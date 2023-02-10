Not just Chateau Tongariro: Top NZ attractions forced to close their doors

The hotel will officially shut its doors from February 5 after the hotel infrastructure no longer meets safety standards. Video first published February 5 2023.

The Chateau Tongariro is just the latest much-loved Kiwi attraction to close its doors.

New Zealand has hosted numerous attractions over the years which, while wildly popular in their heyday, are little talked about, if not largely forgotten today, from Dunedin’s answer to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to notorious “pleasure gardens” and a fun park with a “terrifying” lion safari.

There are hopes that potential investors could save the Chateau, whose closure prompted an outpouring of tributes, so it won’t necessarily be consigned to the history books. Here, we reminisce about a few attractions that have been.

Vauxhall Pleasure and Tea Gardens, Dunedin

Described as both the pride and the shame of Dunedin during the 1860s Otago Gold Rush, the Vauxhall Pleasure and Tea Gardens boasted exotic animals, a rotunda with an orchestra pit and dance floor, salt-water swimming baths, a gymnasium, archery butts, bowling green and private picnic area.

Like their London namesake, the gardens developed a reputation for heavy drinking and what was widely considered to be scandalous behaviour, with James Grant describing them in a 1863 letter to the Daily Telegraph as “a haunt of prostitution and debauchery on a grand scale”.

In 1864, the once popular gardens saw visitor numbers dwindle and their founder, British entrepreneur Henry Farley, sold them the following year – just four years after they had opened their doors. The gardens were sold again shortly afterwards and, after one of the new owners went bankrupt, they opened just a few days a year, closing for good in 1871.

Today, few traces of the gardens, which became the suburb of Vauxhall, remain.

Footrot Flats Fun Park, Auckland

It had grand designs of becoming the “Disneyland of the Pacific”, but this West Auckland theme park ground to a halt in 1989 after running into financial difficulties.

Starting life as Leisureland in 1982, the park changed its name to Footrot Flats Fun Park a few years later following the success of the animated film Footrot Flats: The Dog’s Tale based on Kiwi cartoonist Murray Ball’s comic strip.

Actors dressed as characters from the film would walk around Disneyland-style, adding to attractions including “Driver’s Town”, where kids could earn their first “driver’s license”, a bungee jump, giant slide, laser tag and mini-golf. Later additions to the park included a roller coaster and “safari park” complete with lions.

On a 2022 Reddit thread asking if anyone remembered the Te Atatū park, latterly known as Something Different Fun Park, respondents painted some vivid pictures of what it had been like it in its heyday.

Two recalled the roller coaster stopping while up high and someone having to climb up to get it going again, while others reminisced about the thrill of being able to get an early driver’s license.

Once described the drive-through safari as “terrifying”, recalling hiding on the ground as lions “roared right outside the glass window”.

Kelly Tarlton’s Museum of Shipwrecks, Waitangi

Long before he set up the Sea Life aquarium on Auckland’s Tamaki Drive, Kelly Tarlton founded a museum to showcase the sunken treasures he uncovered while exploring shipwrecks.

A pioneer in underwater exploration who crafted much of his own diving gear in the early days, Tarlton quit his Post Office job in 1966 at the age of 20 to become a full-time diver. Over the next two decades, he spearheaded dives on shipwrecks around the world, salvaging interesting and valuable objects.

Kelly Tarlton Kelly Tarlton’s daughter Fiona in 1975 wearing about $8000 worth of rings salvaged from the wreck of the Tasmania.

In 1970, he opened the Museum of Shipwrecks on the Tui, a 100ft (30m) sugar lighter moored at Waitangi, to display his favourite finds, which included Rothschild jewels savaged from the wreck of the Tasmania off Māhia Peninsula and a cannon taken from the Alcmène, wrecked off the coast near Dargaville.

Run by his wife Rosemary, the museum received a steady stream of visitors, helping to fund Tarlton’s ongoing exploration of shipwrecks.

A conservationist as well as a treasure hunter, Tarlton opened the Auckland aquarium and marine education centre in 1985, dying just weeks later.

In 2000, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold sovereigns, rings, diamond jewellery and other relics were stolen from a glass vault at the shipwreck museum. Bay of Islands man Keith McEwan, a kitchenhand at the site, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail for the robbery, but refused to reveal the whereabouts of the missing loot. A court was told it would be "worth more than his life" to do so.

Supplied The ship which once housed Kelly Tarlton’s Shipwreck museum later became a floating restaurant, which has also since closed.

In 2009, McEwan said the bulk of the stolen booty was in gang hands, and police later confirmed that coins thought to be part of Tartlon’s collection were for sale on Trade Me.

Still, despite offers of rewards, pamphlet appeals through prisons, and searching the Northland stream where McEwan fished for eels as a child, the treasure has never been fully recovered.

Rosemary continued to run the museum until 2002, when the Tui was sold and went on to become a floating restaurant.

Waiwera hot pools, Auckland

Riding the “Black Hole” water slide at Waiwera was a rite of passage for many Kiwi kids: You were considered paddling pool material until you’d sped through its dark, intestine-like interior and emerged without blubbering.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Waiwera hot pools have fallen into disrepair since their closure.

Located about 42km north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Waiwera attracted families from far and wide with its movie pool, spa, 26 swimming pools and scary water slides.

Closed for a purported $3 million refurbishment in 2018, when all its staff were made redundant, the 1.73-hectare property, worth some $13.8 million, never reopened and many were shocked when photos and footage emerged revealing just how derelict it had become.

Images of the abandoned complex showed graffitied walls, broken and dismantled slides, stained pools, murky water, fallen statues and smashed windows.

When it became clear the refurbishment wasn’t happening, the landowner, Waiwera Properties, cancelled the building’s lease and changed the locks following continual defaulted rent payments by its lessee, purported Russian billionaire Mikhail Khimich.

Wikimedia Commons The Waiwera hot pools once attracted 350,000 visitors a year.

Khimich’s Waiwera Group was placed into liquidation in 2019 and, the following year, it was reported that its new owners, Urban Partners, had a $250 million plan to revamp the abandoned hot pools.

Shortly after news emerged in March 2022 of Khimich’s death, Urban Partners announced that they had put up the property for sale, looking for either a buyer for the property or a partner to develop it.

Project director Doug Osborne described it as a “world-class wellness destination” likely to be “of real interest to specialist operators around the globe”.

There remains hope then that the pools will return to – if not surpass – their former glory.

Cadbury World, Dunedin

Once one of Dunedin’s biggest attractions, Cadbury World attracted some 120,000 visitors a year before its closure in 2018.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Cadbury World in Dunedin was demolished to make way for a new hospital (photo taken in September 2021).

Visitors were treated to free samples on Willy Wonka-style factory tours and a $7 million redevelopment – complete with magic elevator, sensory chocolate experience and historic displays – was planned when the announcement came that the factory site would form part of the new Dunedin Hospital. Chocolate production – which had included favourites such as Caramilk, Dairy Milk, Roses, Jaffas, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars – had already been moved offshore.

Sponsor of the city’s former annual Jaffa Race, which saw thousands of the chocolate-filled red balls roll down ultra-steep Baldwin Street, Cadbury World was among the most trusted brands in New Zealand until news broke that it used palm oil, an unsustainable substitute for cocoa butter, in its products.

The company ditched the ingredient in 2009, but it experienced stiff competition from rival chocolate makers and the closure of the factory sealed its fate for good.