, the passenger will simply make the decision (to use a toilet in another class). However, the movement between segmented classes on the aircraft is discouraged.”

Hence, on some flights, the ropes and closed curtains between classes.

Qantas, for one, reserves business and first-class toilets for passengers seated in those sections, but economy customers may be able to use them in certain circumstances, such as if their bathroom is unavailable.

Similarly, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said the airline “asks that customers use the bathrooms assigned to their cabin of travel to ensure the comfort of all customers”.

Air New Zealand did not respond to a query on its policy.

Some airline policies are stricter than others, but even on flights which don’t explicitly prohibit using toilets in other classes, flight attendants may prevent you from doing so.

123RF Economy passengers are generally discouraged from using the toilets in business and first-class, aviation expert Irene King said.

There is often concern for the comfort and convenience of business and first-class passengers, who have paid a premium for their seats and the perks that come with them. Many such passengers are airline loyalists and therefore important to the bottom line. It’s clear many don’t appreciate economy passengers intruding on their territory either.

On Australian publication Executive Traveller’s community forum, one Qantas customer complained of an “invasion” of the business class toilet by economy passengers.

“Of late on 737 business class flights there has been an increasing number of economy passengers strolling through business class and using the toilet,” the customer said. “On my last flight to Adelaide a clearly drunk passenger did this three times, with absolutely no resistance from the crew.”

While some called the customer out on it (“First world problems, hey???”), others indicated they thought he’d made a fair point.

“Get them back where they paid for, I say,” one person wrote. “(Qantas) charge extra for convenience and people pay for it with points and/or money.”

“One positive of flying business is it being less likely to have to wait or queue to visit the loo, particularly on longer flights,” another said. “Plus having less disturbance via foot traffic. Not the biggest deal in the world, of course, but something which may annoy an airline’s premium passengers.”

Another regular business class flyer said they had noticed some “keen observers” in economy wait until cabin crew were distracted before using the business loos.

“Personally, while I do sit in business class regularly on the 737, it’s not something that bothers me. I look at it as when you've got to go, you’ve got to go.”

Essentially, if you have special needs or are worried you’re going to disgrace yourself before it’s your turn to use the economy loo, ask a flight attendant if it’s okay if you use one up front. Otherwise, flex your pelvic floor muscles and join the queue for the economy loo.

