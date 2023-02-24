Flight etiquette: Should you ever play entertainment without headphones?

No one wants to hear audio blasting from a stranger’s electronic device while in the confined space of an airline cabin.

Belated apologies to the passengers of aisle 15. I am a disturber of the peace.

To avert an in-flight toddler meltdown I brought out the tablet for an episode of CoComelon, Netflix's most popular children's series.

Without headphones, the unsolicited music and repetitive lyrics of Are We There Yet? rang out at volume through the feeblest of speakers. I, too, was asking the central question of the highly irritating song.

The flight etiquette around playing entertainment without headphones seems cut-and-dried. Wear them or mute it. No one wants to hear audio blasting from a stranger’s electronic device while in the confined space of an airline cabin.

I fall into the most common category of offenders: parents trying to soothe or distract their small children with screen time – who simply forgot to bring the headphones that’ll likely get thrown on the ground anyway.

The tablet comes out as a last-ditch effort to keep the peace. Would you prefer a two-year-old’s whining soundtrack? Just like 83% of respondents in our Stuff Travel poll, I agree that there should be child-free zones on planes.

A 2015 survey by market research company GfK Global, which asked Americans to rank the most frustrating in-flight behaviour, found 50% of participants were annoyed by "Audio-Insensitive" seatmates who either talked loudly or whose music or entertainment is clearly audible to neighbours. Just under half complained about overly talkative seatmates.

123RF The most common offenders are parents trying to soothe or distract their small children with screen time.

While most can agree that the habit is irritating, it appears that airlines can't really do anything about the perpetrators.

Air New Zealand states on its website that lightweight handheld electronic devices may be used at any time, as long as they are switched to flight mode, however the carrier does not have a formal policy for passengers.

“We do ask customers to be considerate of others around them and wear headphones or put their personal electronic devices on silent mode if they are using them. This message forms part of our in-flight announcement. We want everyone onboard to have a great experience, and so ask people to be respectful of one another.”

Singapore Airlines also has no formal policy around the issue, however they “request customers have consideration for the comfort of their fellow travellers and use earphones to listen to any personal electronic devices during their journey.”

United Airlines is the only carrier to have official guidelines in writing. “As a courtesy to other travelers, please use headphones when listening to any device.”

So is it okay to ask the offender to turn it down? Last year a Reddit user asked a community of current and former flight attendants how to handle passengers not using headphones watching a film or playing music.

”I swear I read somewhere that it’s a rule that passengers can not do this, but the flight attendants didn’t seem to care.”

One commenter said, “I could suggest going up to the galley and notifying the flight’s attendant that someone isn’t using headphones, and that you’d like us to ask them to turn their volume off. I’ve had a lot of passengers ask me to play middle-man in small disputes, so it’s not a big deal if you’d feel more comfortable having us address them.”

For those who come unprepared without entertainment it can be tedious to sit in a small seat for hours. Rather than playing video games, television shows, or blasting music in the presence of others, you could flick through the in-flight magazine, read the safety information card, or just stare out the window.

Some carriers even try to deter the habit by supplying passengers with something to do. Air New Zealand launched its in-flight quiz on board domestic jet services in 2009. It has since become a favourite pastime for many passengers who fail bring their own entertainment onboard.

To ensure you are not negatively impacting those around you, the best practice is to bring your own personal listening device like over-ear headphones or earbuds. If you need to listen or watch something, the volume should be low enough that your fellow passengers can't hear the words or music.

What do you think? Be sure to vote in the poll above, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.