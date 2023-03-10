'Queen St with penguins': Scott Base chef's 'incredible' encounter in Antarctica's notorious Cape Crozier

He was headed for the destination of a 1911 Antarctic expedition dubbed the “worst journey in the world”, but Thomas Robinson’s trip to Cape Crozier turned out to be a highlight of his 13 months in the snowy southern continent – if not of his life thus far.

Working as a chef at Scott Base, Robinson often heads out on hiking, cycling and camping expeditions in his free time, enjoying the feeling of being but a small speck amid a sprawling expanse of ice and snow.

This summer, he got the opportunity to join an expedition to Cape Crozier, a destination made infamous by Apsley Cherry-Garrard’s classic book about Robert Scott’s doomed Terra Nova expedition to the Antarctic. Its title: The Worst Journey in the World.

Cherry-Garrard and fellow explorers Henry Bowers and Bill Wilson were charged with collecting eggs from the emperor penguins who lived in the area in the interests of scientific research.

Setting off from Scott’s base camp on Ross Island on June 27, 1911, they battled through blizzards and temperatures as low as -60C in the constant dark that characterises the Antarctic winter, relying on the stars and candles to light the way. Towing two sleds filled with food and equipment as they walked, they frequently fell into crevasses, and chipped their way into their frozen sleeping bags at night.

Cherry-Garrard recalled his teeth chattering so much they shattered, and said “the horror” of the 19 days it took to travel from Cape Evans to Cape Crozier alone was so great that it “would have to be re-experienced to be appreciated; and anyone would be a fool who went again”.

Supplied Robinson said he didn’t think he’d ever seen so much wildlife in one place.

When they returned to base camp 35 days later, they were close to death, but the eggs they had collected were still intact, eventually helping to uncover a link between birds and their reptilian predecessors.

Fortunately for Robinson, he was spared the trio’s pain, covering the some 110km from Scott Base to Cape Crozier by helicopter to help pack up the camp of a group of scientists who have been studying the penguins there.

A team of Kiwi and US scientists are using Fitbit-style trackers to learn more about the penguins as part of a five-year research effort evaluating the effectiveness of the Ross Sea marine protected area (MPA).

Arriving, Robinson came across what felt like a crowded community of black-suited, yellow bow-tied adult penguins and their fluffy grey half-grown chicks.

“It was like being on Queen Street, but with penguins instead of people,” he said.

Thomas Robinson/Youtube (screenshot) Thomas Robinson with emperor penguins at Cape Crozier.

The resultant video posted to his YouTube channel shows the portly penguins calling out to one another as they chill out on the ice.

“You never see this, apart from on the Discovery Channel, you know,” Robinson says in the video, later adding that he doesn’t think he’s ever seen so much wildlife in one place.

Rounding a corner, he saw a long line of adult penguins waddling off towards an unseen ocean in search of food for their chicks – the researchers tracked one penguin who travelled over 1000km and dove to a depth of 486 metres during a 16-day foraging trip.

Robinson described the experience of seeing the penguins up close as “incredible”, asking what could be more special than seeing animals in their natural habitat.

“No zoo, no nothing. Just endless continent,” he said.

Supplied A regular camper in New Zealand, Robinson also enjoys sleeping outside in Antarctica in winter.

Robinson’s other travel experiences in Antarctica have included visiting Scott’s Terra Nova Hut at Cape Evans, and camping at Square Frame Hut on the world’s largest body of floating ice, the Ross Ice Shelf.

The latter trip saw him ride a fat-tyre bike to the hut, beside which he and a few others from base have built an igloo.

Too afraid to sleep in the igloo in case its slowly melting roof caved in, he camped outside under the midnight sun, with nothing but an oversized sheet of white ice standing between him and Mount Erebus – another experience he deemed “incredible”.

“You really feel part of the continent,” he said of the camping expedition. “Feeling how small we really are compared to the vast scale of the Ross Ice Shelf. Mount Erebus is an incredible volcano and to see it on a daily basis is something we really appreciate down here.”

A regular camper in New Zealand, he used the same gear that he does at home, including a Sea to Summit XT sleeping pad, Domex sleeping bag, and camping stove to melt the ice he needed to cook his noodle dinner.

Originally from England’s Yorkshire, Robinson landed a job at Scott Base through the New Zealand Army last season, and resigned from the army to return for a post as a winter chef just over a year ago.

Arriving at McMurdo Station for the first time, he felt like he’d wandered into a “dusty and cold” mining town, but has since found Antarctica to be a “very interesting and exciting place”.

The weather, he said, has been pretty stable, oscillating between calm and windy with snow. Big storms are rare in summer and, while it has snowed “a few times” in the last six months, it hasn’t rained in even longer.

Robinson has acclimatised to the degree that he felt comfortable camping outside when the mercury dropped to -17C, saying it was “not too cold. There is little moisture here so it does feel a bit warmer than if you were to experience that temperature with more humidity”.

With just three chefs responsible for cooking for some 90 people every day, he works hard, but his off-duty travels help make it all worthwhile.

“The best thing about living here is the phenomenal environment and great people you get to meet from all walks of life,” he said. “The toughest is trying to have a work-life balance. Especially as a chef, we work hard and play harder.”

You can follow Robinson’s adventures on his YouTube channel.