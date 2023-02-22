New Zealand's best small-town pit stops

Here you'll find amazing walks and great food — but most people simply drive on through.

Why rush from A to B when small-town New Zealand is home to some of the best pies, ice creams, cafés and short walks in the country?

Our highways are lined with towns which travellers either blink and miss or mistakenly assume are good for little more than a petrol and pee stop.

Below are five underrated towns perfect to grab a bite and stretch your legs. Let us know your favourites in the comments.

Paeroa

If you think the only thing worth pulling over for in Paeroa for is the giant L&P bottle (and perhaps the public toilets), you’re missing out. This small Hauraki District town, which lies along SH2, boasts a strong contender for New Zealand’s best pies, and some of the best short walks you’ll find anywhere.

Providence Pantry’s pies aren’t cheap at $10.50, but their size and the quality of their ingredients – which are locally sourced and organic where possible – make them worth every cent.

Stuff Travel journalist Brook Sabin’s favourites were the mince and cheese, and chicken, bacon and mushroom.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The chicken, bacon and mushroom pie at Providence Pantry.

To stretch your legs, head just north of town to the Karangahake Gorge with its network of walking trails. The “Windows Walk” winding its way through an old gold mining tunnel with “windows” overlooking the canyon and raging river below, is a highlight (just remember a torch). Note: Some of the trails may have been affected by the recent storms and flooding.

Riwaka

Many who drive through Riwaka en route from Nelson to the Abel Tasman National Park or Golden Bay assume there’s no more to it than fields full of apples, pears, kiwifruit and hops.

Head towards the estuary though and you’ll find yourself in a hidden enclave of old boat houses and jetties that kids like to jump off when the weather’s warm.

Arguably the best pie stop in the top of the South Island, Little Dynamite (formerly known as Ginger Dynamite) won a gold award in Bakels 2016 Supreme Pie Awards for its Mapua-smoked warehou and tarakihi offering.

PAMELA WADE/Stuff A short bush walk leads to a mini oasis on the outskirts of Rīwaka.

Operating out of a pair of red shipping containers, it’s still going strong, earning rave reviews on TripAdvisor (its coffee and scones get lots of good comments too).

Pop next door to Thomas Brothers for a fresh fruit ice cream, or head to Hop Federation or Riwaka River Estate to stock up on craft beer or award-winning Resurgence wines.

To stretch your legs, take a 10-minute detour to the Riwaka Resurgence, on the fringes of Kahurangi National Park. A short bush track leads to the spot the Riuwaka River emerges from a cave into a deep, clear pool surrounded by moss-covered marble rock, which even the scientific minds at the Department of Conservation admit has a “fairyland quality”.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Little Dynamite's smoked fish pie won a gold award in the 2016 Bakel’s Supreme Pie Awards.

Matamata

Matamata may be synonymous with Hobbiton these days, but there’s much to this horsey Waikato town than a set full of hobbit holes once home to short-statured people with big hairy feet.

Lying along the quickest route between Auckland and Tauranga, Matamata is a smaller, grittier version of Cambridge, with tree-lined streets and plenty of top spots for a feed.

Located in a former farm supply depot, Merchant of Matamata serves hungry traveller-friendly fare such as burgers, fish and chips and stone-fired pizzas with Good George craft beers and ciders brewed in nearby Hamilton.

The Redoubt Bar & Eatery is another good option, with lunch options including pork belly sliders and a buttermilk chicken burger with bacon and grilled pineapple, while the best pie stop might well be Ronnie’s Café & Bakery, which won gold for its mince and cheese pie in the Bakels Supreme Pie Awards.

To stretch the pins, take a stroll through the mature oaks, cedars, Japanese maples, kauri and tōtara of Centennial Drive.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff British tourists Laurie and Pam Joslin pose with son Leon and granddaughters Arianna, 12, and Sienna, 10 outside the original Sheffield pie shop.

Sheffield

Lying along the Great Alpine Highway linking Christchurch and the West Coast, this tiny town is best known for its top-notch pies.

About an hour from Christchurch – well-placed for tourists, day trippers, skiers and tradies alike – the Famous Sheffield Pie Shop has been filling bellies since the mid-1970s, with options including classics such as mince and cheese and more outré offerings such as lamb’s fry and bacon and venison and whisky relish.

If you have a sweet tooth, try a fruit pie or classic Kiwi slice. They have a sister store in Oxford too.

Geraldine

With the Southern Alps forming a backdrop to its well-tended English cottage-style gardens, this South Canterbury town is a hidden hipster haven – you can get your culture, nature and locally-sourced foodie fix within a few picturesque blocks.

The birthplace of Barker’s jam, Geraldine is still going strong in the food stakes. Sample the range at Talbot Forest Cheese, chow down on handmade chocolates at The Cottage Pantry and Gallery, or grab a table at quality cafés such as The Running Duck, with its Kiwi bach vibe, and Verde, with its serene garden setting.

Burn off the calories and get the blood flowing with a walk along the Waihī River or a stroll through Talbot Forest Scenic Reserve, or browse local artists’ work at the galleries and studios.

