What to know before using an AirTag or other baggage tracker on your luggage

With New Zealand in the midst of ‘bagmageddon’ and with no sign of things letting up anytime soon, it’s a comfort to know you can take matters into your own hands if (when?) your luggage gets lost.

Baggage trackers have become the must-have travel item this summer, with New Zealanders joining many others around the world who have used them to keep tabs on their stuff as they fly from A to B.

But while they’re easy enough to use – simply sign up on the relevant app and pop one in your checked bag – there are some questions you might like to consider first.

Here’s the lowdown.

Which flights can I take one on?

The rules which govern whether a battery-powered device, such as a baggage tracker, can be put into an aircraft hold depend on the airline you fly with and the aviation authority of the country where the plane takes off.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which sets the rules for flights in New Zealand, says batteries that exceed 0.3g or 2.7Wh (watt hours) must be removed and carried as “spares” in carry-on luggage. Of course, removing the batteries renders the trackers useless.

Supplied Apple AirTags cost $55 and allow you to track the location of your bag using an iPhone.

But a spokesperson for the CAA said the Aviation Security Service (AvSec) was not screening for Apple AirTags or similar baggage trackers, like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Tile trackers like Tile Mate. “However, we recommend passengers check the conditions of carriage of their airline, and if flying internationally that of the country they are going to.”

Air New Zealand says on its website that only battery-powered baggage trackers that can be turned off are allowed in checked bags, but is seeking guidance from the CAA on the matter.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren said the airline has sought approval from the CAA for AirTags and, on Monday, a spokesperson for the airline said it was still waiting to hear back. A CAA spokesperson said they could not provide an update on a public holiday.

In theory, the CAA could decide to ban baggage trackers. AirTags and SmartTags, for example, are powered by replaceable CR2023 cell batteries, which weigh about 3g, putting them over the weight limit for lithium batteries in the aircraft hold. Tile Mates are powered by batteries that weigh about 1.8g.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Air New Zealand is awaiting guidance from the CAA on the use of AirTags. (File photo)

German airline Lufthansa briefly banned baggage trackers in 2022, saying in an October social media post that “they are classified as dangerous” under International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations and must be turned off. Shortly after the public furore that followed, the airline said it would allow them after all.

Still, baggage trackers are being used widely in countries worldwide, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. Jetstar and Qantas are among the airlines which have no problem with passengers putting trackers in their checked bags.

Aviation expert Irene King said in October that she was not aware of any international ban on the use of baggage trackers, adding that some airlines treated them as portable electronic devices and refused to carry them in the hull while others don’t.

“The devices are new and I suspect not yet considered by an IATA expert panel. It is this expert panel that would recommend inclusion or exclusion of the product in the list of portable electronic devices carried in the hull.”

Melina Mara/The Washington Post Baggage trackers such as Apple AirTags have become a popular travel accessory amid ‘bagmageddon’.

Which tracker is the most effective?

All bluetooth trackers rely on an anonymous network of users to be found when they’re more than about 100 metres away.

For AirTags, it’s people who have signed up to use the Find My network. For Samsung SmartTags, it’s those on the SmartThings Find Network. Tile trackers rely on people who have installed the Tile app, as well as third-party partners such as Amazon Sidewalk.

Apple’s network is likely the largest, with the company saying close to a billion devices – including iPhones, iPads and AirTags – have opted in. When your missing AirTag comes within Bluetooth range of one of these devices, such as an iPhone at the airport, that device lets the Find My network know an AirTag is in range. The network then reports the location to the AirTag owner.

Tile has sold some 50 million devices and, after being acquired by Life360 in 2021, some 42 million extra Life360 users can opt into the Tile network. Still, the number of devices that can report a missing Tile’s location is still just a fraction of the number of Apple devices that can do the same.

Samsung said in July 2022 its SmartThings Find network had amassed more than 200 million “nodes” for helping users find lost SmartTags and other devices.

Can someone use a baggage tracker to stalk me?

Essentially, yes. There have been multiple reports of AirTags being used to track people without their knowledge. In these cases, trackers were reportedly planted on people’s belongings so the “spy” could keep tabs on their whereabouts.

When used for their intended purpose, however, trackers do not tangibly increase your chances of being tracked unknowingly.

Apple has introduced a range of security features to prevent them from being misused in this way. If you have an iPhone running iOS 14.5 or later and an AirTag not registered to your Apple ID is “following” you, you’ll get a push notification from the Find My app.

If your phone is running an older operating system, you’ll still get a warning about “orphan” AirTags that may be in the vicinity. Once an orphan AirTag has been out of contact with its parent device for some time, it will beep, theoretically alerting those nearby. Those with an iPhone 11 or later can use precision finding to determine the exact location of the suspicious AirTag.

Similarly, Tile’s ‘Scan and Secure’ feature enables Tile app users to detect nearby Tile devices and identify if unknown devices could be tracking them. Samsung’s SmartThings app, meanwhile, has a feature called ‘Unknown Tag Search’.