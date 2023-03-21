Home and Away Kiwis: Melbourne no match for Marlborough Sounds

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Kelly Watkins

Age: 30

Background: I’m from the beautiful Marlborough region, I grew up there and returned to work after study. I was fortunate to grow my skills and career in marketing in my home region. If you love outdoors and adventures, anything to do with the sea (sailing/boating, fishing, kayaking) and wine, it’s heaven.

I was contact by Hyatt last year about an opportunity, and now I’m the Marketing Communications Manager at Hyatt Centric Melbourne, the first Centric hotel in Australia/New Zealand. Previously, I was the Marketing Manager at Destination Marlborough – and it was the biggest privilege to promote my home region to visitors.

Why did you leave NZ?

I was offered an opportunity for a new and exciting role, and a new experience in the big city. It really was a ‘just go for it’ moment. I left for Melbourne mid-August, 2022, and have already been home twice.

What has been better than expected?

Melbourne itself. I am by no means a city girl, but Melbourne offers pockets of ‘small town’ and unique vibes. For example, the suburb of Albert Park has a totally different feel to Collingwood, which again has a totally different feel to Elwood. Looking down side-streets lined with giant trees, sheltering beautiful Victorian style terrace homes – it’s beautiful. Wherever you go outside of the CBD, you can find ‘small town vibes’, bordered by a big city view.

Also, the surrounds – heading out of the city and exploring Victoria, beautiful coastal or bayside beaches, inland country fields and ‘mountains’ (the Grampians, so stunning – not quite the peaks we have in the South Island but stunning nonetheless!). I had no idea the stunning countryside Victoria had to offer – Torquey, Portsea and Sorrento, Echuca – so many unique places to explore.

As for the city, this might sound nerdy, but I was surprised at how clean and tidy it is – given the compact population. Whatever City of Melbourne do to keep the streets clean, they deserve a medal.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

Being away from my friends and whanau. I knew I was friends and family orientated, but the distance has really made me understand there just isn’t anything more important in the world than our loved ones. I’m very fortunate to have two siblings, six nieces and nephews, both my parents and some absolute stellar friends in the Marlborough region.

How does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

When I first got here, I thought it was so much cheaper! Things like cheese, hummus, vegetables sometimes. But, after a while it tends to even out. Dish washing tablets and laundry detergent are higher priced than home. Capsicums and broccoli are sold by the kilogram rather than each, which makes them cheaper too. Generally though, it’s same-same.

What about renting and finding a place to live?

I got very lucky. I was able to lock in a lease transfer on the second apartment I viewed. It’s a one-bed, one-bath on the 5th floor. My sister recently visited and commented how tiny it is, but it’s actually a lot bigger than many other one-bed apartments I’ve seen here in the city.

I’m based in Collingwood, with my place bordering Fitzroy and very close to East Melbourne – a stone’s throw away from the very cool Gertrude and Smith Streets. There are four tram routes with five minutes walk from my place, all heading into the city. It can take between 5-15 minutes on the tram to get to the city, depending on time of day – so I am very close. Trams are super affordable too, with a free tram zone within the city. I’d say my rent price comparison would be similar to Auckland CBD, sitting between $400-$500 per week – although they bill rent monthly here. I have heard some worrying stories about people not being able to get a place for months – so feeling very fortunate with my place.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

Friends and family firstly. I miss the familiarity, and ease of getting to and from places. The Marlborough Sounds were practically on my doorstep, and going fishing after work to catch dinner was an easy accomplishment. I miss the landscape, the people and the places. Also, the avocados and tomatoes seem to taste better at home.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

After achieving the goals I hope to achieve here in Melbourne, my friends and family will entice me home. Melbourne is an incredible city, and I am doing some bucket-list things here (Boxing Day test at the MCG anyone?) but nothing fills my cup quite like my family. I’d also love to work in marketing for one of Marlborough’s beautiful wine brands at some stage in my career - so friends, family and wine would do it!