How can I see Italy without the crowds? The five biggest questions in travel in 2023

Should I book a flight ticket now for summer in Europe or wait?

Book it now. The price of international airline tickets will probably ease as the number of flights to and from New Zealand increases, but if you're looking for a cheap flight, now is the time.

Airlines open bookings 11 months in advance and the cheapest seats are the first to go. When those seats are gone you're left with increasingly expensive options, or a more roundabout route to your destination. That applies regardless of the class you're booking.

I want to visit Italy in 2023 but without crowds

Italy gets more crowded by the year, but dodging the hordes is easy.

Go between late April and the end of May, or mid-September to October. Another strategy – avoid Venice, Rome, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast and the Cinque Terre in favour of Ravenna, Modena, Lecce, Padua, Bergamo, Matera, Turin, Cremona, Bari, Bolzano, Orvieto, Vicenza, Naples, Ascoli Piceno and Trieste.

Anywhere else, these latter destinations would be hoisted on a pedestal. It is only in the exalted company of Italy's superstar cities that they sit on the bench.

How can I avoid flight delays and cancellations?

Early morning flights are less likely to be delayed than those later in the day.

FlightAware (flightaware.com) gives you an instant read on the recent performance of various airlines, as well as real-time data on which flights on your route have been cancelled or delayed. Key in your flight number and you can check its performance over the previous seven to 10 days.

If you're heading overseas for a cruise or a group tour, you might travel a day or two in advance. Yet another consequence of the pandemic, flight delays and cancellations are tapering but they're likely to be with us for some time.

What's the best travel money card?

Supplied Travel money cards have become popular.

Travel money cards – to which you deposit funds and later withdraw at ATMs, or use to pay for goods and services overseas – have become popular with financial institutions due to the fees that chisel away your funds.

One that stands out from the pack is the Wise Travel Money Card. A major difference, you can top up your Wise card at the mid-market rate, which is as good as you can possibly get. You can choose to hold your credit in over 50 different currencies or keep it in NZ dollars and currency conversion fees are modest.

Will Covid-19 vaccinations still be required for travel in 2023?

Fewer countries are demanding proof of Covid-19 vaccination, fewer still require proof of a negative test before arrival.

However, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Pacific-island countries of Palau and Niue and, for non-US citizens, the US are some of the countries still with vaccination protocols in place for incoming travellers.

While further outbreaks of the coronavirus are inevitable, medical advice is strongly in favour of travellers maintaining vaccination schedules against Covid-19.

Travel advice is general; readers should consider their personal circumstances.

- traveller.com.au