Is it time to give Air New Zealand a break?

OPINION: Their flights are expensive and their contact centre waiting times can be extreme, but is it time for Kiwis to cut Air New Zealand some slack?

Pre-pandemic, New Zealanders had a love-hate relationship with the airline that was really mostly love. We were quick to complain when it didn’t measure up to our exacting standards (who can forget the fiasco that ensued when a customer declared its cheese-to-cracker ratio was out of whack?) But, by and large, we were proud to call one of the world’s top-rated airlines our national carrier.

And then Covid-19 happened and, like airlines worldwide, Air New Zealand grounded planes, axed routes and laid off staff.

Since then, New Zealanders’ relationship with the airline has soured, with many turning on it as it struggles with the legacy of pandemic-related travel restrictions and the results of its corporate decisions.

The news and social media have been filled with tales of rising airfares, lost and damaged luggage, cancellations leaving passengers stranded, and struggles to get through to someone when things go wrong.

Such situations have caused significant stress and, in some cases, heartache, but in many cases the airline is not solely to blame.

Rising airfares, for example, are an issue worldwide as short-staffed airlines struggle to keep up with much higher demand than they had envisaged in the darkest days of the pandemic.

In New Zealand, international fares rose 19% in the final quarter of 2022, Stats New Zealand figures show, but overseas travellers are forking out more too. British holidaymakers, for example, have been hit by the fastest increase in airfares since records began, with prices 44.1% higher last December than a year earlier, according to the UK Office of National Statistics.

Similarly, extraordinarily high numbers of cancellations and cases of missing luggage are global issues, again a result of the aviation sector’s inability to keep up with demand.

On top of this, Air New Zealand – and other airlines – have been buffeted by extreme weather events such as the arctic storm that swept across North America in December, leaving many Kiwi expats fearful they wouldn’t make it home for Christmas, and more recently, the Auckland floods.

The latter forced the cancellation of scores of flights, leaving some 9000 Air New Zealand passengers stranded at airports worldwide. Affected Kiwis complained of struggling to get hold of the airline to rebook and having to wait weeks for new flights, but the airline rallied to get them where they needed to be, adding extra flights, calling in favours from Star Alliance partners to use larger aircraft, and sending recovery services to Samoa and Japan.

By February 1, five days after the flooding of Auckland Airport, the airline had rebooked most affected passengers in what it described as one of the biggest rebookings in its history, effectively rebooking two customers every minute between January 4 and February 1. Given its pandemic-induced limitations, it can’t fairly be called a bad effort.

Essentially, the airline has suffered a series of hard knocks outside its control since the pandemic effectively returned it to its roots as a domestic carrier. While airlines should be able to handle unexpected events with minimal disruption, this is much harder to do when you are still crippled by as unprecedented a catastrophe as the pandemic.

I’m not saying Air New Zealand shouldn’t do better. Its contact centre, for example, remains woefully ill-equipped to deal with the volume of enquiries it receives.

The airline has made an attempt to redress this, launching a recruitment drive for 200 extra staff in April 2022, but it clearly wasn’t enough. In the wake of the flooding at Auckland Airport, customers complained of out-of-service overseas contact numbers and hours-long waits to get through to the contact centre, only to be cut off.

Improving its on-ground customer service is key to Air New Zealand overcoming its PR woes. New Zealanders feel that, as the national carrier, the airline owes them a duty of care – particularly when disaster strikes. The Government’s 52% stake in Air New Zealand adds further impetus to this sentiment, as do the billions of dollars in rescue packages it has granted to the airline over the past 20 years.

Money, of course, is a major factor. The airline is still working to recover financially from Covid-related travel restrictions, posting a net loss of $591 million in the year to June 30, 2022.

There are signs though that things are improving. In September, Air New Zealand predicted a return to profitability in the first six months of 2023, and airline capacity continues to increase. Across the sector, the domestic network is running at close to 90% of pre-Covid levels, while international capacity sits at about 70%.

When things are fully back on track, Air New Zealand will have no excuses for not performing at its pre-pandemic best.

Until then though, I’d argue that we should give the airline a bit of a break. If we don’t, it’s a bit like kicking a dog when it’s down. That’s easier said than done when you’re on your second hour on hold trying to rebook a cancelled flight, stuck overseas or thousands of dollars out of pocket, I know. But outbursts of anger rarely help resolve such situations quickly. A little understanding and compassion can go a long way. But, of course, that works both ways.