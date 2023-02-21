Your answers: Stuff Travel readers respond to controversial plane etiquette dilemmas

When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

If you’re flying in New Zealand or otherwise among Kiwis, you should only recline your seat in certain circumstances, let the unfortunate in the middle seat use the armrests, and stack your trays after security screening.

At least that’s what the reader polls on Stuff Travel’s travel etiquette series suggest, showing Kiwi travellers are a pretty courteous bunch.

There are things many of us will not tolerate though, screaming children and snorers being chief amongst them. Here, we take a look at your answers to these often-controversial questions.

When is it acceptable to recline your seat on a plane?

Adding weight to the claim that Kiwis are a polite bunch, nearly half (46%) of survey respondents said it’s only acceptable to recline your seat in certain circumstances.

The length of the flight appears to be the determining factor. They’ll understand if your seat intrudes on their space on a long-haul flight when almost everyone’s struggling to get some sleep. Not so much if you’re on a short, interisland hop.

That said, more than a quarter (27%) of respondents reckon it’s your right as a paying passenger to recline whenever you choose, while a slightly smaller number (26%) were so against reclining they felt the function should be removed altogether.

iStock The right to recline is an age-old travel debate.

“Since so many people don't know how to behave towards others nowadays, the reclining feature should be completely disabled on all flights, no matter their length,” one commenter said. “If you want more space to recline then buy a business class or first class seat.”

Should the middle-seat passenger control the armrest?

Most of us have compassion for the unfortunate souls wedged between strangers in the sardine cans that are plane cabins, it seems.

The majority (53%) of poll respondents agreed that middle-seat passengers deserve control of the armrests as compensation for being middle-seat passengers. Still, a significant portion (39%) said the armrests should be shared, with just 8% taking the territorial view that it’s first come, first served.

One commenter said they once sat next to a “horrible person” who “manspread” across both armrests.

“Total meanie and wouldn’t you know it was my brother,” they wrote. “Just as well I love him otherwise I would have thrown my cup of water over his head.”

Another commenter’s solution to the armrest conundrum: “Just book a business class seat and you don't have to worry about any of that.”

123RF A survey by Southern Cross found that approximately 50% of New Zealand adults will snore occasionally with 25% classed as habitual snorers.

If your neighbour is snoring loudly, do you…?

Most respondents (56%) were so disturbed by snorers they said they’d nudge them awake, while 44% said they’d try to ignore them.

If your neighbour’s unconscious grunts are too much to ignore, try putting on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. While the “accidental” nudge is a popular way to wake up snoring passengers, shuffling in your seat could also do the trick. “When people who are snoring move positions, they stop,” etiquette expert Myka Meier told aviation site The Points Guy.

One commenter said they were happy for their neighbour to snore as it meant they were sound asleep and therefore unlikely to instigate unwanted small talk.

“If I am trapped by them and need the loo, a gentle shoulder shake normally wakes them up.”

123RF There is an unwritten etiquette rule that you should stick to the overhead bins at, or around, your seat.

Who “owns” the overhead bins?

In the battle for the prime real estate that is the overhead bin, the vast majority (89%) believe passengers should put their carry-on bags in the bins above them.

Just 11% of respondents felt it was a free for all. It’s not okay then to put your bag in a bin at the front of the plane if you’re seated in the back. You might think it’ll make it easier for you to get off, but really it just makes the deplaning experience longer and more frustrating for everyone.

One commenter described using a bin not over one’s seat as “a disgusting habit”.

“If I come to my paid allocated seat and find other peoples (sic) stuff in my overhead locker with my seat number on it, I chucked it out, dump it on a seat not yet occupied or just in the aisle. If the luggage owner sees it and starts to complain: Bring it on!”

123rf In-flight turmoil can often be misinterpreted as bad behaviour.

Should there be child-free zones on planes?

Irked by the tiny terrors who pass the time on their flights screaming and kicking seats? You’re not alone. More than three quarters (83%) of respondents agreed there should be child-free zones on planes as they want to travel in peace.

Just 17% felt that families should be able to sit where they want. I’m sorry parents: You feel enough guilt about disturbing other passengers as it is, I know.

But there are others who sympathise. One commenter said they’d rather listen to noisy children than “some of the adult rubbish you hear”, reasoning that kids eventually fall asleep or stop crying after a feed.

Still, perhaps more airlines should follow the example of Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia X and Scoot in introducing kid-free quiet zones. Or adopt Japan Airlines’ approach and use baby icons on their websites to show where babies are booked to sit, giving other travellers a chance to book their own seats accordingly.

123RF To chat or not to chat - even on a long-haul flight?

Generally on planes are you chatty or non-chatty?

Just 3% of respondents said they like to talk to their seatmates on planes, suggesting Kiwis are a relatively reserved bunch – at least when it comes to making small talk with strangers.

Nearly half (45%) said they were not keen on chatting, while 52% said it depends on the circumstances. One commenter said “mutual consent” is key. “Nothing worse than sitting next to someone who constantly wants to interact even though you have a book open.”

“I prefer not to chat but happy to say hi and be polite,” another said. “Sometimes I'm amazed when people don't pick up that you don't want to interact and keep on rambling.”

Do you stand up as soon as the plane lands?

While 36% of respondents said they stand up as soon as the seatbelt sign comes off after landing, only 6% of those do so because they think it’ll help ensure everyone (or at least they get off faster. The other 30% just want to stretch their legs.)

The majority (62%) felt that standing up before the queue to disembark starts moving is a waste of time. While standing up straight away may give some a sense of control, doing so is unlikely to make the disembarkation process any faster.

As Stuff Travel’s Siobhan Downes wrote: “So why leap to your feet and spend 10 minutes hovering awkwardly in the aisle, groin-to-butt with other passengers, when you could be enjoying the comparatively abundant personal space offered by remaining in your seat?”

Erik Olvera/Twitter Barefoot flyers frequently upset the internet when images are shared of their naked tootsies, particularly when they’re intruding into their seatmates’ territory.

Is it okay to take your shoes off on a flight?

For a nation that grew up stubbing their toes on hard ground, it’s perhaps unsurprising that many of us think it’s perfectly fine to remove your shoes on a flight. The caveat for 62% of respondents: if you keep your socks on.

Fifteen percent thought it was perfectly acceptable to bare your feet on a flight, while 19% considered going shoeless in the cabin “disgusting”, even if wearing socks.

One commenter said they always chuckle when they see someone heading for the toilets in bare feet. “You do know that ain't water on the floor right?”

Is it okay do your nails on a flight?

A result as close to unanimous as these Stuff Travel etiquette surveys ever get suggests Kiwis are overwhelmingly not okay with people doing their nails on a plane.

Ninety-four percent of respondents were in that camp, with just 6% thinking a mile-high manicure was a great idea.

While the Passenger Shaming Instagram account suggests the practice is quite common, it’s undeniably inconsiderate. As Siobhan Downes pointed out, “By filing your nails, you’re sending a cloud of your dead skin cells into the air to circulate around the cabin to be inhaled by your fellow passengers. Followed by a chaser of chemical fumes from your polish.”

STUFF We asked the Wellington newsroom if they are stackers or bolters?

Do you stack or not stack the trays after airport screening?

Adding further weight to the contention that Kiwis are, by and large, a polite bunch, 68% of respondents said they always stack the trays after airport screening.

Twenty-two percent said they sometimes do, depending on how busy it is, while 10% bolt as soon as they get their bag back.

While travellers aren’t obliged to stack trays – and some places ask passengers to refrain from stacking, security officers appreciate it when they “push their tray to the end of the rollers once they’ve removed their belongings,” an Aviation Security Service spokesperson said. Essentially, this helps everyone move through screening more smoothly.

Should economy passengers be able to use the first or business class toilet?

Unless your bladder’s about to explode, or you have health or mobility issues which prevent you from accessing the toilet in your own cabin, you should not use the loo in another.

That seems to be the upshot of the Stuff Travel poll on access to business-class toilets, with 47% saying economy passengers should only ever use them toilets in exceptional circumstances.

Said one commenter: “The royal thrones are reserved for the royal buttocks. Keep to the rear serfs!”

Forty-four percent felt economy passengers weren’t entitled to use the first-class toilets as they hadn't paid for a first-class experience, while 9% thought it was perfectly fine for them to do so.

Airlines tend to discourage economy passengers from using the first and business class loos, and in some cases actively prevent them from doing so, but there are times when they will allow it. “You pay for what you get, however there are exceptions, particularly if there’s an urgent need,” Aviation expert Irene King said.

Would you swap plane seats with another passenger?

Last year, a US woman copped criticism online after sharing a series of videos passionately defending her decision to refuse a request to switch plane seats on a flight so a family could be seated together.

She was accused of being unfair, but maintained that it wasn’t her responsibility to accommodate other travellers. It seems many Kiwis share her perspective, with just 4% of survey respondents saying they would swap seats with another passenger, although 69% said they might in certain circumstances.

Just over a quarter (27%) said they wouldn’t trade seats no matter what.

One commenter said they had been rewarded for agreeing to swap seats so a family could set together in the past, saying they had been upgraded to business class “several times”.

Do you think it’s okay to board before your row is called?

Kiwi travellers appear to be in favour of playing by the rules, with 75% of respondents saying passengers should follow boarding instructions and only attempt to do so when their row is called.

Fifteen percent thought you should only board early if you had a good reason for doing so, while 9% reckoned you should be able to board whenever you like, reasoning “if everyone else is standing up, why shouldn’t I?”

Air New Zealand didn’t say what happens if you attempt to board before your row has been called, but Stuff Travel members have seen passengers being asked to stand aside to wait their turn. Of course, there are exceptions. If you’re travelling with children, or need extra assistance, most airlines will encourage you to have a head start.