I went on my big Kiwi OE and it cost me $500,000

Is the life of a full-time traveller all that it's cracked up to be? (video published January 2019)

We were days away from buying a house. We’d already sunk thousands into the process, including a valuation and building report.

Then, we had a late-night epiphany. We were in our twenties, committing ourselves to a mortgage and ‘settling down’. It felt like we were about to be chained to a freight train called ‘responsibility’. And once aboard, there’d be no getting off.

So, just before buying we pulled the pin. We explained to a pretty surprised real estate agent that something unexpected had happened. She assumed a pregnancy. But, we’d actually given birth to a dream. We wanted to travel the world and have an OE before buying a house.

That was back in 2015, and eight years later, we’re about to buy our first home. The decision to travel has cost us at least $500,000.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin left to travel the world back in 2015.

Let me do the painful math for you. We burned through most of our house deposit of $120,000 during two years on the road. And here’s the difficult part. The house we were going to buy for $425,000 – with sea views near Wellington – is now worth twice as much.

In summary, we blew our house deposit, then watched our house double in value. Our net worth would be at least $500,000 greater if we’d stayed the course.

We’re not your usual travellers. We ended up making a career out of travelling and now – among other things – work for Stuff Travel filming and photographing our adventures.

But, as I wince at the size of our loan – compared to what it could have been – I remember an inner conflict many Kiwis experience. Should I travel, or should I try to get on the housing ladder?

I’ve done a very expensive experiment to find the answer.

We started our travels in a tent that could comfortably fit two poodles, rather than two humans. Within a year, we’d accrued a bit of a following and were getting amazing opportunities – things like overwater villas in the Maldives.

Since then we’ve taken luxury cruises to far reaches of the world, stayed at $13,500-a-night penthouses and dined in underwater restaurants.

I don’t say that to brag. I say it because I’ve experienced a very luxurious side of travel, and realised a couple of important things: money doesn’t buy happiness and luxury experiences don’t necessarily mean a better holiday.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin travels with his partner Radha Engling – and not everything goes well on the road.

Oddly enough, if I think of my most memorable trips, they are things like making lifelong friends with a family in Sri Lanka during a homestay. Or waking up in the Himalayas high above the clouds in an $8-a-night room.

I also sometimes find the more expensive the experience, the less happy the people seem to be.

The point I’m trying to make is many people think they’ll finally be happy when they have a lot of money. It’s not remotely true.

And secondly, you don’t need to spend a fortune on travel to have a great time.

Despite the pain of a much bigger mortgage, I’d make the decision to travel again in a heartbeat. What’s the point in life? To amass as much wealth as possible, as quick as possible? Or is it to live a life of experiences?

Beyond anything, I know this to be true: you’ll never regret travel, unless you leave it too late.

What do you think? Should you do a big OE before travel, or concentrate on getting a house? Let us know in the comments.