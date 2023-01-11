Big mistake: The blunders that shaped our New Year's travel resolutions

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023.

2022 was a tough travel year for many of us.

The cancellations and delays that marked “airmageddon” when travel resumed en masse extended into “bagmageddon” for those of us Down Under.

Covid-19 and bad weather also conspired to ruin many a much-deserved break, leaving many of us feeling just as tired and stressed upon our return as we set off.

But, as recent research from Booking.com involving more than 24,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories found, we are adapting to our new travel environment and feeling far more optimistic as a result. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they felt travel was always worth it, with the mood shifting, the travel platform said, from one of “hopeful uncertainty to bold adaptability”.

With that in mind, the Stuff Travel team has drawn upon the lessons they have learnt over the past year to share their New Year’s travel resolutions. We’ve learnt the hard way so hopefully you don’t have to.

Take more mini trips

When your family is scattered across the globe it's only natural to want to save all your annual leave, and use it all up at once on a trip to see them. After all, long-haul travel just doesn't feel worth it any more unless you're going somewhere for at least two weeks.

Danika Perkinson/Unsplash Trupti visited Bryce Canyon National Park on her US road trip (file photo).

This year I saved my leave and took off three weeks to go see my sister in Portland, Oregon. I had one blissful week when we road-tripped through Zion National Park, Bryce National Park and the Grand Canyon, ending our trip with a couple of nights in Vegas.

I don't know if it was the crowds in the Cirque du Soleil show or those gambling in the Bellagio but when we got back to Portland I spent the rest of my holiday wildly unwell. Although I was testing negative for Covid, I was too sick to fly home, extending my trip (and my annual leave) to recover before heading back to New Zealand.

The lesson I learned? Don't bank it all on that one holiday. Take some mini trips through the year so you're not relying on that one trip to magically erase the stress of the year.

– Trupti Biradar

ALAN GRANVILLE Alan Granville with his mother on a previous trip back to Ireland.

Try to enjoy travel again

2022 was a pretty miserable year travel-wise for me.

Despite borders reopening and the chance to see my family back in Ireland, the whole process of long-haul travel has felt like a gruesome grind. Two overseas trips last year resulted in bags going missing , I even picked up Covid while at home with mum, and as a bonus I gave the dreaded lurgy to her.

In 2023, I am determined to find the joy of long-distance travel again, although a lot will depend if various airlines and baggage handlers can regain their once-lofty standards. I am hoping the destinations will be what I remember and not the journeys.

I am back to Ireland later in the year. Fingers crossed the travel there and back will be perfectly boring and uneventful.

– Alan Granville

iStock Siobhan Downes will be saving her pennies so she can shop - and eat - up a storm in Japan.

Start saving early

My first big foray back into international travel last year was a trip to New York, and I couldn’t believe how expensive it was (we’re talking $50 sandwiches).

After such a long time spending my money on domestic holidays, it hadn’t even occurred to me that perhaps the wee New Zealand dollar wouldn’t go quite as far in the mighty US of A – thus putting a significant squeeze on my spending.

So, with a trip planned to Japan in October this year, I’m going to get serious about saving, putting aside money every week and not touching it until it’s holiday time. I’m also going to keep an eye on those exchange rates, so I can lock in my yen and other pre-booked expenses at the best possible time.

Hopefully I’ll end up with some pocket money for treating myself to a fancy wagyu feast – although I will do my best to adhere to other cost-saving tips when it comes to food, like skipping the expensive hotel breakfasts and saving my dining out for lunchtimes, when the menus tend to be cheaper.

– Siobhan Downes

Megan Eaves/Supplied Baggage lined up at Auckland Airport on December 26, 2022.

Make the transition to carry-on baggage only

I have luckily never been a victim of lost luggage, but it's always a nervous wait at the baggage carousel as passengers' items roll out in their own little fashion show.

Last year, time spent waiting for checked baggage in the US, where you have to clear immigration and recheck your bag upon first entry, resulted in a mad dash to the connecting flight. The recent "bagmageddon" chaos also has me thinking it's time to make the transition to carry-on baggage only.

So this year I plan to ditch the checked bag, instead taking everything with me onto the plane in one handy piece and popping it into the overhead compartment.

I always take too much stuff on my travels, carelessly packing too many long-sleeve shirts in the event of formal dress codes, so I'll find outfits that can be mixed and matched, cut back to one pair of adaptable footwear, and squirt toiletries into miniature containers.

And if there's anything I need or have forgotten, it'll be as easy as visiting the shops in my destination or simply going without.

– Stephen Heard

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff Juliette Sivertsen was pleased she set her alarm to caputre this scene in Kaikōura.

Rise early when on holiday

I love a good sleep in. When I finally get away from the hustle and bustle of life, I often just want to flop and drop.

And while rest is important, I actually really love getting up early in a new destination. I love watching a sunrise, but I also relish and treasure the quiet of the early morning. The stillness of the water, the pre-dawn light, the gentle happy chirps of the morning birds waking.

All too often, I stay up late and hit the snooze button on my 5.30am alarm. But on a recent trip to Kaikōura at the end of last year, I committed to the early wake-up and wandered down to the beach for the most epic sunrise. Not a soul was around – just me, a few birds, and the gentle rustling of the water running over the stony beach. Pure bliss.

– Juliette Sivertsen

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lorna Thornber has found returning to favourite places a relaxing experience.

Return to the places you love

With a bottomless travel bucket list, I rarely visit the same place twice.

When I lived in London, I took advantage of budget airlines and cheap Airbnbs to visit different European destinations every few months, cramming in as many “must-visit” sites as I could.

Now I’m back in New Zealand, I’ve taken to ticking off as many parts of our fair isles as I can – that same fear of missing out still seeing me run around like a headless chook.

It’s only in the past couple of years that I’ve discovered the joys of revisiting a place I love – and I’ve felt much more relaxed as a result.

It all started when I booked a cheap Airbnb on Waiheke a couple of summers ago, largely because I’d left it to the last minute and there was no affordable accommodation left in my destinations of choice.

I’d visited the island several times before, so felt no pressure to rush around trying to see everything it had to offer in one too-short visit. Instead, I went for a jog each morning along my favourite beach, grabbed a smoothie at my favourite cafe, and spent much of the rest of the day eating and drinking at my favourite restaurants. It was so refreshingly relaxed, I’ve returned two summers in a row, and am hoping to lock in my 2023 visit soon.

Revisiting your favourite places provides an opportunity to reindulge in things you know bring you joy. And sometimes that certainty is just what you need.

– Lorna Thornber