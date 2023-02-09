Travel etiquette: Should you give up your plane seat for a family?

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

In October 2022 a US woman shared a series of videos passionately defending her decision to refuse a request to switch plane seats on a flight so a family could be seated together.

The traveller said she politely denied the request because she had paid full fare for the seat. After sharing the video, she copped backlash from people who claimed she was being unfair. The traveller claimed it wasn't her responsibility to accommodate other travellers.

I have been in a similar situation but happily moved from my allocated seat when asked by a family if they could be near the aisle to easily move back and forth between the restroom with their toddler - and not disturb me during the flight.

The decision resulted in an unfortunate move to the window with the travellers’ child occupying my personal space to look out the porthole. With two young children of my own, I’m not usually bothered by squirming little hands, but serving as a jungle gym for this stranger’s spawn was not what I had signed up for.

I have also been on the other side of the arm rest when asking a traveller to swap seats so our party of four could sit together in one middle row. The traveller refused to sit by his own family for the 13-hour flight, leaving my travel companion sandwiched in a middle seat, serving as something of a head rest for the traveller’s wife and teen son.

iStock What’s the etiquette around seat swapping?

So what’s the etiquette around seat swapping? The above traveller had purposely pre-booked the seat in our row to be away from his flesh and blood, leaving the remaining cheap seats for the unorganised. He is certainly not in the wrong.

Should you give up your seat if someone asks to sit with a family member or friend, or stick like cement in the seat you have been allocated or pre-selected ahead of departure?

If it is the latter - where you have paid for the perk of seat selection - you are entitled to stay put and politely decline the request.

If the offered trade is less desirable, like the dreaded middle seat in the economy cabin, it is also fair that you might refuse to shift - especially on a long-haul flight. However, if there is an equal or an unlikely upgraded seat offered in the exchange, it would certainly make the situation far more appealing.

There are other points to consider for those asking to trade, including passengers who have purposely requested seats for extra legroom and width, the areas which are reserved for wheelchair passengers, and others who are located in a higher fare class. Passengers with specific dietary requirements also have special meals allocated to their seat number.

If you have been allocated seats by the airline, the decision to give up your seat all comes down to your own judgement weighing up the circumstances and conscience to help someone who might genuinely need the move.

For example, if seated in the bulkhead row on a long-haul, I would be happy to give up my seat for a family so they can use the bassinet for the comfort of their young child. The same goes for a passenger who has debilitating chronic pain, another who might be separated from their carer, or perhaps a pregnant mother who would appreciate being in the aisle.

Just want to move for the sake of it? That's not my problem.

123rf Bulkhead bassinet seats are hot property.

But is seat swapping actually legal?

There are no laws against swapping seats, however passengers are required to take the seats listed on their boarding passes during boarding and take-off so cabin crew know which passengers are in which seats.

An American Airlines flight attendant recently shared that you should never change your seat on a plane without telling the cabin crew first. The crew member told her followers that before take-off airlines complete a weight and balance to ensure the systems are correct for departure.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines says moving between different cabin classes is strongly discouraged as it can impact the comfort and safety of other customers.

“Should a travelling party be seated separately in different cabins, they are encouraged to approach our cabin crew should they need to engage with their travel companions.”

“Should a customer find that they are seated separately once they have boarded a flight, they are welcome to approach our cabin crew to seek assistance in looking for alternative seating. Cabin crew will do all possible to ensure that a travelling party is seated together, and with the agreement of other customers to swap seats they will be more than happy to facilitate this on board.”

For those asking to swap seats, the best practice is to accept that your request will be declined and sit in the allocated seat on your boarding pass – without complaint. Pre-book your desired seats ahead of departure or be willing to accept that your party might not be seated together.

