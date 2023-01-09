Don't feel like you've had a proper holiday? These five breaks will change that

If you’re one of the many Kiwis who’ve returned to work this week feeling just as tired and uninspired as when you left, fear not.

There are still a couple of months of summer to look forward to and autumn, with its cheaper prices and smaller crowds, is arguably an even better time to explore our fair isles.

If you caught Covid-19 over the break or the bad weather forced you to spend most of it inside, you’re no doubt in need of some restorative time in a scenic spot. Here are five types of break that promise just that – whether you have weeks left of annual leave or just a weekend.

Go on a retreat

If you’re feeling overworked, overtired, overwhelmed or just over it, a retreat could be just what you need to get your mojo back.

New Zealand is home to a wide range of wellness retreats, from luxury options such as Aro Hā in Glenorchy – where yoga sessions and sub-alpine hikes are followed by therapeutic spas and massages –to back-to-basics alternatives.

One of Aotearoa’s most affordable retreats, Solscape, offers simple, eco-friendly digs in a native bush-covered playground sandwiched between Raglan’s Mt Karioi and Manu Bay.

Aro Ha/Supplied Guests at Aro Hā in Glenorchy can relax in the spa after busy days of hiking, yoga, meditation and workshops.

Accommodation ranges from tents, repurposed railway cabooses and earth domes with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities to a self-contained 17-metre railway carriage big enough to house a small family.

Melt the tension from your muscles with morning or evening yoga classes, hit the surf (you can hire gear or sign up for lessons or a multi-day “surf camp”), or explore the secret bays of Raglan’s limestone coast by kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

If that all sounds a bit too much like hard work, ask about the gentle bush walks nearby, or claim a patch of sparkling black sand on remote Ruapuke Beach.

Take a hike

Quietening the mind and providing time and space to think about the things that really matter, hiking is great for both our physical and mental health.

One Stuff Travel interviewee who’d been raised as an “indoor girl” and struggled for years as a working single mum said taking up hiking “changed my life” – “I come home with dirty boots, tired legs and the attitude of ‘I can do anything’” – while another said hitting the trails helped her heal from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Nydia Track is a quieter alternative to the popular Queen Charlotte Track.

People travel from the other side of the world to take on New Zealand’s 10 Great Walks, but it can be tough to secure a spot on the most popular of these if you haven’t booked well in advance.

Fortunately there are many other walks which are equally, if not more beautiful – without the crowds.

The three-day Hump Ridge Track in southern Fiordland rivals the Milford Track in terms of its superlative sub-alpine scenery and has the added bonus of beaches; while the Greenstone and Caples tracks, linking two of Aotearoa’s most spectacular national parks, is an excellent alternative to the Routeburn.

While the Queen Charlotte Track can feel a bit like Auckland’s Queen Street at times, the two-day Nydia Track offers a calmer Marlborough Sounds experience. In the North Island, the two- to three-day Pouakai Circuit in Egmont National Park and Round the Mountain Track in Tongariro National Park pass through similar scenery to the often chocca Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Explore with a llama

It’s hard to be unhappy when you’re exploring a secluded section of the South Island with a fluffy llama in tow.

Hanmer Llamas offers multi-day tours which will see you explore scenic spots around Hanmer Springs with a llama by your side (your new furry friend will even carry your stuff).

There are no set itineraries, so you can choose your location – options include the sprawling St James Conservation Area with its glaciated valleys, snowy mountains, lakes and beech forests – and set your own pace. Stop for a swim or picnic by what feels like a private swimming hole, catch a trout for dinner, and enjoy it al fresco under a star-studded sky.

Brook Sabin/Stuff With more than 60% conservation land, off-grid Great Barrier Island encourages immersion in nature.

Go off-grid

New Zealand is a hermit’s paradise with plenty of secluded places to stay with no phones or wi-fi connections to allow others to intrude.

GlampingHub is a great resource for accommodation of this kind, offering tents, cabins, tree houses, yurts, beach houses and villas in quiet locations worldwide.

A quick search for stays in New Zealand in February turned up results including a tiny house atop Mt Lyford with a private hot tub out front, and a luxury tipi amid organic gardens in the Okuti Valley.

Entirely off-grid, Great Barrier Island offers beaches that wouldn’t look out of place on a tropical island and a Jurassic Park-like interior full of footprint-free tramping tracks. Accommodation options include WaiOra Wellbeing’s beachside homestay, from which you can also head out on guided walks inspired by the Japanese concept of forest bathing.

Head to a yoga retreat

You don’t have to fork out for a ticket to Bali or India to take part in a potentially transformative yoga retreat. We have a decent selection right here in little old New Zealand.

Overlooking the well-named Golden Bay in the Nelson Tasman region, non-profit organisation Anahata offers a range of retreats designed to encourage personal growth and healing. Upcoming gatherings include the ‘Explore Your Self’ retreat in March, which includes hatha and karma yoga sessions, guided meditations, deep relaxation techniques, and a fire ceremony.

On the Kāpiti Coast, Strathean Retreat Centre also offers a range of affordable. A typical stay will see you tuck into a vegetarian feast on a Friday evening and spend the next two days taking yoga classes, meditating, listening to inspiring talks, and strolling the tranquil grounds.