Save & Splurge: Baggage trackers for every kind of budget

Travelling this year and concerned about losing your luggage? Baggage trackers are one of the most popular travel accessories to keep tabs on your items - here are three worth considering.

Tile RE-41001-AP Slim Tracker

Tile’s Slim Tracker certainly lives up to its name at 2.5mm thick. The credit card shaped device slides right into wallets and luggage tags or can be attached to notebooks.

It has up to 76 metres of Bluetooth range, is water-resistant and comes with a three-year non-replaceable battery.

The device also comes with a free app so you can keep tabs on your items. It works with both Android and Apple devices with voice-assisted finding with Alexa, Google and Siri. There are various colours available.

Buy one from PB Tech for $44.85.

Apple AirTag

Apple's popular AirTag can be connected with your iPhone or iPad in one simple tap.

The handy tracking device weighing just 11 grams can be attached to a keychain to secure it to your luggage. In the event that your bag doesn’t turn up at the other end of your journey, you can keep track of it in Apple’s Find My app and play a sound on the built-in speaker to help locate your things.

The AirTag is water and dust resistant with a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. Accessories available include leather key rings and colourful carabiner attachments, or for a personal touch, buyers can opt to engrave their AirTag for free.

Buy one from Apple from $59.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+

Samsung's addition to the tracker market has a Bluetooth range of up to 120 metres without obstacles. The tag weighs 14 grams and can be easily attached to keychains and bags.

If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the sound of your ringtone. The SmartThings app also lights green when the tag is close.

The device is compatible with Galaxy devices including smartphones and tablets with Android operating systems 8 or higher. The battery has a maximum life of 165 days.

Buy one from Samsung for $69.