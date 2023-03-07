Home and Away Kiwis: 'Dunedin is fine, but it’s no Rome'

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Jake McKee

Age: 27

Background: I’m originally from Paekākāriki, on the Kāpiti Coast, but more broadly call Wellington home. I’m now based in London, having left New Zealand in August 2022.

I’m a freelance journalist now, working for news outlets in the United Kingdom and New Zealand (including Stuff). Before I left Aotearoa I was a reporter for RNZ in Wellington.

Why did you leave NZ?

I’m doing the classic Kiwi OE stint in London. For as long as I can remember I had planned to move to here at some point in my 20s; my parents did it in their 20s and I grew up hearing their stories, waiting to have my own adventure.

I was all prepared to move in 2020 – visa sorted, flights booked – before the pandemic hit and stopped me. I was lucky to qualify for a refund on my visa but it was always just a matter of time until I’d reapply to go again.

What has been better than expected?

The cheap travel. You hear about it but actually experiencing it can sometimes be quite mind-blowing. Travel was a big draw for my move and being able to do it on a whim for a reasonable price is impressive.

I went to Rome for three days last month. My flights cost about £80 ($156) return, which I only booked on a Sunday night and then flew out the Monday morning. There were even cheaper flights available, these just worked best with my plans.

Flying London to Rome is roughly similar travel time as Auckland to Dunedin, where a quick look if I were to book to that right now, as a three-day trip the night before, my cheapest option is $370 return.

I mean Dunedin is fine, but it’s no Rome.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Work definitely hasn’t been easy. The journalism industry here has a lot of freelancers, which is not the case in New Zealand – I’ve had days here in newsrooms where there are more freelancers on the general news desk than permanent staff.

I’d been told about it by colleagues who’d lived here before, but experiencing it in person is a lot more challenging than knowing about it. There’s a lot of trying to get your foot in the door and sending emails titled: ‘work enquiry’. Once you’re in, there’s no guarantee of work either as a freelancer. It’s been a couple of months now so I very hesitantly say I’m sorting some level of job security, but it’s still a feeling I’m not comfortable with.

I truly love journalism but I have been contemplating whether a temporary career change is worth it just for some better stability. Having gone from covering almost every major event in NZ from the Christchurch terror attacks through to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, maybe a break is needed?

How does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

Not as much of a difference as I expected! The only place I really notice it is in fruit and veggies. For example, I bought some groceries tonight and my bunch of eight bananas was 60p, a big head of broccoli was 75p, and a bag of baby leaf spinach was £1.

Last week I got a one kilogram bag of carrots for 55p and a bag of three lemons for 50p, which even saying now sounds fake.

However, a lot of other items seem to be pretty similar to those in New Zealand.

It’s also way more dependent here on what supermarket you go to, which can also play into food quality, but you learn pretty quickly what and where you like.

What about renting?

Finding a place to live in London is like the classic summer rush in New Zealand, except it’s pretty much year round. I definitely made it harder on myself by wanting to live in certain areas and not budging too much.

Many people, including people already living in London, were looking for new places when I arrived, so it was extremely competitive. The soaring cost of living in the UK meant landlords had thrown rental prices up, or were even selling, so lots of tenants were looking for new places. It resulted in seeing ads for rooms posted and within mere hours the post was edited to say too many messages had been received, no new ones would be considered.

I ended up subletting a room from another New Zealander who went home for a few months before I moved into the house I’m in now, which I share with two others.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

On a very shallow level, it’s the easy things like coffee and chocolate – my parents sent me some Whittaker’s as part of a Christmas present and I opened it for the first time today. It’s laughable how cartoonishly I swooned upon eating a few squares.

To get more deep, I miss the pace of life. I’m a city boy through and through, and love the hustle of London. But I’ve noticed times when I stand out for being the person just moving steady through the street, rather than being the person barging along, full speed ahead. It’s a very ‘go, go, go’ city and there’s a lot of appreciating the moments you can just go and sit in a park and read a book.

Living in both Auckland and Wellington, I was a 20-minute walk from work, the CBDs, great kai, beaches, and other activities. In London the saying is: “you’re always an hour from everything”.

What would entice you back to NZ?

Is there one thing in particular that would entice me back to New Zealand? I don’t think so.

It’s a funny question to end on because my previous answers don’t necessarily paint a pretty picture but I also don’t think I can pinpoint anything that would entice me back to New Zealand. It’s complicated.

I had spent so long itching to get out and explore, and there’s something about being in London that immediately felt innately familiar and normal. And despite the challenges I’ve faced in moving, I knew this would be the case and it would be unbearably naive to think it could be such smooth sailing. So I think it’s more that, at the moment, that itch is still being scratched.

Never say never, but I don’t see myself here forever.