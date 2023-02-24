'You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable': The truth about life in China according to Kiwis who live there

When James Robertson moved to Shanghai at the height of the city’s ultra-strict Omicron lockdown in mid-2022, the first locals he encountered couldn’t understand what he was doing there.

A trade strategy manager with Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra, Robertson had jumped at the opportunity to transfer to a country which, despite its status as the world’s second-largest economy and growing global influence, remains a mystery to most westerners.

“It’s a place that not many people get the opportunity to travel to, let alone live or work in,” he said. “So, for me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a country and culture that you don’t necessarily get to know all that much about.”

Holed up in their quarantine hotel, Robertson and his partner Megan were alarmed to receive a message from a Chinese guest essentially questioning their sanity for travelling to China.

“They were obviously coming back for their family, so they were really confused about what we were doing,” said Robertson, who grew up on a Waikato dairy farm and lived in Auckland before moving to China. “Which was quite off-putting when you’re locked inside your hotel room by yourself and the locals are saying ‘What on earth are you doing?’.”

No doubt many back in their native New Zealand would have wondered the same thing. While much of the rest of the world had moved towards living with Covid-19 by that stage, China had doubled down on the “zero Covid” policy designed to stamp out the virus.

Supplied The Robertsons have enjoyed travelling to different parts of the country when restrictions have allowed.

Major cities experienced lengthy lockdowns, which limited access to food and medical care, and people with Covid and their close contacts were sent to quarantine camps, some of which were reported to have poor living conditions and too few staff.

News reports told of people being locked into their homes during an earthquake due to Covid restrictions, and of being unable to flee a blazing building because of lockdown measures, although Beijing has denied the latter. Meanwhile, videos shared online showed guards dragging people from their homes after they refused to go to quarantine facilities.

Shanghai’s two-month lockdown saw building facades boarded up to keep people from leaving their homes, and streets obstructed with physical barriers and police roadblocks.

When they were released from quarantine, Robertson found China’s glitzy financial hub, home to some 25 million people, eerily empty.

“Arriving in China’s third-largest city and no one’s on the streets, the airport’s completely empty, and the only people you see are in hazmat suits is quite a strange experience,” he said. “It was one we were expecting, but it’s probably not until you land that you realise how daunting and strange it can feel.”

Confined to their home after they had been released from quarantine, Robertson said it was difficult to make plans as rules would change rapidly.

“You had to be quite resilient. There were lots of periods of time of not really being sure what was going on, and having to rely on friends and colleagues for advice, which became quite tough.”

When China relaxed restrictions in December after mass public protests against the zero Covid policy, with some calling for the dethroning of authoritarian leader President Xi Jinping and his ruling Communist Party, Covid infections skyrocketed, forcing hospitals to turn away patients and overwhelming crematoriums with bodies.

China’s official death count for the pandemic remains remarkably low for a country of 1.4 billion – World Health Organisation figures put it at 119,510 as of February 21, compared with more than 1.1 million deaths in the US. However, researchers have asserted that the Chinese death toll is likely to be much higher, in part because the official toll only includes hospital deaths.

Robertson and his partner caught Covid themselves, but fully recovered, and have found it interesting to see the city come slowly back to life, with Roberston saying it has only recently returned to its “full potential”.

In some ways, the gradual easing of restrictions afforded them an easy introduction to life in Shanghai, which Lonely Planet says can be as daunting to first-time visitors “as the vertigo-inducing views from its skyscrapers and as challenging as trying to eat xiaolongbao (soup dumplings) without ruining your shirt”.

Supplied Since restrictions have eased, Robertson has found it ‘very easy’ to meet people and make friends.

Many of the expats they met in their early days in the city returned to their home countries soon afterwards, making it difficult to form lasting friendships, but Robertson didn’t regret his move, remaining optimistic that things would improve as restrictions eased.

“I think it would have been very challenging to have been living in China for five years and see the country completely change,” he said. “But for us it was a new opportunity; a new experience. We didn’t know anything but the environment we were in.”

Living in the central Huangpu District, where traditional Chinese buildings rub up alongside the art deco and neoclassical facades of the Bund, renowned for its buzzing restaurant scene and designer boutiques, Robertson is now enjoying big city life at its most energetic.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday night or a Saturday night, there’s always something to get involved in,” he said. “Things don’t close at 7 o’clock in the evening. We’ll often start playing touch rugby or other sports at 8 o’clock, so it’s quite easy to fit in around other commitments.”

For him, one of the best things about living there is the opportunity to explore a country so geographically and culturally diverse. From the towering peaks of Tibet and ski resorts of Harbin to the Singing Sand Dunes of the Kumtag Desert and palm-fringed beaches of Hainan, China is like several countries in one.

“You have Russia to the north, Vietnam to the south, the “Stans” to the west and Korea to the east, so it’s completely different in different parts,” Robertson said. “The cultures are different, the food differs, there are different languages and dialects.”

Supplied A highlight of Robertson’s time in China was visiting Harbin during its Ice and Snow Festival.

A highlight for Robertson has been a spontaneous trip to Harbin in the county’s far north last Christmas. With vehicles banned from its cobblestoned core, where the green-domed Church of St Sophia serves as a striking reminder of its Russian heritage, the city is best known for its winter-long Ice and Snow Festival.

Temperatures as low as -35C don’t stop avalanches of visitors from checking out its larger than life and extraordinarily intricate ice sculptures – a frozen Kremlin, giant seated Buddha, and 31m-high tower inspired by the flamenco dress have featured in previous years.

“It’s one of those places you'd never get to experience anywhere else – just the resource and effort that China can put into things,” Robertson said. “It’s one of the standout places I’ve ever visited and I was lucky enough to go skiing as well, where it felt like you were in Canada.”

Robertson said it had been “really easy” to meet people since restrictions eased, particularly as a couple of his work colleagues had taken him and Megan under their wings.

“You just have to say “yes” to things that you might not have done before, or might be uncomfortable doing, whether it be a new sport or social activity. You just have to get used to putting yourself outside your comfort zone and being the odd one out as a New Zealander.

“It's so multicultural and the locals are really easy to get along with, really friendly. They have a great perception of New Zealand, which helps. It always feels like you get off on a good foot when you say where you're from.”

Still, it might take some time before he feels completely at home in China: fellow Kiwi Fritha Jameson has lived in the country for two decades and still doesn’t feel like she’s fully settled in.

Supplied Fritha Jameson said a sense of duty to her job at an international school kept her in China during the pandemic.

“But I’ve acclimatised to the point where, on my visit to New Zealand at Chinese New Year, I found I missed the conveniences of living with huge populations,” she said. “I find New Zealand now unsettlingly quiet and empty”.

Born in Oamaru and raised in Richmond, Jameson feels fortunate, as someone who grew up in a town of 5000 people, sharing a room with her mum in her teens, to be comfortable living in a city of 25 million.

She moved to China in 2003 after realising it would take her about 50 years to pay off her student loan on her full-time teacher’s wage. She’d only planned to stay for a year or two but, fortuitously arriving as a wave of international schools were springing up around the country, she lingered, feeling empowered by the opportunities she had to set up school music programmes.

Now head of secondary at an international school in Guangzhou, a culturally diverse trading port at the heart of the megalopolis that is the Pearl River Delta, Jameson said living in China has given her opportunities she wouldn’t have had in her homeland.

“That said, the disconnect from friends and family can be isolating. But I love the joy and challenge of working in an international setting and figuring out cultural differences as we try to prepare youth for a global future.”

It is her sense of duty to the job that has kept her in China throughout the pandemic. She was on holiday in New Zealand when Covid first began to spread around the world, but made a conscious decision to return.

Supplied For Jameson, who completed an honours degree in music, one of the joys of living in China is being able to arrange and conduct music for a Chinese ensemble.

“We had arrived at the tail end of SARs, seen the recovery and thought "how bad could this Covid thing be?”

The impact to her job in the southeastern city of Shenzhen was immediate, forcing the school to reimagine what the upcoming semester would look like with most staff overseas and students on campus. Staff struggled to maintain a sense of community during the prolonged online learning period, and to look after their students’ emotional and social – as well as their academic – wellbeing.

On the plus side, Jameson said the online learning period “revolutionised” some aspects of teaching and “taught the community how to be resilient and look out for each other”.

Shenzhen did not endure a lengthy lockdown during the zero-Covid period, and Jameson said public transport operated as usual and supermarkets were full, but the city’s citizens were subject to the same mass testing as the rest of the country.

“I clocked up to 225 tests before the policy changed,” she said. “At the school in Shenzhen, we were able to crank through over 1000 students and staff in 45 minutes for the two to three weekly tests.”

She was so used to the restrictions after some three years of adhering to them that she found the sudden change in policy after the landmark protests – the largest China had seen in decades – disorienting.

“Two months into 2023, and it still feels odd not having to queue and scan to get into a shopping mall.”

For Jameson, one of the best things about living in China is the sense of “being on the crest of the IT and environmental innovation wave for building cities that are built to function for and with the community”. She’s also a big fan of the food, “rich and diverse” arts and culture, and “blossoming” coffee scene, saying that after two decades in the country, she’s finally found a place to make a Wellington-style flat white.

She also appreciates that Guangzhou – which combines cutting edge 21st century architecture with traditional shophouses, temples, colonial mansions, and pedestrianised streets packed with hawker stalls – offers “many unique things to explore”.

Asked if there is an experience that encapsulates her time in China, she recalls chatting to a monk on an e-bus in the remote hills of Wudangshan, three hours’ drive from Wuhan, who handed her his business card when he got up to disembark.

“Two years later, I plucked up the courage and stayed for a couple of weeks at one of the smaller martial art schools to explore wudang tai chi jian (tai chi with a sword) and music. Most of us wore traditional clothing, drank tea, and ate what the farmers made for us. At every break, everyone reached for their cellphone... Wi-fi and 5G have no boundaries here.”

Robertson has also been impressed by the technology. He’s fascinated by the range of apps available, including WeChat, the world’s biggest messaging app with over 1.2 billion global users, almost all of whom live in China. The app can be used to split restaurant bills and pay for online services as well as communicate.

123RF/Stuff Guangzhou’s financial district at dusk.

“And there’s another app where you can take a photo of something you’re interested in and it will image search and find the exact thing in shopping outlets. Two clicks and it’s delivered to your house.”

The challenges, from his point of view, are the relentlessly frenetic pace of life, inability to escape the crowds easily and “find a quiet place to unwind”, and the confusion that inevitably results when you find yourself in a country where you don’t speak the local language and fully understand the culture and customs.

“It can sometimes be quite hard to figure out what’s going on in a situation or the rules or the customs,” he said. “You have to rely a lot on friends or colleagues or a travel agent or others, which can be quite uncomfortable sometimes. You just have to go with the flow and expect a few things to go wrong… You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable most of the time.”

While he plans to head back to New Zealand eventually, Robertson is relishing the chance to “fill the suitcase up with a few experiences and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in a country that we’re so reliant on but not many people get the chance to experience”.

He would encourage anyone curious about the country to visit now Covid restrictions have eased.

“I don't think I've met anyone who’s regretted their time visiting China. There's so much culture and history to learn, and it really puts things into perspective when you come into a country of 1.4 billion people. It’s a fascinating place.”

While Jameson now considers China her second home, she still struggles with the language and having to use a VPN to access blocked websites and apps, and misses the “seeming ease of many things back in New Zealand”.

She feels New Zealand could teach China a few things about balance and how helpful it can be to laugh at yourself, but believes Aotearoa could learn much from China too, pointing to the “comprehensive and realistically priced” metro, rail, courier and road repair systems, malls with floors dedicated to activities and games for young people, communal facilities for the elderly “that aren't trashed and ripped apart”, and communal exercise sessions for senior citizens.

She also highlighted the “collective entrepreneurial spirit” in China, saying that while she feels New Zealand “used to have this in buckets” she doesn’t “sense it as much any more”.

“And WeChat makes life so much easier. Yes, I'm aware everything I do is tracked.”