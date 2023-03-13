'More than I imagined': Woman earns more than $50k from hiring out motorhome

Before Nikki McIntosh bought her motorhome, she was in a pretty dark place.

Housebound for years due to health issues, she rarely socialised with anyone other than the friends and family members who came to visit her, leaving her feeling isolated and lost.

“I was becoming anxious and depressed from how small my world had become,” the 52-year-old Wellingtonian said.

She hoped a motorhome would enable her to broaden her horizons and earn extra income, bringing joy to both herself and fellow travellers in the process.

Buying her near-new, six-berth Dethleffs vehicle in 2021, she listed it on RV-sharing site Camplify in July of that year, earning more than $50,000 over the next year and a half.

Now working part-time in a funeral home and as an end-of-life coach, McIntosh has used this “significant” extra source of income to help pay off the motorhome, help with her day-to-day finances and fund holidays which have enabled her to meet new people while exploring the country at her own pace.

Still, the experience has been a steep learning curve. When she first picked up the vehicle she has named ‘Hare and There’, which she rents out from $275 a day, she had never been in a motorhome, let alone driven one.

Supplied Made in 2020, McIntosh’s self-contained motorhome is double-glazed and fully insulated and features a queen-sized bed, a set of bunks, a dinette which converts to a double bed, a dining area, wardrobe and TV with a satellite dish.

“I took a friend with me to collect it in Christchurch, and when I got the keys I was too scared to drive as it seemed so big,” she said. “Luckily my friend took over. It took me two weeks before I got behind the wheel. Now I drive around like it’s a Mini!”

McIntosh said the experience of renting out her motorhome on Camplify, which enables motorhome, campervan and van owners to rent out their vehicles to tourists, has been “more than I could have imagined.

“I love meeting new people, and playing a role in a holiday they will remember for life. Each hire takes less time as I become more confident and aware of the RV. I probably spend too long chatting to all hirers, but I love it.”

The motorhome has significantly expanded her world, taking her to places she had long dreamed of visiting, but been unable to for many years.

“The West Coast of New Zealand was beautiful,” he said. “I had never been there and was able to travel at my leisure while researching my family history, and view the bay that my first ancestor arrived in New Zealand to.”

She has also enjoyed weekends away with girlfriends and camping at concerts, saying that even parking up just 10 minutes’ drive from home has provided memorable experiences “as everyone is so friendly, so I always meet someone new to chat with”.

Introduced to New Zealand in 2019, Camplify is now the leading RV-sharing platform in the country, with more than 800 motorhomes, campervans and vans available for hire in New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the Australia-based company said the average monthly earnings for 50% of Camplify van owners were $5,000, with many using the money to pay off their vehicles, offset the cost of living, and bankroll their own holidays.

Van owners are not charged to list their vehicles, but must pay a 13% commission once each booking is completed. They must also complete an online on-boarding course, obtain a Certificate of Fitness for their vehicle, and ensure it is regularly serviced.

Once approved, they are free to hire out their vehicles whenever – and to whomever – they wish, meaning they can use it themselves whenever they want to.

Supplied McIntosh has used her motorhome for both lengthy road trips and short stays just 10 minutes from home for a change of scenery.

For McIntosh, the best thing about travelling by RV is the sense of freedom that comes from being able to hit the road without a plan, steering in whichever direction takes her fancy and spending as long as she likes at her destinations. Being able to pack as much as she likes is a big bonus too.

Asked about the pitfalls of RV travel, she said she couldn’t think of any, but advised others considering it to ensure their vehicles are well-stocked and that they have roadside assistance.

“If I can do it, then anyone can. Make the most of seeing our country. Turn off that road you always pass but have no idea where it leads to.

“People think you need to go on long holidays to get the use out of an RV, but think outside the square. They’re great for weeknight beach dinners, kids’ weekend sports, sleepovers when having a drink at friends’, extra room for guests, something to park up in just to read a book for a few hours. It doesn't take long to become relaxed.”