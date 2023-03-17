The baggage mishap that trips up Kiwi travellers abroad

Picture this. You’ve travelled overseas and arrived seamlessly at your host country - and you’re just one internal flight away from your final destination.

You packed your luggage nicely, coming in under the standard 23kg baggage allowance. Maybe you’ve even had a few days on holiday first before the next leg of your journey.

As you check in for your domestic flight, there’s just one hiccup. Your domestic baggage allowance is only 15kg. And you’ll be charged for every kilogram over.

On a recent trip to Fiji, my group was faced with this very situation. While our international luggage allowance was generous, we were also flying to Savusavu on Vanua Levu from Nadi for the second part of our trip. Fiji Airways flies a Viking DHC-6 Series 400 Twin Otter on this route, with a passenger capacity of 19 - and a baggage allowance of just 15kg for checked luggage.

Each kilogram over the limit came with an additional charge, and from Savusavu each one of us was also asked to step on the scales ourselves with our luggage, so the exact weights could be recorded for the flight.

While it’s all written down clearly in the fine print of your ticket, it’s an easy mistake to forget about when you’ve travelled from overseas, and used to international baggage limits.

You might face the same issue with some smaller regional airlines in New Zealand.

For example if you fly to Rakiura, Stewart Island Flights has a checked luggage limit of 15kg. If you’ve flown down to Invercargill from Auckland for example, where you’re likely to have had a 23kg baggage limit, you may have to leave a few things behind at Invercargill Airport if you packed too much.

@brunosoriginals/Instagram Fashion designer Bruno Harding created a coat that gave him an additional 7kg of "wear-on" baggage.

So what should you do when your baggage is overweight at the airport?

The first step is to see whether you can offload anything, or reshuffle the weight. Do you have extra space in your carry-on? You may be able to transfer some weight - as long as your carry-on luggage remains under the limit.

If you have someone travelling with you, can you share the load? Your travel buddy may allow you to offload some of your belongings to their bag, if they have extra space and weight available.

There’s also a consensus to wear your heaviest clothing when flying, rather than letting things like boots, jeans and coats take up precious luggage kilograms. However, sometimes this can backfire if you are required to step on the scales yourself.

Failing those options, the next steps unfortunately will require your wallet.

You could try purchasing another bag, and pay for a second checked piece of luggage. Or finally, suck it up that you’re going to have to pay exorbitant excess baggage charges.

So, save the hassle and save your wallet and make sure you’ve checked your luggage limits for every single flight before you leave home. And the lighter you pack, the less likely you’ll be faced with this awkward airport dilemma.