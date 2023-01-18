Anxious Traveller: The uncomfortable truth about travelling without your children

Stephen Heard is the travel publishing coordinator for Stuff.

OPINION: Travelling with children has its challenges. Travelling without them can be just as difficult.

I’m preparing to skip across islands for a one-night child-free getaway. I should be excited by the idea of a full night’s sleep on the floor of my brother-in-law's office, but it’s the first time my wife and I are leaving both of our young ones at home, and my mind has been running through all possible catastrophic scenarios.

This isn’t another remake of Home Alone - the children are in more than capable hands. Nana, a registered nurse, will be on snack patrol, ready to hunt down choking hazards and save the house from burning to the ground. There is literally nothing to worry about.

As Stuff Travel journalist Siobhan Downes discovered, pre-trip anxiety is totally normal before travelling. The state of mind comes in anticipation of a big adventure when you start thinking about all the things that could possibly go wrong. Add children into the mix and those feelings increase tenfold.

This feels more like some kind of separation anxiety, typically a normal stage of development for young children, who can experience distress being away from a loved one.

Most children outgrow the stage around three. Associate Professor Joanne Taylor at Massey University's School of Psychology says separation anxiety is experienced by adults, too.

“For some adults, separation anxiety might continue from childhood into adulthood, while others might experience separation anxiety only in their adult life, sometimes in the context of life changes. It can also be experienced as mild and/or brief in relation to a life transition or event, while other people might experience separation anxiety for a longer period of time and more intensely.”

If feelings are particularly overwhelming, Professor Taylor says adults can cope by all the usual ways of dealing with anxious feelings, “such as talking to someone about how they feel, finding out ways of managing anxiety, and seeking support.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Travel is all about exploring unfamiliar places and having new experiences. But for some of us, these things can be anxiety-inducing.

She also says that your jitters can rub off on your offspring.

“Children can often tell when adults are anxious, especially if their adult experiences high levels of anxiety that affects their behaviour. These kinds of experiences can sometimes but not always indicate to the child that there is something to be anxious about, so they might develop their own anxiety about or other responses to separation.”

Professor Taylor says, “An important part of preparing a child when travelling is to find ways for the adult with anxiety to cope better and put the child at ease.”

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland of Umbrella Wellbeing told Stuff that one way to get past pre-trip anxiety is to write down a list of everything that’s going through your mind about your trip to determine the things you can and can’t control.

To soothe your worries around leaving the kids at home, it pays to arrange childcare with someone who makes your children feel comfortable, and who you feel comfortable leaving them with while you’re away. The promise of presents also takes out some of the sting.

Travelling solo has a similar effect where the guilt of leaving the family behind is the biggest hurdle to overcome. I have discovered that this only lasts until you touch down in your new and exciting destination.

A childless holiday can be good for both camps, providing much-needed respite for the parents and encouraging independence in children. It can also help to create a stronger bond. And if you really miss them that much, they are an easy video call away.

What do you feel most anxious about when travelling? Share with us in the comments, or email travel@stuff.co.nz to let us know what topics you’d like to see covered.