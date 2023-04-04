Home and Away Kiwis: 'New Zealand is always here waiting for you'

It’s been one year since New Zealand’s borders began to reopen from the pandemic closures. Home and Away Kiwis is a Stuff Travel series finding out how those who left NZ in the last 12 months, are finding their new home, compared to life in Aotearoa. If you’d like to be featured, email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Name: Phoebe Meyer

Age: 25

Background: I’m from Hamilton. Pre-OE, I lived in Auckland and worked in the banking industry. I left New Zealand in September 2022 and currently live in Leeds, England. I work as a governance manager for a financial services company.

Why did you leave New Zealand?

I’ve wanted to do an OE for around 10 years now, after hearing teachers I had at high school talk about their experiences. I always knew living in the UK was a realistic goal for me, as I have Irish citizenship, which granted me ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’ on arrival here.

I decided I wanted a career OE, rather than a gap year OE so waited until I had both a degree and New Zealand work experience in order to put myself in the best position possible. I was worried Covid-19 would mean the end of this dream, but thankfully the borders reopened just as I felt confident enough in my skillset to work abroad.

What has been better than expected?

I’m surprised by how much there is to do in Yorkshire. Leeds is home to five universities so has a youthful, creative atmosphere. There are great bars, restaurants, nightclubs and the city centre is a mix between designer, independent and high street shopping. The Northern Ballet company is based here, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Snoop Dog have also all performed in Leeds. For a change of pace, York is 30 minutes away by train. Ilkley, Haworth and Harrogate are also all worth a visit.

What has been more challenging than you anticipated?

I didn’t realise how much my mental and physical health would be affected by the short days and lack of sun during winter. In January, I’d arrive in the office just before sunrise and leave an hour after the sun had set. Northern England is particularly notorious for cold days and overcast weather so the NHS recommends everyone take a vitamin D supplement. For my mental health, I go to the gym four days a week, meditate daily and I try to keep a regular sleep schedule.

How does your average grocery shop compare to NZ?

I used to pay around $180 per week in New Zealand, and now I average around £70 (NZ$135) per week in the UK. Supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Tesco are comparable to Countdown, but the UK has more competition so you can find cheap groceries at Lidl, Asda, Food Warehouse, Home Bargains and even Poundland. It pays to shop around here, I pick up groceries every two days or so on my way home from work instead of a weekly shop like I did in Auckland. One thing that has surprised me is how easy it is to get seasonal produce like blueberries and watermelon year-round in the UK.

What about renting and finding a place to live?

Luckily, I haven't had any difficulty in this aspect. I found a property to rent within a week of moving to Leeds. It can be hard to rent as a foreigner in the UK, as you do not have credit history so some letting agencies will either remove you from the applicant pool or expect six months rent in advance.

I bypassed agencies and approached a landlord directly using a website called ‘Open Rent’ which lists properties available, organises viewings and legal issues such as a contract and lodging of the deposit. My landlord has rented to migrants before and thankfully was fine with me paying just the standard deposit.

What do you miss about New Zealand?

I really do miss New Zealand coffee. It’s difficult to find a good cafe here and escape the endless chain stores of Costa/Nero/Pret/Starbucks. I also miss a lot of small things about Auckland I used to take for granted, like going for a lunchtime walk along the harbourfront or reading a book at Mission Bay. Of course, I miss my family and friends too.

What would entice you back to New Zealand?

I’m only six months into my new life, so I haven’t given it any thought yet. A really fantastic career opportunity might sway me, but likewise a career opportunity in the UK could keep me here too. I’d also love to live in Australia at some point.

Some really great advice I received just before leaving is ‘New Zealand is always here waiting for you’. It’s important for me to enjoy this chapter of my life and focus on the experiences I’m lucky enough to be having.