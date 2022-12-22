How to survive airport madness this Christmas

Public transport is the cheapest way to get to Auckland International Airport.

‘Tis the season for airport chaos.

The days leading up to Christmas Day are among the busiest at airports across the country. Auckland Airport says based on their forecasts, the place will be absolutely buzzing. “We’re expecting to see about 50,000 people flying in and out of New Zealand across 23 December and Christmas Eve.”

Wellington Airport is preparing for 21,000 passengers on the same day, while Christchurch Airport is expecting one million passengers “this month and next in what will be its busiest summer in two years.”

Your best chance of avoiding an airmageddon scenario is to plan ahead, allow yourself plenty of time and exercise patience. Bookmark our survival guide to New Zealand’s four main airports and follow these simple tips.

Give yourself plenty of time

Don’t make a last-minute dash to the airport. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the end of this week will be especially busy on the roads across the country as holidaymakers begin to pack up and head away for their summer holidays.

BROOK SABIN Screening queues at Auckland Airport, domestic terminal (Dec 2018).

Keep a constant eye on traffic and public transport schedules. If you plan on leaving the car at home, take advantage of NZ’s current half-price public transport fares, which has been extended until March 31.

Book your carpark in advance

Don’t wait until you are en route to the terminal to think about where you’re going to leave the car. Spots fill up fast at this time of year so book yours in advance. The same goes for airport park and ride services.

Also double-check the journey from the carpark to the terminal and give yourself plenty of time to get to the check-in desk.

Auckland Airport has recently made a number of changes including closing the main international car park to build a new Transport Hub.

Travel with hand luggage only

123RF Condense your holiday wardrobe into one handy carry-on.

If you are looking for a smoother transition through the terminal at both ends of your journey, condense your holiday wardrobe into one handy carry-on bag.

Air New Zealand allows economy travellers to carry one bag each weighing up to 7kg, plus one small item like a handbag or laptop. Premium economy, business and top-tier Airpoints members get two bags weighing 14kg in total, plus one small item.

Jetstar allows passengers to carry one main item and one small item with the combined weight of 7kg. On select routes the airline also offers the option of booking an additional carry-on bag for 14kgs allowance.

Know the baggage restrictions

John Selkirk/Stuff With the anticipated number of passengers on flights, there likely won’t be extra room for extra bags.

To avoid repacking your checked bag or excess charges at the airport, ensure that your baggage is within your allocated allowance. With the high number of passengers expected on flights, there likely won’t be extra room for extra bags.

It also pays to know the baggage restrictions before you arrive. Aviation security removes around 130,000 non-compliant items a year from passenger bags.

Did you know that the smelly but nutritious durian fruit can’t be carried as carry-on or in checked in luggage? Check with your airline for specific country requirements and visit recalls.govt.nz for a list of products that have been recalled due to faults - like the exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

A quick list of prohibited items includes sharp objects, firearms and weapons, and flammable, explosive, corrosive or toxic items.

Purchase a baggage tracker or tile

Onur Binay/Unsplash AirTags are 2022’s most-discussed travel accessory.

It’s no secret that bags get lost – current staff shortages have seen a rise in mishandled possessions. If you are concerned about losing your luggage during your journey, consider buying 2022’s most-discussed travel accessory.

Baggage trackers connect via Bluetooth so you can monitor the location of whatever they are attached to through your phone, tablet or computer. Some feature built-in speakers to help find your things, while others come with voice-assisted finding.

And if you are worried about losing prescription medication or a Christmas gift for that special someone – make sure it's in your carry-on.

Be prepared for airport security

Justin McManus Help speed up the process by getting ready for security screening.

You know the drill. Empty keys, coins and phone from your pockets, get your laptop out of its case, remove any belts with large buckles and listen for staff instructions. Help speed up the process by getting ready for security screening.

Airports across the country recently introduced new rules following upgrades to the screening points. Kiwi passengers can no longer bring unsealed liquids through security at domestic airports, including coffees, smoothies, or any liquid container that may leak.

Over-the-ankle footwear and reflector vests must now be removed due to the roll-out of 25 body scanners throughout the country. An officer may perform a pat down if there are areas of concern.

Wait in the designated zone

It’s not just airport terminals that are likely to become crowded - prepare for pickup/drop off areas to be jammed with vehicles waiting for or dropping off their holiday arrivals.

Follow instructions from airport staff and use the designated wait zones while waiting for friends and family.

Follow simple travel etiquette

Should you help airport staff stack luggage trays at security screening? Can you take your shoes off in the confined space of airline cabin? Or stand up once the seatbelt sign has been turned off?

Some of the biggest debates in travel happen in and around the airport terminal. It pays to refresh yourself with simple travel etiquette for an enjoyable journey. And remember to be kind and patient with airport staff – it’s Christmas.