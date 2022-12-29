New Year's resolutions for Kiwi travellers: How to be a smarter traveller in 2023

I’m far from immune from a turn-of-the-year reflection, so here are some copy-and-paste resolutions for the new year for traveller in your life to consider.

Prices are going to keep rising, so take a holistic approach

I don’t mean holistic like “kumbaya around the campfire (although campsites are a never fail budget winner) but rather to look at the entire budget of your holiday, rather than focusing on the ever-rising airfares.

Kiwis don’t really do package, all-inclusive holidays. That’s all well and good, but it means that we tend to focus disproportionately on the cost of the airfares, rather than the other components – accommodation, activities, ground transport, spending money allowances, entry fees, food – that also impact our overall budget.

There are warnings that high fuel and staff costs, as well as seat capacity constraints will make airfares more expensive for Kiwi travellers in to 2023. If you put such emphasis on the costs of flights, it’s enough to scare you off going on holiday altogether.

READ MORE:

* Budget-busting tips to save your holiday from breaking the bank

* Three things I'd change about air travel

* An expert guide to planning your next holiday



But taking a holistic approach to budget travel means that, while accepting you can’t control global airfare prices and budget deals may have passed you by, you can still get overseas in 2023, you simply have to move money around from the other pots.

iStock Elephants in Sri Lanka.

Downgrade yourself to 2-or-3 star hotels, move 6-8 weeks into shoulder season, commit to only one of your daily meals out, opt for overnight trains or buses, reduce your overall days out of the country, work some days remotely from your holiday accommodation, or move days in to a stopover in a cheaper destination. Clawing back the few extra hundred your seat on the plane cost can be done and should be done if it’s the difference between going and staying put.

Know thyself and thy travel style

At this time of year, self-reflection and goal setting is all the rage – nowhere is that more obvious than this very column. But, to cut a long story short: we all inevitably revert to type. Some take a few weeks, others are done by January 3rd, but as it stands, many of our personality traits, preferences and pet peeves are baked in. It’s best to go with the flow than to swim against the tide if what you inherently want. It’s no difference for travel.

Therefore, if you’re a value-obsessed penny-pincher embrace the economy class, rather than pining for premium economy (at three times the price, the sky-high dollars-per-enjoyable minute rate means it’s not made for the budget conscious). Alternatively, if you’re a luxury lover who wants personalised service, then going off-grid and back to basics is going to be a shock to the system.

If you really struggle with foreign languages, a solo trip to South America isn’t for you – and that’s fine – travel is supposed to open our eyes to new ways of doing things, but many of our major travel annoyances is when we venture too far from what our expectations for the holiday are.

Brook Sabin/Stuff For a picture perfect holiday, try the Maldives.

Be inspired in new (old ways)

Instagram v reality has become a shorthand cliché to sum up the chasm enveloping us travellers when social media overinflates expectations. Beaches seem to be bother perfect and completely unpopulated. Elusive animals appear just in time for their close-ups. Skies and seas are both just different shades of blue. This is seldom the case.

Perhaps it’s time to cast the net a little wider when it comes to what inspires us to travel. That’s not to say a picture (posted to social media) doesn’t paint 1000 words, it’s just that the visual, the high-res and the photoshopped now have an oversized amount of influence. They also only tend to cover one sense, so all the other things that may excite or annoy you about a destination are given less emphasis. So what can take its place?

Well instead of simply liking friends’ social media posts, stories and reels, try, I don’t know, asking them about their travels? What were the highlights? What went wrong? Where are the undercover gems? Food inspiration is often something we return home with, as it lets our travel memories linger, but getting to know a cuisine at home could entice you to cook up some of your next holiday plans.

Novels, whether the classics or the latest craze, transport you from the sofa to all sorts of settings around the world – Manhattan, the Maasi Mara or Mumbai (Everybody who reads Shantaram always seems only a few chapters away from booking a 2-month tour of India).

When all of that fails, there’s always your trusty Stuff Travel section…