Home and Away Kiwis: Pay cut worth it for chance to live abroad in Germany

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Scarlett Wild and Liam Parker

Age: 23 and 26

Background:

Scarlett: I lived in Wellington and worked as a news camera operator. I am now doing in-between jobs in Munich such as nannying while working on documentaries and photography in my spare time.

Liam: I was a land surveyor living and working in Wellington. I had been living there for two years prior to moving to Germany. Here in Munich I have just started as a server in the Hard Rock Cafe. I've never worked a hospo job before, so although it's a bit of a pay cut, I'm having fun with the experience.

Why did you leave NZ?

Scarlett: I have always wanted to live overseas, specifically Europe and was ready to go and leave in 2020, unfortunately Covid changed my plans and I suspect many others. So once borders opened we started planning to move over after experiencing a final Christmas with family and a last glimpse of New Zealand summer for a while.

Liam: Mostly for a fun experience and a lifestyle change. I feel that currently most young people have to make a choice between saving for a house or moving overseas (assuming they want to do either). For me, moving overseas is a fun new challenge that I can actually afford.

What has been better than expected?

Scarlett: I think German culture and traditions have been really cool to experience. One Sunday we stumbled across a carnival in the middle of Munich which they call ‘Fasching’. It’s celebrated all over Europe as the last feast before Lent. The whole city dresses up in all kinds of costumes and drinks beer and dances through the streets for three days. You see people of all ages getting together to celebrate the tradition. That’s just something you wouldn’t often come across in New Zealand.

Liam: Price of groceries, availability of amenities such as shops/entertainment/concerts/snowsports, proximity to foreign countries and attractions. Beer and wine is also astonishingly cheap in supermarkets, so a night out can cost a lot less.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Scarlett: I think the language barrier has been the hardest for us so far. We both know basic German but it only gets us so far. Especially finding jobs, most jobs require fluent German, at least here in Munich, so we are limited in that way. Also feeling quite small in a big city isn’t something we have experienced in New Zealand, especially Wellington where it’s very likely we would bump into someone we know on the daily.

Liam: Mainly some cultural differences. Strangers tend to care a lot less about any problem you might have and are generally way less willing to help out or show any empathy. This is especially true with some service staff in places like ski resorts, or shops. Kiwis always do what they can to try and help! The government is also less helpful with letting you know about bureaucratic processes you need to go through, prior to them being necessary. This can be a huge problem as it can affect employment, or finding permanent accommodation.

How much does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

Scarlett: It’s a lot cheaper here. I was very excited to find Berocca equivalent for €0.79, about NZ$1.30, for 20 tablets. As well as cherry tomatoes for €1 and generally all the fruit and vegetables are much cheaper than home. The fresh meat section is definitely smaller than New Zealand and we have found a surprising amount of turkey meat, especially while looking for standard beef mince, so I miss the accessibility of that. But Germany definitely makes up for it with their food markets and delicious sausages. Also a beer is €1 at the supermarket, can’t complain.

Liam: Much cheaper. Fresh fruit and vegetables seem to be priced reasonably (although German friends are stunned when I say that).

What about renting and finding a place to live?

Scarlett: I think generally it’s a very difficult process to find somewhere to live here and all the locals we meet say you need to start looking at least three months in advance. Luckily I found our studio apartment on a German flat share website about six months before we arrived here. It’s right in the centre of Munich, only five minutes from Marienplatz which is in the heart of the city, so we are quite happy with it. It’s also the equivalent of what we were paying rent in Wellington so it’s surprisingly affordable for an expensive city.

Liam: In general, the consensus is that finding a place to live in the larger cities of Germany is an absolute headache. The worst being Berlin and Munich. Advice I hear a lot is that you need to allow at least three months to find a place, and if you want to live in the middle of the city then you can say goodbye to your savings. We were very proactive and started searching in June last year and were very lucky that an opportunity came up.

It costs roughly the same as my old rent in Wellington (after splitting between the two of us), but is right in the centre of Munich. It's only 40sqm, but works for now! I would advise you to start looking for something 5-6 months in advance if you're moving to somewhere like Munich, as having a place to move to when you arrive could be the difference of you needing to return home or not. Most people won't employ you unless you are registered with an address - and you can't register using a hostel or Airbnb in most cases. Registration is required to get a tax ID and German health insurance.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Scarlett: Obviously I miss my friends and family and the relaxed nature of New Zealand in general. The small things I miss would be not having to pay to use public toilets, free tap water at restaurants and shops being open on a Sunday. Also not having to carry cash everywhere in case you order lunch and they bring it to you and you realise they don’t take card and panic to find the nearest ATM, at least that’s never happened to me….

I think the familiarity of New Zealand will always be comforting and being able to understand the nuances of Kiwi chat. Unfortunately a lot of Germans struggle to understand our accents and slang so that’s been a fun challenge in itself.

Liam: First and foremost, my friends and family. The general helpfulness of complete strangers is also the main thing I'm noticing so far.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

Scarlett: Probably the familiarity of it and the relaxed nature of life there. It will always be home and maybe we will be back one day. But we have only been here for a month so we are yet to fully submerge ourselves into the German culture.

I do miss the beaches and the willingness of strangers to help you out. But the accessibility of different countries and cultures here is too good to pass up at least for now.

Liam: For me, it really depends on what opportunities come up here. If by the end of my working holiday visa, I haven't got any promising work prospects within my profession I would probably look at coming home. This would be disappointing as one year can go by pretty fast, but without work sponsorship I may struggle to change to a visa which would allow me to stay longer. Without a well-paying job, money would end up being an issue for me here as I also have to account for the newly additional interest on my student loan. Back in NZ, I know there are plenty of well-paying work opportunities there, so realistically I may have to consider this as my best option.

One more thing to note, is that university is almost completely free here for everyone - even international students. This is also true for many other European countries, especially in Scandinavia where students are actually paid by the government to study. It's made me realise how much worse-off Kiwi graduates are when they complete a degree. Especially if they completed study in an area where it is difficult to find a job. And of course if you then want to do an OE, it's quite a burden to think about if you are completely financially self-dependent.