Has the NZ travel experience changed irrevocably since reopening to the world a year ago?

Josh Martin is a London-based NZ journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Being an expat means straddling two time zones, two seasons and knowing when to punctuate your sentences with an “eh?” or a “yeah?”.

It also means noticing the cultural quirks and oddities of law between your old home and your new one. Holding up a mirror that nobody asked for. Call it perspectives from a disloyal patriot, the things I can get away with saying, but if anybody foreign to New Zealand complained about something I would staunchly defend and explain away.

Some differences noticed on my recent trip to your shores were expected: the jaw-dropping scenery, the clean air, the genuine lack of actual news, superior coffee and fresh produce (a couple of bags of which will set you back $100). Others were less so.

I had expected New Zealand to be fully booked, with rooms, restaurant tables, tickets, wine tastings and Airbnbs hard to come by. It was term time, but still the last week of summer would mean the beaches and roads would be heaving.

Instead, the sands of Kaiteriteri, Papamoa and even Waiheke Island seemed devoid of many beach towels, umbrellas, or Brits slowly turning a deep shade of pink. I stared down the dunes of Waihī Beach one morning and could only see a lone surfer and a dog. If this was the end of peak summer season, I’d be worried about a quiet shoulder season and a long, cold winter ahead.

When I was last back in Aotearoa in April 2022, following the reopening of the border and the belated end of MIQ, it was no surprise that both the Air New Zealand flight from San Francisco was chockablock with a full Kiwis-only contingent and the cabin crew militant on mask-wearing.

International tourist arrivals were largely still to come – and as one of the last countries to reopen, they were already booked elsewhere to satisfy their wanderlust. This time we did bump into the odd Brit, Aussies, Germans, French and a couple of Americans, but has the expected stampede of international arrivals been more of a whimper?

There were many headlines in the 2010s made about the New Zealand tourism plan changing to a more sustainable, low-quantity-high-quality strategy. Also known as targeting more wealthy travellers and fewer backpackers and freedom campers. Is this working?

Official tourist spending data isn’t up to speed just yet, but my unscientific indicators of the “number of campervans encountered on SH6”, “aggravation at the customs queue” and “ease of being able to rock up to a flash restaurant with a group without a booking” makes me think New Zealand isn’t getting quantity or quality just yet.

However, perhaps the lack of a booming tourism revival isn’t such a terrible thing, given the other obvious issue facing the industry – you can’t get the staff.

Like other nations who long-relied on a steady stream of young, transient global workers, you now can’t enter a shop, pub or hotel in New Zealand without being confronted by an A4 job ad in the front window.

Hospitality staff are burnt out and apologetic. Perhaps the same headline grabbing US late-night talk show tour by a PM is again needed to tell the gap-year-workers, viticulturalists, tour guides, hotel managers and others that we are open to them too, and please could they come and work here rather than Aussie, Canada, the UK or the EU. And yes, you might just have to hike pay and reduce visa fees and bureaucracy to lure them back in too.

Although the obvious signs of New Zealand’s largely successful fight against Covid-19 deaths have mostly disappeared, the consequences of the stringent regulations have cast a very long shadow.