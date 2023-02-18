Save & Splurge: Keep your clothing in order with these handy travel packing cubes

Natural is one of Northern Olive’s most popular colours.

Stay organised – and take less – on your next getaway by separating your clothing and accessories into handy packing cubes.

Travel Organiser Set, Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse’s Travel Organiser Set comes with three compartments to keep your clothes in order and easily accessible.

The cells are made from hard-wearing polyester while the mesh top side allows for airflow around your garments. The zip tassles also make for easy opening and closing.

Supplied The zip tassles on Mountain Warehouse’s set allow for easy access.

The set includes two large compartments measuring 40 by 25cm and one medium size compartment (25 by 20cm) for smaller items. Available in a modest charcoal colourway.

Buy it for $34.99 from Mountain Warehouse.

Packing Cells, July

Supplied July’s packing cubes feature a mesh top.

Melbourne-based travel company July offers packing cells that are not only machine washable and stain-proof but hold their shape over time.

Available in a four or eight pack, the cells are made from soft-touch nylon with a thread mesh top side. They come in four sizes, from a small 28 by 8cm cell to an extra large (43 by 11cm) with room for between five and six bulky items. Each cell has its own little carry handle.

Available in the eye-catching colourways of forest green, sky blue and snow white.

Buy them for A$55 (NZ$60) from July.

Organic Cotton Travel Packing Cubes, Northern Olive

Northern Olive is an Australian-owned brand with an emphasis on natural, eco-friendly fibres.

Its travel packing cubes are made from machine washable organic cotton and come in a set of four, including a large cell designed for thick outer garments and a small compartment for items – like socks and underwear – that often get lost in the clutter of your suitcase.

The lightweight cubes and available in three colours and feature a carry handle. The company is committed to planting one tree for every product sold.

Buy them for $151 from Northern Olive.